Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Philadelphia, PA (2022)

Car InsurancedelimiterPennsylvaniadelimiterPhiladelphia

Updated November 1, 2022

Safety is always a concern on America’s roads, and so it is with a city like Philadelphia where car accidents are fairly common. Being Pennsylvania’s largest and sixth most populous city, it’s hard to get around this fact but easy enough to find insurance to keep you safe while on the city’s streets.

Car Insurance in Philadelphia, PA

The average cost of Pennsylvania car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Philadelphia, PA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Philadelphia is $245 per month, or $2940 annually.

  • Car insurance in Philadelphia is $95 more than the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Philadelphia on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

GEICO
$189
Progressive
$201
Travelers
$269
The General
$324

Cheapest Car Insurance in Philadelphia, PA

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in PhiladelphiaQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
GEICO$189 /mo
Progressive$201 /mo
Travelers$269 /mo
The General$324 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Philadelphia, PA

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Philadelphia. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
American Family89$264 /mo
Safeco86$223 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$222 /mo
Travelers80$174 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Pennsylvania Cities
Pittsburgh$144/mo
Allentown$153/mo
Erie$137/mo
Reading$159/mo
Philadelphia$246/mo
Pennsylvania$168/mo
Erie
$137
Pittsburgh
$144
Allentown
$153
Reading
$159
Average for PA
$168
Philadelphia
$246

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits

Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Philadelphia Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

In the City of Brotherly Love, both drivers and insurance companies know that with age comes wisdom—and lower monthly car insurance rates on average. In Philadelphia, drivers in their 20s pay an average of $325 monthly in car insurance premiums. That’s an average of $76 more a month than their thirtysomething friends. Why? Because the thirtysomething age group has more experience behind the wheel, which translates into less risk. What age group enjoys the lowest average car insurance rates in Philadelphia? That would be people in their 60s crowd. These drivers pay an average of $208 monthly to be on the road.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$480
20s$326
30s$250
40s$264
50s$243
60s$209
70s$237
80s$308

Philadelphia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

It pays to keep a clean driving record in Philadelphia. Philadelphia drivers with no offenses on their record enjoy lower premiums on average than those who have made driving mistakes like speeding, causing an accident, or running a stop sign. Those with squeaky clean driving records in Philadelphia pay an average of $281 a month for car insurance. What happens to rates in Philadelphia when drivers make mistakes? Speed, cause an accident, or run a stop sign, and your rates can increase by an average of $23 a month. Over a year’s time, that’s $276 that could be spent elsewhere!

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$282
Speeding Ticket$302
At-Fault Accident$307
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$308

Philadelphia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

You can’t control everything that goes into calculating your monthly insurance premiums. Your age, for one, is non-negotiable. But Philadelphia drivers can control their credit scores—just another of the many factors that insurance companies use to determine risk and subsequent monthly insurance rates. Philadelphia drivers with an average credit score enjoy an average monthly insurance premium of $288.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$251
Good$292
Average$289
Poor$294

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Pennsylvania

Find local Philadelphia agents

  • Wilson Insurance & Financial Planning

    1732 W Cheltenham Ave,
    Philadelphia, PA 19126

  • Ferullo Insurance Agencies LLC

    1636 S. Front Street,
    Philadelphia, PA 19148

  • Freedom Insurance Group Inc

    Grant Academy Shopping Center,
    Philadelphia, PA 19114

  • Main Line Risk Management

    4950 Parkside Ave Ste 105,
    Philadelphia, PA 19131

  • Terra Insurance Services Llc

    1879 COTTMAN AVENUE,
    Philadelphia, PA 19111

  • Butrus & Whalon Inc

    138 N 2nd St,
    Philadelphia, PA 19106-1902

  • Boardman & Hamilton Co

    8459 Ridge Ave,
    Philadelphia, PA 19128-2119

  • The Imperial Agency

    6444 Sackett St,
    Philadelphia, PA 19149

  • Troast-Singley Insurance Agency Llc

    2700 S 18th St,
    Philadelphia, PA 19145-4703

  • Peachtree Insurance Group

    428 Wharton St,
    Philadelphia, PA 19147-5227
Philadelphia, PA DMV Information

Though the state of Pennsylvania was able to claim the lowest number of car accidents in 2019 since reporting began in 1935, Philly can only do so much to improve safety on its congested roadways. Part of the problem has to do with weather that creates an ongoing pothole problem, making road conditions just one hazard of the daily commute. Luckily, something drivers can control in the City of Brotherly Love is how much they pay for their car insurance policy. Like so many places these days, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation suggests that vehicle registration and other licensing services be completed online for the most efficient service. If you must go in person, you will need to find a driver’s license center or online messenger service that can help you with your vehicle needs. Online Messengers (OLMs) are private businesses contracted to provide driver licensing and vehicle registration services for customers via an online connection with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). While there are 30+ driver’s license centers within 35 miles of Philadelphia in locations like Harrisburg, Enola, Duncannon, Carlisle, Elizabethville, York, Lebanon, Lancaster, and Gettysburg, there are over 80 OLMs within the same distance.

Public Transportation in Philadelphia, PA

Though you can take a tour of historic Philadelphia on foot and cruise some of the city by bike, you are more likely to utilize your own vehicle or one of the city’s public transportation options. SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) is one of the most comprehensive bus/subway/commuter-rail systems in the United States and one of the nation’s best. Rather dial for a ride right now? Rideshare options like Uber or Lyft can take you to the city’s top attractions. Another option (although seasonal) is the Philadelphia PHLASH Downtown Loop, a handsome blue bus service to key Philadelphia historic and cultural attractions.

For more detailed Pennsylvania city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Philadelphia, PA

U.S. history was literally made in Philly, and the people who live there are proud of that fact. They are also proud of their ability to get around town—tourist season or not—on their own and in their own vehicles whenever they can.

Though the city’s record for annual traffic accidents is happily improving, smart drivers know that no one can predict what the next day—or moment—will bring, especially on the road. What they can control, however, is how they shop for car insurance. For that reason, smart drivers use Insurify to get great rates quickly and easily online.

FAQs - Philadelphia, PA Car Insurance

  • Although some states will not permit an insurer to cancel your coverage for a DUI, in Philadelphia if you are found guilty of drunk driving, this is entirely possible. Why? Because here if you are convicted of driving under the influence and your blood alcohol content is high enough, your license is automatically suspended. License suspension is a valid reason for your insurer to cancel your policy in the state. If this happens, you will have to look for another insurance provider that specifically insures high-risk drivers.

  • You have to pay your insurance premium on a timely basis or your coverage can be canceled by your insurance company. If that happens and you are without insurance, this is called a lapse in coverage. In Philadelphia, insurance companies are required by law to notify PennDot (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) if they cancel your insurance. After 31 days, if you haven’t taken care of getting new car insurance and communicating that to PennDot, your vehicle registration privileges are suspended for three months, and you will be faced with fees to reinstate them.

  • Your new insurance company isn’t required to tell PennDOT that you bought insurance (although many still do). If PennDOT doesn’t think you have insurance, they will send you a Proof of Insurance Request letter. If you do get this letter, you want to quickly provide your updated insurance info to PennDOT to avoid a possible suspension of your registration.

Insurify Insights

How Philadelphia Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Philadelphia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Pennsylvania in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Nissan Altima

Most Popular Car in Philadelphia

#53

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Pennsylvania

#77

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Pennsylvania

#76

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Pennsylvania

#67

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Pennsylvania

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Philadelphia drivers rank 81 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Pennsylvania.

    • Rank within state: #81
    • Percent of drivers in Philadelphia with an accident: 7.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Philadelphia drivers rank 76 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Pennsylvania.

    • Rank within state: #76
    • Percent of drivers in Philadelphia with a DUI: 0.7%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia drivers rank 65 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #65
    • Percent of drivers in Philadelphia with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia drivers rank 65 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #65
    • Percent of drivers in Philadelphia with a reckless driving violation: 1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia drivers rank 53 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #53
    • Percent of drivers in Philadelphia with a speeding ticket: 6.3%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Philadelphia drivers rank 24 in clean driving records across all cities in Pennsylvania.

    • Rank within state: #24
    • Percent of drivers in Philadelphia with clean record: 80.3%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Philadelphia drivers rank 30 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Pennsylvania.

    • Rank within state: #30
    • Percent of drivers in Philadelphia with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.87%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

