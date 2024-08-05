2024 Drunk Driving Statistics

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Intoxicated drivers cost the U.S. economy billions each year. Although driving under the influence of alcohol is illegal in every U.S. state and offenders face major consequences, one person dies every 39 minutes from drunk driving in America, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Alcohol-related traffic fatalities jumped in 2020 and peaked at more than 13,600 deaths in 2021. Though fewer Americans were on the road, drivers became more reckless during the pandemic, and NHTSA analysis shows impaired driving was a major factor.[1]
From impaired driving rates and drunk driving’s effect on the economy to how states penalize offenders, this article includes sourced, well-documented data about drunk driving in the U.S.
What is drunk driving?
Drunk driving is what it sounds like — driving while drunk. You may see the charge referred to as driving under the influence (DUI), driving while impaired, driving while intoxicated, or another variation.
In the U.S., having a blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than or equal to 0.08% means a driver is “drunk,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.[2] Some states have stricter laws with lower BAC limits.
Driving drunk has significant risks and consequences — namely the high percentage of fatal crashes. Intoxicated drivers can face license suspension or loss, increased insurance premiums, insurance policy cancellation or non-renewal, fines and legal fees, civil lawsuits, and even jail time.
National drunk driving statistics
In 2022, the year for which the most recent national data is available, 13,524 people died in alcohol-impaired driving deaths, according to the NHTSA, which collects data on drunk driving in the U.S.[3]
Generally, laws consider any fatal accident involving a driver with a BAC of 0.08% or greater to be an alcohol-impaired driving crash. Having a BAC below the legal limit can also impair driving: In 2022, 2,337 people died in alcohol-related crashes in which a driver’s BAC was 0.01%–0.07%, according to the NHTSA.[3]
Drunk driving fatalities by year
Here’s a look at alcohol-related driving fatalities by year in the U.S. for a 10-year period. While drunk driving deaths reached their lowest point in 2014, numbers began to increase the very next year and have been high since the pandemic.
From 2012–2022, the average annual number of drunk driving fatalities was around 11,000, brought up by higher numbers in recent years. Though Americans drove less during the pandemic, 38,680 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, the most since 2007, according to the NHTSA.[1] About 30% were alcohol-related fatalities. An NHTSA analysis showed the main contributing behaviors were impaired driving, speeding, and not wearing a seat belt.
Fatalities were even higher in 2021 and 2022, seemingly for similar reasons. Traffic fatalities from speeding reached a 14-year high in 2021. The NHTSA found drivers in speeding-related crashes were driving drunk more frequently than drivers not speeding, and more than half were not wearing seat belts.[4]
Important Information
Speeding and failing to use seat belts are often factors in impaired driving fatalities. Drivers and passengers should always buckle up for safety. Using a seat belt in the front seat of a passenger car can cut your risk of fatal injury by 45%, according to the NHTSA.
Drunk driving economic impact
Drunk driving cost the economy $58 billion in 2019, according to the NHTSA.[5] That includes billions of dollars for healthcare, legal fees, property damage, and lost household and market productivity. Costs of drunk driving crashes tend to exceed other types of crashes, mostly based on severity.
When you factor in lost quality of life, the number is much higher. The NHTSA calculates $296 billion in total societal harm from alcohol-impaired vehicle crashes.[5]
Insurify analyzed NHTSA data on the average per-person cost of alcohol-related crashes. This graphic estimates the economic cost of alcohol-related injuries and fatalities in 2019, the year for which the most recent data is available.
Drunk driving statistics by state
The states with the highest number of traffic fatalities from impaired driving crashes in 2022 were, understandably, the most populous: California, Texas, and Florida, according to the NHTSA.[6]South Carolina was the worst state for drunk driving in 2022, with an alcohol-impaired driving fatality rate of 0.80 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. Utah had the lowest rate, at 0.21.
Statistics can differ from state to state, as some have more severe laws to discourage drunk driving or more robust prevention and education programs. States also test drivers’ BAC at different rates. Of drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2022, Mississippi tested 8% with known BAC results, while Alaska tested 77%, according to the NHTSA.[6]
Drunk driving fatalities by state
These are the states with the most and least alcohol-impaired driving fatalities per the most recent NHTSA data from 2022.
State
▲▼
Alcohol-Impaired Driving Fatalities
▲▼
California
4,428
Texas
4,408
Florida
3,530
Georgia
1,797
North Carolina
1,630
Tennessee
1,314
Arizona
1,302
Ohio
1,275
Illinois
1,268
Pennsylvania
1,179
State
▲▼
Alcohol-Impaired Driving Fatalities
▲▼
Washington, D.C.
32
Rhode Island
52
Vermont
76
Alaska
82
North Dakota
98
Hawaii
116
Wyoming
134
South Dakota
137
New Hampshire
146
Delaware
162
Source: Traffic Fatalities, by State and Highest Driver BAC in the Crash, 2022; State Alcohol-Impaired-Driving Estimates: 2022 Data; NHTSA.
Drunk driving state economic impact
The federal government hasn’t released a state-by-state drunk driving economic cost analysis. Unfortunately, that means you’ll have to comb through state budgets to understand what drunk driving costs state economies. As the federal data shows, it can also be difficult to quantify.
For example, California allocated $176 million to its Department of Motor Vehicles’ Driver Safety program in last year’s budget, but drunk drivers aren’t the only type of unsafe driver.[7] In Florida’s 2023-2024 budget, the only clear allocation to drunk driving was $3.6 million for the Department of Law Enforcement to transition to new alcohol-testing instruments.[8]
South Carolina — which has the highest rate of drunk drivers — has an entire department of alcohol and other drug abuse services, which received a $98.6 million allocation last year. The state allocated another $2.2 million to prosecuting DUIs and public defense for DUI defendants. By comparison, Utah allocated $1.8 million to fund 18 alcohol and drug enforcement officers and two social workers last year.[9]
Though these numbers provide some idea of how drunk driving affects different state economies, they don’t represent the total economic impact, especially given the federal data.
States with the most drunk drivers
States enforce drunk driving differently based on quantitative and qualitative factors, like how many officers states have to patrol roadways and whether officers decide to breathalyze drivers they pull over. Analyzing DUI arrest numbers, how many precincts reported data, and the number of licensed drivers in each state, we estimated which states have the highest DUI arrest rates.
How long a DUI stays on your record varies by state, so the number of drivers with a DUI on their records may change from year to year. These are the top 10 states with the highest percentage of drivers with DUIs on their records, according to historical Insurify data.
State
▲▼
Percentage of Drivers with DUIs on Their Records
▲▼
Wyoming
1.91%
Minnesota
1.85%
Idaho
1.80%
South Dakota
1.77%
Alaska
1.68%
Iowa
1.67%
North Dakota
1.62%
Indiana
1.53%
Nebraska
1.53%
Montana
1.48%
Drunk driving statistics by age and gender
Age and gender are statistically significant when it comes to drunk driving rates. Though teen drivers are typically riskier given their lack of experience, DUI rates are highest among drivers in their 20s and 30s. Rates drop steadily from there, with low DUI rates among seniors.
Males are considered riskier drivers in general, and face higher insurance rates because of it, according to Insurify data. This holds for drunk driving as well, with a higher DUI rate among male drivers.
Drunk driving data by age
Drunk driving rates spike for drivers in their 20s and 30s, according to Insurify data. The percentage of alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes is also highest for drivers 21–34, according to 2022 NHTSA data.[3] Teen drivers and drivers 70 and older have the lowest drunk driving rates, per Insurify and NHTSA data.
Age Group
▲▼
Percentage of Drivers with DUIs
▲▼
Teens
0.28%
20s
0.85%
30s
0.90%
40s
0.66%
50s
0.46%
60s
0.34%
70s
0.26%
Drunk driving statistics by gender
Drunk driving rates are persistently higher for males than females. The percentage of alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes is also higher for men than for women, according to NHTSA data.
Though 22 states have passed legislation permitting a third gender option on driver’s licenses, there doesn’t yet appear to be much state or federal data reporting the driving habits of nonbinary drivers.[10]
Gender
▲▼
Percentage of Drivers with DUIs
▲▼
Male
0.77%
Female
0.52%
Nonbinary
No national data is available
Legal consequences of drunk driving
The legal consequences of driving drunk vary by state but typically all come down to a mix of similar penalties. Some states charge DUIs as a misdemeanor, some as a civil infraction, and some as a felony minimum sentence. Judicial discretion also varies.
Drivers can face imprisonment, fines and legal costs, license suspension and revocation, treatment programs, and higher insurance premiums. Many states also impose periods requiring the convicted driver to use an ignition interlock device (IID): a small breathalyzer connected to the car’s ignition installed to prevent intoxicated driving.
Legal definition of drunk driving by state
BAC limits legally define drunk driving. An elevated blood alcohol concentration reduces your reaction time and affects hearing, balance, and vision. The influence of alcohol can also show up as euphoria, fatigue, and impaired judgment.
The federal BAC limit is 0.08% for drivers older than 21 (the legal drinking age in every state). But states can set a stricter limit. Utah is the only state to set a BAC limit of 0.05%, but other states have penalties that can take effect even with a BAC below 0.08%.[11]
The federal BAC limit for drivers younger than 21 is 0.02%, which many states affirm in state code to further penalize underage drinking. Most states also have increased penalties for testing with a BAC of 0.15% or above.
These are the BAC limits and DUI penalties in the top 10 states with the highest percentage of drivers with DUIs on their records, according to Insurify data.
Charge: Misdemeanor for conviction one+; felony if convicted twice in last 10 years
Other: IID; mandatory assessment and treatment; permanent license revocation with child endangerment conviction
Iowa
0.08%
0.02% for younger than 21
Fines: $0–$9,375
Jail time: 48 hours–5 years
License: 180 days–6 years revocation
Charge: Misdemeanor for convictions one-two; felony for convictions three+
Other: Community service; evaluation and treatment; IID
North Dakota
0.08% (within two hours of driving)
0.04% for commercial drivers
Fines: $500–$2,000
Jail time: 0 days–366 days
License: 91 days–3 years suspension
Charge: Misdemeanor for convictions one-three; felony for convictions four+
Other: Vehicle plates confiscation; evaluation and treatment; sobriety program; probation
Indiana
0.08%
0.02% for younger than 21
Fines: $0–$10,000
Jail time: 0 days–3 years
License: 30 days–10 years suspension
Charge: Misdemeanor or felony (depending on circumstances)
Other: Community service; probation; education course; testing; IID
Nebraska
0.08%
Fines: $500–$10,000
Jail time: 7 days–3 years
License: 6 months–15 years revocation
Charge: Misdemeanor or felony (depending on number and BAC)
Other: Probation; IID; vehicle impoundment
Montana
0.08%
0.04% for commercial drivers
0.02% for younger than 21
Fines: $600–$10,000
Jail time: 24 hours–7 years
License: 6 months–1 year suspension
Charge: Violation for convictions one-three; felony for convictions four+
Other: Treatment program; IID; education course and/or treatment program
States that require an SR-22 or FR-44 for drunk driving
An SR-22 is a certificate of financial responsibility proving to the state you have the minimum required liability insurance coverage. If the court revokes or suspends your license for a period following a DUI, most states will require this form to reinstate your driving privileges.
Though not technically a type of insurance, you may see that required coverage called SR-22 insurance when a driver has to file that form before they can start driving again. Typically, drivers have to carry this policy for three years after license reinstatement, but the period varies by state and offense.
An FR-44 also shows the state you’ve purchased auto insurance — but it often comes with stricter requirements. Florida and Virginia are the only states that use it, and they typically require it only for drivers with severe offenses. The FR-44 form usually accompanies a higher general liability coverage requirement for high-risk drivers.
State
▲▼
Requires SR-22, FR-44, or Other Following a DUI
▲▼
Alabama
N/A
Alaska
SR-22
Arizona
SR-22
Arkansas
N/A
California
SR-22
Colorado
SR-22
Connecticut
N/A
Delaware
FR-19
Florida
FR-44
Georgia
SR-22
Hawaii
N/A
Idaho
SR-22
Illinois
SR-22
Indiana
SR-22
Iowa
SR-22
Kansas
SR-22
Kentucky
N/A
Louisiana
SR-22
Maine
SR-22
Maryland
SR-22
Massachusetts
N/A
Michigan
SR-22
Minnesota
SR-22
Mississippi
N/A
Missouri
SR-22
Montana
N/A
Nebraska
SR-22
Nevada
SR-22
New Hampshire
SR-22
New Jersey
N/A
New Mexico
N/A
New York
N/A
North Carolina
N/A
North Dakota
SR-22
Ohio
SR-22
Oklahoma
N/A
Oregon
SR-22
Pennsylvania
N/A
Rhode Island
N/A
South Carolina
SR-22
South Dakota
SR-22
Tennessee
SR-22
Texas
SR-22
Utah
N/A
Vermont
SR-22
Virginia
FR-44
Washington
SR-22
Washington, D.C.
SR-22
West Virginia
N/A
Wisconsin
SR-22
Wyoming
SR-22
How drunk driving affects car insurance rates
Your driving record affects your car insurance premiums significantly. If you have a history of risky driving, insurers will quote you higher rates to account for that risk.
Important Information
Drivers with a DUI pay 67% above average for car insurance, while drivers with a clean record save about 7%, according to Insurify data.
Rates vary significantly across states, insurers, and other factors, so if you’re shopping for car insurance and have a DUI, it’s smart to compare quotes.
Clean record vs. DUI rates by insurer
Average insurance rates vary widely among insurers, and so do rates for drivers with DUIs.
For example, State Farm’s average full-coverage rate for drivers with a clean record is $169 monthly, and about $280 for a driver with a DUI, according to Insurify data. American Family’s is a bit higher, at a $121 monthly average for safe drivers and $200 for a driver with a DUI.
These are the average full-coverage rates for drivers with a clean record and drivers with a DUI for the 10 largest insurers in the U.S.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, August 1 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Clean Record
▲▼
With DUI
▲▼
USAA
$101
$167
State Farm
$121
$200
Progressive
$134
$222
Allstate
$138
$229
American Family
$169
$280
Nationwide
$186
$308
Travelers
$195
$323
Chubb
$241
$399
Liberty Mutual
$242
$401
Farmers
$251
$416
Clean record vs. DUI rates by state
Location affects insurance rates significantly — all the way down to your ZIP code in many states. How much a DUI will raise your premiums also varies by state. In Massachusetts, a DUI raises rates by 33% on average, while in South Carolina drivers could see an 87% increase, according to Insurify data.
These are the average full-coverage car insurance rates for drivers with a clean record and drivers with a DUI by state.
Clean record vs. DUI rates by age group
Insurers calculate premiums based on a driver’s estimated risk, and age is a risk factor. Teenagers pay 73% above average for car insurance, while drivers in their 50s pay about 23% less, according to Insurify data. DUIs will affect your rates at any age, but driving drunk can have significant consequences for underage drivers.
These are the average full-coverage car insurance rates for drivers with a clean record and drivers with a DUI by age group.
Age Group
▲▼
Clean Record
▲▼
DUI
▲▼
Teens
$379
$633
40s
$190
$317
60s
$160
$267
Clean record vs. DUI rates by gender
In many states, gender also affects car insurance rates, and crash data shows why. Men are statistically higher-risk drivers than women. For example, male drivers are far more likely to be involved in speeding-related fatal crashes and alcohol-impaired fatal crashes, according to NHTSA data.
These are the average full-coverage rates for drivers with a clean record and drivers with a DUI by gender, according to Insurify data. (We don’t yet have enough data to share on insurance rates for nonbinary drivers.)
Gender
▲▼
Clean Record
▲▼
DUI
▲▼
Female
$207
$346
Male
$218
$364
How to prevent drunk driving
The NHTSA says being a responsible driver is simple: If you’re drinking, don’t drive. Planning and discussing with friends or hosts before a gathering can help everyone get home safely.
Here are a few strategies to prevent drunk driving and keep yourself, and everyone else, safe.
Plan a ride home before the party. This could be downloading a ride-share app, choosing a non-drinking friend to drive home, or looking up public transportation schedules.
Choose a designated driver. Choose someone you trust to remain sober to drive everyone home and keep each other accountable.
Don’t let impaired friends get behind the wheel. If you know a friend’s had too many alcoholic beverages, take their car keys and help them find a sober ride. It could save their life.
Use ride-share services. Research what’s available in your area before the party, and download and set up the right apps. Make it easy to get a safe ride at the end of the night.
Take public transportation, if it’s safe and available. Look up bus or train schedules and times, and set alarms if you need to leave at a certain time.
Call a friend. If you don’t have many options, try calling someone you trust to come get you. It may inconvenience them, but it could save a life.
If you’re hosting, ensure your guests leave with a sober driver. Watch out for your guests, and see them into ride-share vehicles or off to the train.
If you’re the designated driver, ensure you and your passengers wear a seat belt. Seat belts help prevent injuries and are among the best defenses against impaired drivers.
Call law enforcement if you see an impaired driver on the road. Officers can check it out and help prevent harm to the driver and anyone else.
Promote public awareness campaigns. Share information on social media or among your community to remind people to plan, drive safely, and prevent harm to themselves and others.
Drunk driving statistics FAQs
Drunk driving is widely prevalent even though it’s illegal in every state and drivers face major consequences. Here are some statistics that answer big-picture questions about drunk driving.
What are five facts about drinking and driving?
In 2022, 13,524 people died in alcohol-impaired driving deaths.
Driving impaired means driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher, according to the federal government.
Drunk driving cost the economy $58 billion in 2019.
South Carolina was the worst state for drunk driving in 2022.
Wyoming has the highest percentage of drivers with DUIs on their records.
What percent of car crashes are caused by alcohol?
In 2022, 32% of traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involved drunk drivers, according to the NHTSA. That amount varies by state. For example, Utah had the lowest rate, at 22%.
What percentage of drunk drivers are under 21?
In 2022, 17% of alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes were younger than 21, according to the NHTSA.
What age group has the most drunk drivers?
The rate of alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes is highest for ages 21–34, at 27%, according to the NHTSA. It drops to 24% for drivers 35–44, and down from there.
Which state has the highest drunk driving rate?
South Carolina has the highest alcohol-impaired driving fatality rate, at 0.80 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. South Carolina also ties Rhode Island for the highest percentage of crash fatalities involving drunk drivers, at 42%, according to NHTSA data.
Which country has the most drunk driving accidents?
Vanuatu, a small South Pacific island nation, attributes 67% of road traffic deaths to alcohol, according to 2020 data from the World Health Organization. South Africa reports the second-highest rate, at 57% of traffic deaths.
Do DUI/DWI laws keep people safe?
Enforcing drunk driving laws has played a major role in reducing alcohol-impaired driving deaths since the 1980s, according to the NHTSA. Consequences range in severity but aim to discourage repeat offenders and utilize technology like ignition interlock devices to protect convicted drivers and everyone else.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
