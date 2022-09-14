>Car Insurance>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Cape Coral, Florida (2023)

State Farm has the cheapest liability insurance in Cape Coral, with a monthly rate of $65.

Read Editorial Guidelines

Read Editorial Guidelines

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

Advertiser Disclosure

The overall average monthly cost for car insurance in Cape Coral is $244, which is less than the state average of $259. 

The ninth-largest city in the state, Cape Coral has a population of more than 215,000 people. Motor vehicle theft rates in the area are lower than in larger cities, like Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando, which might help explain the lower average car insurance rates in Cape Coral.

Car insurance in Florida is expensive, though. Drivers across the state pay more than the overall national average of $154 per month. You can take steps to secure a lower rate, like comparing quotes from multiple insurers.

Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Cape Coral.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer Cape Coral drivers the cheapest car insurance rates.

  • Florida is a no-fault state, so you must file any bodily injury claims with your insurer, even when you don’t cause the accident.[1]

  • Cape Coral drivers pay $210 per month for liability coverage and $278 for full-coverage car insurance, on average.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Cape Coral

The best auto insurance company for you depends on your budget and insurance needs, but State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer some of the best cheap coverage options for drivers in Cape Coral.

Here’s what you need to know about three of the top insurers offering coverage in Cape Coral.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.4$80$69Cheap rates
GEICO4.2$82$71Discounts
Hugo3.0$86$77On-demand coverage
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$65/mo
Full Coverage
$75/mo

State Farm offers the most competitive car insurance rates in Cape Coral. Customers with insurance from State Farm can expect excellent customer service and high satisfaction, as indicated by the company’s high ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • Discounts for safe drivers and young drivers

  • Most affordable average rates in Cape Coral

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Drivers with violations pay more than expected

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

IQ Score
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$67/mo
Full Coverage
$77/mo

As a well-known insurer with competitive rates and various discount options, GEICO is a top choice for drivers in Cape Coral. GEICO policyholders can earn reduced rates for bundling auto with other policies, like homeowners insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, and business insurance.

The company also earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates that the company can afford to pay claims.

Pros

  • Multiple discount options

  • Option to bundle policies

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Limited add-on coverage options

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for on-demand coverage: Hugo

IQ Score
3
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$73/mo
Full Coverage
$81/mo

Hugo offers on-demand coverage for drivers in Cape Coral, which is helpful since a relatively high proportion of residents work from home and might not need regular access to a car.

Drivers can buy coverage for different lengths of time, from three days to six months. If you have a Flex plan, you can pause coverage when you don’t need it. The flexibility helps ensure that drivers pay the lowest rates possible.

Pros

  • Coverage options for less than one week

  • Can pause coverage as needed

Cons

  • On-demand coverage only for liability plans

  • Minimal discounts available

Very helpful in times of need.

Alessandra - July 14, 2023
Verified

I love it.

Jamaica - July 12, 2023
Verified
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cape Coral

Your age, ZIP code, credit, and driving history affect how much you pay for car insurance. Even though you can’t control a number of factors, you can lower your coverage costs in a few different ways:[2]

  • Check for discounts. Most insurance companies offer driver discounts that can help you save 10% or more. Most auto insurance agents inform you about discounts before you finalize the car insurance policy, but it’s worth it to double-check and ask what discounts you qualify for.

  • Comparison shop. Comparing quotes from at least three insurers is the most effective way to find the lowest car insurance rates available to you.

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you pay when you file a claim. You agree to pay more for claims when you raise your deductible. As a result, your monthly premium decreases. It’s a great way to lower costs, as long as you select a deductible amount you can afford.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cape Coral: State Farm

Florida drivers must carry liability car insurance, which helps pay for your injuries and the other driver’s vehicle repairs when you cause an accident. The coverage doesn’t help pay for any of your car repairs.[3]

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only coverage in Cape Coral, with a cost of $65 per month.

Here are the best insurers for liability-only coverage in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm65
GEICO67
Hugo73
Allstate113
Mile Auto120
Safeco134
Travelers135
Mercury148
Liberty Mutual153
Direct Auto156
Midvale Home & Auto167
Progressive176
Infinity187
Dairyland201
GAINSCO204
Foremost209
AssuranceAmerica216
Bristol West265
The General299
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cape Coral: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. It helps pay for vehicle repairs for you and the other driver when you cause an accident. The insurance policy also covers vehicle damage from a non-collision incident, like theft or severe weather.

Most insurance experts recommend purchasing a full-coverage policy, and you may need it if you have a vehicle loan or lease. You may not need it if you have an old or inexpensive car.

Cape Coral drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage policy with State Farm. The following insurers also offer competitive pricing for full-coverage insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm75
GEICO77
Hugo81
Allstate130
Travelers155
Mile Auto165
Mercury170
Safeco182
GAINSCO205
Direct Auto219
Liberty Mutual226
Midvale Home & Auto237
Infinity244
Progressive244
Foremost268
AssuranceAmerica288
National General293
Dairyland359
Bristol West375
The General415
Estimate your Cape Coral car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Drivers in the state of Florida must meet the minimum legal requirement for personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage coverage.[4] 

Florida is a no-fault state, which means that both drivers need to file claims with their auto insurance companies after an accident. This can make insurance more expensive for Florida drivers because insurers need to process additional claims each year.

Here’s how much auto insurance coverage you need as a driver in Florida:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

You should consider purchasing additional coverage beyond Florida’s minimum requirements. Here are some common optional coverage add-ons:

    Comprehensive coverage

    When a non-collision incident damages your vehicle, a comprehensive policy can help cover the repair or replacement costs. It includes coverage for theft, natural disasters, and more.

    Collision coverage

    If you hit another car or object, a collision policy pays for your vehicle repairs.

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If an uninsured driver causes an accident, you typically have to pay for repair costs or sue the driver. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage provides for your vehicle repairs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record significantly affects your car insurance rates. Having incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence violations on your record can cause your rates to increase. Car insurance companies use driving records to determine risk, and past incidents indicate that you’re a high-risk driver who might file a claim in the future.[5] So, insurers increase rates.

Cape Coral drivers with a past incident on their record pay an average of $286 per month for car insurance. Here are the best options for drivers with an incident in Cape Coral.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
State Farm62768295
GEICO64788598
Hugo708592107
Allstate108132143166
Mile Auto115140152176
Safeco128157170197
Travelers129158171198
Mercury142173187217
Liberty Mutual146179194224
Direct Auto149182198229
Midvale Home & Auto160195212245
Progressive168206223258
Infinity179218237274
Dairyland192235255295
GAINSCO195238258299
Foremost200244265307
AssuranceAmerica207252274317
Bristol West253310336389
The General286349379439
Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurance companies consider your age when determining rates. Due to inexperience and reckless driving habits, teenagers pay the highest premiums for car insurance. Between the ages of 35 and 70, drivers typically see rates decrease with age. Drivers can expect to earn the lowest rates near retirement age, but costs tick up again for senior drivers older than 70.

Here are the average car insurance costs in Cape Coral by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$404
20s$291
30s$253
40s$243
50s$223
60s$205
70s$211
Cape Coral car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit history can also affect how much you pay for coverage in Florida. Insurers use credit-based insurance scores as another measure of risk, with lower scores indicating higher levels of risk.

You’ll likely pay higher rates if you have poor credit than if you have excellent or good credit.

Here are average full-coverage quotes for car insurance in Cape Coral for each credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Cape Coral car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the right coverage amount for you. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding affordable auto insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Cape Coral?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Cape Coral is $244 per month. Drivers in Cape Coral pay $210 per month for liability coverage and $278 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Your specific premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Cape Coral?

    The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple auto insurers at once. The cheapest car insurance company in Cape Coral is State Farm, which has a liability car insurance rate of $65 per month. GEICO and Hugo also offer cheap coverage, with liability coverage rates of $67 and $73 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Cape Coral?

    With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and customizable coverage, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Cape Coral. On average, Florida drivers with insurance from State Farm pay $80 per month for full-coverage insurance and $69 for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo are two of the city’s other best options.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

