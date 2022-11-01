What to Do When Your Car Insurance Drops You (2022)

Cancellation or Nonrenewal Notices

My car insurance dropped me. What should I do? If you’ve received a cancellation or nonrenewal notice from your car insurance company, don’t panic. Contact the company to see if it was a mistake. Then, compare quotes for a new car insurance policy.

If your insurance company sends you a nonrenewal or policy cancellation notice but you don’t know why, you’ll want to call to speak with a representative to figure out the reason you’re being dropped. Here are the common reasons for both.

Common Reasons for Policy Cancellations

According to the Insurance Information Institute, after your policy is in effect for 60 days, there are only three reasons that insurance companies can cancel your policy. They are:

Unpaid insurance premiums: Nonpayment is among the most common reasons for policy cancellation. It’s also the most easily fixed, provided you respond in a reasonable time frame and the car insurance company wants you back.

A revoked driver’s license: If your state DMV suspends your license, you’ll be in enough trouble for an auto insurance company to consider a policy cancellation, and most state laws permit them to do so if they see fit.

Falsities on your insurance application: Some state laws permit insurance companies to drop customers who have not been truthful on their insurance applications. Examples include lying about their garaging address or their driving history.

If your insurance provider cancels your policy before the 60-day time frame and it’s not due to one of the above reasons, it’s probably similar to a nonrenewal. But because you haven’t been insured for 60 days, the insurance provider decided to cancel your policy rather than wait out the policy term.

Common Reasons for Nonrenewals

You’ve filed a number of insurance claims in rapid succession: Multiple at-fault accidents and other car accidents that produce costly insurance claims might put you over the threshold for the level of risk that car insurance companies want to take on. This is legal for car insurance companies to do at the end of your policy term.

Your driving record or credit score just took a big hit: If you accrue moving violations like a DUI or DWI and/or traffic violations and other tickets over the course of your policy term, many insurance providers will charge you higher rates. But some will decide you’re too high-risk to insure and opt for a nonrenewal.

Something beyond your control: Perhaps your insurance company is just discontinuing insurance coverage in a given area or reducing policyholders of a certain type. You just might be a casualty of a pivot in business strategy. It’s unfortunate, but you hopefully won’t have much trouble finding cheap car insurance to replace it.