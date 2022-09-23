Policy not honored, left with a dead car

My agent is phenomenal, but my full coverage was not upheld by State Farm’s policy that I bought into. Auto payments were on time, and I never filed a claim. Now I sit with a fairly new vehicle that will never run again due to parts that will never be manufactured again. Apparently, my full coverage doesn’t cover catastrophic explosions of faulty parts of the engine, nor what I have been suffering physically as a result of that incident that occurred while driving on the Turnpike at 65 mph with absolutely no warning signs, nor did my DIC (Dashboard Information Center) indicate that the vehicle was having major problems to warn me to get it to the dealership ASAP! Yes, I’m still with State Farm because I’m stuck with them until someone helps me with what, who, and where to go, as the car is still in a lien mode that was supposed to be paid in full in 2022. I’m afraid that I won’t get approved by any other insurance company with this situation that happened on Friday, April 7, 2023, and State Farm is still taking those monthly payments to this very day.