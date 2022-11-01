4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Pittsburgh is a thriving city that is somewhat walkable and has good public transportation. While you don’t necessarily need a car to get around, more than half of Pittsburgh workers rely on their cars to commute. If you’re a Pittsburgh driver, you’ll need a car insurance policy to keep you safe and legal on the road.
Car Insurance in Pittsburgh, PA
The average cost of Pennsylvania car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Pittsburgh, PA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Pittsburgh is $144 per month, or $1728 annually.
Car insurance in Pittsburgh is $6 less than the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Pittsburgh on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Pittsburgh, PA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Pittsburgh
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$58 /mo
|State Farm
|$69 /mo
|GEICO
|$139 /mo
|Travelers
|$140 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$179 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Pittsburgh, PA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Pittsburgh. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$169 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$138 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$162 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$93 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Pennsylvania Cities
|Philadelphia
|$246/mo
|Allentown
|$153/mo
|Erie
|$137/mo
|Reading
|$159/mo
|Pittsburgh
|$144/mo
|Pennsylvania
|$168/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Pittsburgh Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance rates almost always vary based on your age, but in Pittsburgh, prices fluctuate more than in other cities. Drivers under the age of 20 pay $371 and get to enjoy a discount once they turn 20, often saving about $150. Instead of prices continuing to decline for decades, they take a small uptick in one’s 40s. Like many other places, Pittsburgh motorists in their 70s enjoy the lowest rates at $134.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$372
|20s
|$221
|30s
|$139
|40s
|$198
|50s
|$178
|60s
|$146
|70s
|$135
|80s
|$181
Pittsburgh Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It’s never a good idea to drive recklessly, and if you do so in Pittsburgh, you’ll certainly see your car insurance rates increase. Those with a clean driving record pay an average of $183 and find that being involved in an at-fault accident raises these rates by $14. If you receive a speeding ticket, you can expect to pay $229, while failing to stop at an intersection is punished slightly less severely, with a rate of around $210.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$184
|Speeding Ticket
|$230
|At-Fault Accident
|$198
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$211
See More:
Pittsburgh Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Drivers in Pittsburgh enjoy some savings based on their credit score, although there isn’t much of a difference once you progress beyond the lowest tier. Individuals with poor credit are often charged around $211, while those with average, good, and excellent credit ratings see their premiums in the $180 range.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$181
|Good
|$181
|Average
|$182
|Poor
|$212
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Pennsylvania
Find local Pittsburgh agents
Insurance Consultants Of Pgh300 Mount Lebanon Blvd,
#205A, Pittsburgh, PA 15234-1505
McIlrath Insurance Agency4601 Clairton Blvd,
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Howard Hanna Insurance Services Inc1000 Gamma Dr,
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Crawford Insurance Agency11743 Frankstown Road,
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Cusumano Insurance Agency, Inc.178 Clairton Blvd ,
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Thompson Gusic Ins Group Inc4067 Greensburg Pike,
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
McGroarty & Bradburn Insurance4175 Steubenville Pike,
Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9644
Ifft & Palmer625 Stanwix St,
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1417
Hurst Wiess Ins485 Mansfield Ave,
Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4344
Insurance Protection Managers Inc1079 Greentree Rd,
Pittsburgh, PA 15220-3122
Pittsburgh, PA DMV Information
The average household in Pittsburgh has just one car, which is lower than the national average. When drivers need services, the Pennsylvania DMV has many online services available, and the Pittsburgh Driver’s License Center can accommodate other needs. When it comes time to renew your registration online, you’ll need proof of insurance. Luckily, it’s easy to compare quotes and get a policy online in minutes with Insurify.
Public Transportation in Pittsburgh, PA
The Port Authority of Allegheny County provides bus, light-rail, paratransit, and incline services to about 230,000 commuters daily. Nearly 19 percent of workers use the service to get to work. Uber, Lyft, and traditional taxi services operate in the city as well, but these can be expensive ways to get around. About 55 percent of workers drive to work, commuting an average of 22 minutes, and another 10 percent get to work on foot.
For more detailed Pennsylvania city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Pittsburgh, PA
Car insurance in Pittsburgh costs an average of $144 per month, but you may be able to get a lower rate if you compare customized quotes from multiple insurers. Some insurance providers are able to offer rates as low as $58 per month to drivers with a clean record.
About 7.6 percent of drivers in Pennsylvania lack insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute. They face steep fines and consequences if they’re caught by law enforcement or get in an accident. No one likes paying for insurance, but having an auto insurance policy is essential to driving in Pittsburgh. Luckily, it’s easy to find affordable coverage that meets your needs with Insurify. You’ll just need to enter your information one time, and our artificial intelligence technology will show you the best deal.
FAQs - Pittsburgh, PA Car Insurance
No. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state. That means that in the event of a collision, each party is responsible for their own medical bills. When you get in an accident, regardless of who caused it, you’ll submit an injury claim with your insurance company. However, you can elect to purchase full tort coverage, which is more expensive, if you want unlimited rights to pursue compensation for damages and medical bills.
Pennsylvania requires some additional types of coverage that other states don’t. The minimum requirements are:
$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage
$5,000 in property damage liability coverage
$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage
$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in underinsured motorist coverage
$5,000 in first-party benefits
You may also elect to get an all-purpose policy if the minimum total coverage amount is $35,000.
If you’re caught driving without insurance in Pennsylvania, you’ll face a minimum fine of $300. You could also have your license and registration suspended for three months and pay reinstatement fees.
Insurify Insights
How Pittsburgh Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Pittsburgh drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Pennsylvania in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Pittsburgh
#64
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Pennsylvania
#32
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Pennsylvania
#41
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Pennsylvania
#33
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Pennsylvania
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Pittsburgh drivers rank 24 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Pittsburgh with an accident: 11%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Pittsburgh drivers rank 41 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Pittsburgh with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh drivers rank 58 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #58
- Percent of drivers in Pittsburgh with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh drivers rank 56 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in Pittsburgh with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh drivers rank 64 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #64
- Percent of drivers in Pittsburgh with a speeding ticket: 5.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Pittsburgh drivers rank 54 in clean driving records across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Pittsburgh with clean record: 77.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Pittsburgh drivers rank 17 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Pittsburgh with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.32%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022