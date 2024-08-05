2024 Drunk Driving Statistics

National drunk driving statistics

In 2022, the year for which the most recent national data is available, 13,524 people died in alcohol-impaired driving deaths, according to the NHTSA, which collects data on drunk driving in the U.S.[3]

Generally, laws consider any fatal accident involving a driver with a BAC of 0.08% or greater to be an alcohol-impaired driving crash. Having a BAC below the legal limit can also impair driving: In 2022, 2,337 people died in alcohol-related crashes in which a driver’s BAC was 0.01% – 0.07%, according to the NHTSA.[3]

Drunk driving fatalities by year

Here’s a look at alcohol-related driving fatalities by year in the U.S. for a 10-year period. While drunk driving deaths reached their lowest point in 2014, numbers began to increase the very next year and have been high since the pandemic.

Year ▲ ▼ Alcohol-Impaired Driving Fatalities ▲ ▼ 2012 10,336 2013 10,084 2014 9,943 2015 10,280 2016 10,967 2017 10,880 2018 10,710 2019 10,196 2020 11,727 2021 13,617 2022 13,524

Source: Traffic Safety Facts 2021 Data and Traffic Safety Facts 2022 Data, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The most recent available NHTSA data is from 2022.

From 2012 –2022, t he average annual number of drunk driving fatalities was around 11,000, brought up by higher numbers in recent years. Though Americans drove less during the pandemic, 38,680 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, the most since 2007, according to the NHTSA.[1] About 30% were alcohol-related fatalities. An NHTSA analysis showed the main contributing behaviors were impaired driving, speeding, and not wearing a seat belt.

Fatalities were even higher in 2021 and 2022, seemingly for similar reasons. Traffic fatalities from speeding reached a 14-year high in 2021. The NHTSA found drivers in speeding-related crashes were driving drunk more frequently than drivers not speeding, and more than half were not wearing seat belts.[4]

Important Information Speeding and failing to use seat belts are often factors in impaired driving fatalities. Drivers and passengers should always buckle up for safety. Using a seat belt in the front seat of a passenger car can cut your risk of fatal injury by 45%, according to the NHTSA.

Drunk driving economic impact

Drunk driving cost the economy $58 billion in 2019, according to the NHTSA.[5] That includes billions of dollars for healthcare, legal fees, property damage, and lost household and market productivity. Costs of drunk driving crashes tend to exceed other types of crashes, mostly based on severity.

When you factor in lost quality of life, the number is much higher. The NHTSA calculates $296 billion in total societal harm from alcohol-impaired vehicle crashes.[5]

Insurify analyzed NHTSA data on the average per-person cost of alcohol-related crashes. This graphic estimates the economic cost of alcohol-related injuries and fatalities in 2019, the year for which the most recent data is available.