Car Insurance in Reading, PA

Reading, PA, residents as well as those in other Pennsylvania cities must have car insurance in order to drive. Average premiums for car insurance in Pennsylvania are $200 per month—about 12 percent less expensive than the national average. Pennsylvania premiums are in the middle of the pack, but there are cheaper car insurance options in Reading if you know where to look.

Insurify lets you compare insurance quotes from national car insurance brands like State Farm, GEICO, and Nationwide as well as your local insurance providers so you can find the cheapest possible car insurance in Reading. Car insurance comparison-shopping only takes a few minutes with Insurify, and saves you the stress and time of going to an insurance agency.

Where you live will determine how much you pay for car insurance, as premiums can vary from city to city as well as by neighborhood. Here’s what drivers pay on average in each major Pennsylvania city for car insurance so you can see how the rates compare to Reading.