Pennsylvania car insurance requirements

All drivers in Pennsylvania must maintain at least the following coverages:[1]

$15,000 per person for bodily injury liability

$30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

$5,000 per accident for property damage liability

$5,000 for medical benefits

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability insurance is coverage for the injuries you cause another person when you’re the at-fault driver. So if you cause an accident, this coverage pays for the other parties’ medical expenses from the incident.

In Pennsylvania, all drivers are required to have at least $15,000 for bodily injury insurance for the injury or death of one person and $30,000 for the injuries or deaths of two or more people in one car accident.[1]

While this coverage is part of your Pennsylvania auto insurance policy, it doesn’t provide payment or reimbursement for your own injuries after an at-fault accident.

How Much Car Insurance Do You Need? (2024)

Property damage liability

Property damage liability insurance is similar to bodily injury liability insurance: Both pay for the expenses you cause in an at-fault accident. The difference is that property damage liability pays for the physical damages you cause another person’s property, including vehicles, houses, and other structures, like bridges and roadways.

In Pennsylvania, all drivers must maintain at least $5,000 of property damage liability insurance for each accident.[1]

Medical benefits

Medical benefits coverage pays for your injuries after an accident, regardless of who was at fault. It also applies to any passengers in your car. The minimum required amount in Pennsylvania is $5,000.