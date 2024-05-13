Can You Get Car Insurance Without a Permanent Address?

How to get car insurance without a permanent address

Sometimes, your situation determines whether you can get car insurance without a permanent residence. Regardless of the circumstances, updating your insurer throughout the process is essential, especially if you’re:

Moving to a new home: If you’re in the middle of a move, give your insurance company your new address as soon as you have it. If you’re moving to a different state, you might have to get a new auto insurance policy or insurer. Moving might increase or decrease your premium. Check with your agent or car insurance company for details.

Living with friends or family: If you live with a family member or friend, you can typically use their address for car insurance. Confirm that it’s okay with the person you live with before applying.

A college student away from home: If you have a child in college, you must provide the college’s ZIP code. But you can still use your home address as the garaging address for your car.

Car insurance when living in a hotel

When applying for car insurance, you must provide an address that matches your pay stubs, utility bills, and tax returns. Because of that, you can’t get car insurance while living in a hotel. Suppose you’re living in a hotel temporarily while waiting to move into a new home or apartment within the next 30 days. In that case, you might be able to use your new address when you apply. If you can’t, you can use the new address once you sign the lease.

Car insurance when living in an Airbnb

If you live in an Airbnb, you can’t use it as your permanent address since you’ll have to provide an address that’s the same one you use for utility bills, tax returns, and government-issued licenses.

If you’re waiting to move into a new home or apartment, check with the landlord about when you can sign the lease. For example, let’s say you want to move in within 60 days, and the leasing company only requires you to sign the lease 30 days before moving in. Ask if you can sign earlier and use the address for insurance applications before moving in.