What is a DUI?

How long does a DUI stay on your record? A DUI will usually stay on your driving record for at least three years, although most states keep your DUI history for closer to 10 years. Two states have stricter laws regarding DUIs; in Arizona and Alaska, a DUI will stay on your record permanently.

A DUI is a criminal offense for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (including prescription drugs). Drunk driving and other DUI offenses are serious and can end in accidents with other vehicles, pedestrians, or objects like signs, trees, or buildings. State laws don’t take DUIs lightly—drivers can face severe legal and financial consequences.

Not all states use the letters “DUI” to refer to operating a motor vehicle under the influence. It’s also referred to using other acronyms, such as DWI (driving while intoxicated), OUI (operating under the influence), and OVI (operating a vehicle under the influence). And some states treat a DUI vs. DWI conviction differently.

Many drivers with a DUI case were driving personal vehicles on roads and highways. However, law enforcement may issue DUIs for operating an airplane, boat, bicycle, skateboard, or horse under the influence in some places.

It’s worth noting that DUIs are not exclusively “moving vehicle” offenses. In some states, it’s illegal to be "in control" of a vehicle, such as having the keys and sitting in the front seat, while under the influence.

