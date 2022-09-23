8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey
Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
Table of contents
If you have a serious traffic offense on your record, such as driving under the influence (DUI), insurers consider you to be high-risk. You can also fall into this category if you accumulate too many points on your record. If this happens, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) may suspend or revoke your license.[1]
High-risk drivers in D.C. face higher car insurance costs than people with clean driving records. For example, high-risk drivers pay an average of $288 per month for liability coverage, while drivers with clean records pay $230 on average.
GEICO, CSAA, and State Farm offer some of the cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers in Washington, D.C.
High-risk drivers in New Jersey pay an average of $429 per year for full-coverage policies.
High-risk drivers have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, or other major infractions on their driving records.[2]
Who is a high-risk driver in Washington, D.C.?
A high-risk driver has traffic violations, license suspensions, or license revocations on their record. In D.C., the DMV uses a points-based system to keep track of traffic violations, including traffic violations in other states, and impose penalties.[3]
For example, a speeding ticket for going 11 to 15 mph over the speed limit will cost you two points. Once you reach 10 points, the DMV will suspend your license. If you reach 12 points, it’ll revoke your license. Some infractions, such as DUIs, result in automatic license revocation. Each point stays on your driving record for two years.
Best Washington, D.C., auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers
Shopping around with different insurance companies is the best way to find cheap car insurance. Each company calculates insurance rates differently, and your premium depends on your driving profile and traffic offenses. Here some of the best insurance companies in D.C. for high-risk drivers:
State Farm: Best for cheap rates
|User Reviews
4.2
|IQ Score
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
|$89/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$174/mo
State Farm is the second-largest insurer in D.C., covering about one out of every five cars on the road in the nation’s capital. While the company doesn’t focus on insuring high-risk drivers specifically, its rates are often among the lowest, and its agents can help you file an SR-22 form if needed. State Farm also offers an impressive array of discounts to help reduce your costs.
A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating
26 local agents available in D.C.
Lower-than-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
No accident forgiveness coverage available
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
Not available in nearby Rhode Island or Massachusetts
The General: Best for very high-risk drivers
|User Reviews
3.6
|IQ Score
|7.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$107/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$209/mo
Although known for its quirky branding, The General also offers coverage to drivers other insurers often deny. If you have driving infractions, poor credit, or an insurance policy cancellation, it’s worth getting a rate quote from The General.
Focuses specifically on high-risk drivers
Highly rated mobile app
Offers many other insurance products
Higher-than-average rates
Many customer complaints
Fewer discounts than competitors
USAA: Best for military members
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
|9.4 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$91/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$178/mo
Washington, D.C., is home to nearly 9,000 active-duty military personnel and more than 20,000 veterans.[4] [5] Like State Farm, the company doesn’t focus on high-risk drivers, but it can file an SR-22 if needed. Even better, if you drive safely in the future and use its SafePilot app, you could save up to 30% off your policy.
Offers exceptionally low rates
Full-service banking and insurance company
Many discounts for military members and families
No local offices
Not open to civilians without military connections
Fewer total discounts than similar insurers
Cheapest car insurance in Washington, D.C., with an at-fault accident
Car accidents are costly, and drivers who have already caused one are more likely to cause another.[6] Since you’re more likely than the average driver to cost the insurance company money, it’ll either deny coverage or raise your car insurance rates.
The table below shows the companies with the lowest average rates for liability-only coverage and full coverage if you have an at-fault accident, according to Insurify data:
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|GEICO
|$96
|$185
|CSAA
|$99
|$190
|Erie
|$101
|$198
|State Farm
|$102
|$200
|USAA
|$106
|$207
|Progressive
|$181
|$353
|Allstate
|$205
|$399
|Nationwide
|$206
|$402
|Liberty Mutual
|$331
|$518
Cheapest car insurance in Washington, D.C., with a DUI
A DUI is a serious driving violation. In 2022, 44% of D.C. traffic fatalities involved alcohol.[7] From an insurance standpoint, insuring a driver with a DUI is also an expensive risk.
Insurify data shows the companies below have some of the lowest rates for drivers with a DUI:
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|CSAA
|$116
|$223
|GEICO
|$118
|$228
|Erie
|$119
|$233
|State Farm
|$128
|$250
|USAA
|$131
|$256
|Progressive
|$217
|$424
|Nationwide
|$253
|$493
|Allstate
|$253
|$493
|Liberty Mutual
|$385
|$602
Cheapest auto insurance in Washington, D.C., with a speeding ticket
In 2022, speeding drivers caused 13 people to die in Washington, D.C.[8] If your driving history includes speed-related driving infractions, you’ll pay higher car insurance rates.
The table below includes insurers with some of the lowest average prices for liability-only and full-coverage insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket:
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|GEICO
|$105
|$203
|CSAA
|$105
|$201
|Erie
|$111
|$217
|State Farm
|$112
|$219
|USAA
|$116
|$227
|Progressive
|$194
|$379
|Allstate
|$224
|$437
|Nationwide
|$226
|$441
|Liberty Mutual
|$363
|$568
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in Washington, D.C.
Finding low car insurance rates is possible, even with traffic violations or suspended driving privileges. These strategies can save you money:[9]
Shop around
Get several car insurance quotes. This strategy works for any driver, but it’s especially helpful if you have blemishes on your driving record.
Improve your credit
Working to boost your credit can help you save money on insurance premiums and get lower financing costs when borrowing money.
Stick with minimum coverage requirements
If your car is paid off and you can afford to replace it, dropping comprehensive and collision coverage and lowering your liability coverage limits to state minimums can help you save money.
How to improve your driving record in Washington, D.C.
Driving safely is one of the best ways to pay less for car insurance. These tips can help you improve your driving record:
Buy a safer vehicle. The next time you’re shopping for a car, look for one with safety features like lane assist, proximity sensors, and crash warnings to help you avoid an accident.
Use a telematics app or device. Many larger insurers offer mobile apps or devices that track your driving. These apps and devices provide personalized feedback and tips to improve your driving and may offer a discount, too.
Take a defensive driver education course. These courses teach safer driving habits and skills. Anyone can take a defensive driving course, and many insurers offer an extra discount for completing one.
Washington, D.C., high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
Although you’ll pay higher insurance rates with traffic violations on your driving record, you can find ways to save money. These answers to frequently asked questions may help.
What makes you a high-risk driver in Washington, D.C.?
High-risk drivers have major driving infractions on their driving records, ranging from speeding tickets to DUIs. Depending on the severity of the infractions, you may face a license suspension or revocation.
What is an SR-22, and how do you get one?
An SR-22 is an insurance verification form your insurer files with the Washington, D.C., government that shows you have adequate coverage to meet insurance requirements. It’s usually required if your license is revoked, such as in the case of a DUI.
How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in Washington, D.C.?
Insurance companies consider many factors when assessing a driver’s risk, which affects the cost of different coverage options. These factors include your ZIP code, vehicle information, prior insurance claims, driving record, and more.
What is the cheapest insurance company in Washington, D.C., for high-risk drivers?
GEICO offers the cheapest car insurance coverage on average for high-risk drivers in Washington, D.C., with monthly liability rates of $99.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Washington, D.C.?
High-risk drivers in D.C. pay an average of $288 per month for state-minimum coverage and $429 per month for full coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
