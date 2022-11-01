4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Reading, PA
Reading, PA, residents as well as those in other Pennsylvania cities must have car insurance in order to drive. Average premiums for car insurance in Pennsylvania are $200 per month—about 12 percent less expensive than the national average. Pennsylvania premiums are in the middle of the pack, but there are cheaper car insurance options in Reading if you know where to look.
Insurify lets you compare insurance quotes from national car insurance brands like State Farm, GEICO, and Nationwide as well as your local insurance providers so you can find the cheapest possible car insurance in Reading. Car insurance comparison-shopping only takes a few minutes with Insurify, and saves you the stress and time of going to an insurance agency.
Where you live will determine how much you pay for car insurance, as premiums can vary from city to city as well as by neighborhood. Here’s what drivers pay on average in each major Pennsylvania city for car insurance so you can see how the rates compare to Reading.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Reading is $150 per month, or $1800 annually.
Car insurance in Reading is $0 more than the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Reading on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Reading, PA
Car insurance providers look at a lot of the same information, such as your age, residence, and credit score, to help determine your rate. But they weigh it differently, allowing some to offer your cheaper car insurance than others. The insurers below offer the cheapest rates on average in Reading, but you should still get a free quote from Insurify to estimate your individual price.
|Insurance Provider in Reading
|Plymouth Rock
|$121 /mo
|Clearcover
|$128 /mo
|Safeco
|$135 /mo
|GEICO
|$147 /mo
|Progressive
|$157 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Reading, PA
Price is always an important factor when choosing an auto insurance company, but it should not be the only one. It’s also critical to look for an insurer that can reliably pay claims and offer outstanding customer service. Insurify evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to find the best car insurance companies in Reading, so you can compare our results against your individual quotes for auto insurance coverage.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$128 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$135 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$180 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$91 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Pennsylvania Cities
|Philadelphia
|$246/mo
|Pittsburgh
|$144/mo
|Allentown
|$153/mo
|Erie
|$137/mo
|Reading
|$159/mo
|Pennsylvania
|$168/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Reading Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age will almost always be one of the most important factors in determining your auto insurance premium. That’s because young drivers are typically less experienced behind the wheel and more likely to get into a car accident. In fact, teen drivers are almost three times as likely as drivers aged 20 and older to be in a deadly crash. Here’s what each age group can expect to pay on average on car insurance in Pennsylvania:
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$349
|20s
|$277
|30s
|$171
|40s
|$175
|50s
|$162
|60s
|$140
|70s
|$146
|80s
|$146
Reading Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance companies view drivers with driving violations on their records as more high-risk to insure. Speeding tickets, DUIs, and car accidents are likely to increase your car insurance premium. Here’s what drivers with these infractions or others should expect to pay on average for car insurance versus drivers with a clean driving record in Reading, PA.
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$155
|Speeding Ticket
|$213
|At-Fault Accident
|$200
|DUI
|$307
Reading Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Almost every car insurance company will use your credit score to determine your premium. Insurers use your credit history because research shows drivers with poor credit make up a higher percentage of paid claims. A strong credit score will help you pay less for your car insurance than someone with bad credit. Here’s what Reading motorists pay on average for car insurance based on their credit score:
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$136
|Good
|$145
|Average
|$169
|Poor
|$210
Reading, PA DMV Information
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Reading Driver and Photo License Center is at 530 E Lancaster Ave #5, Shillington, PA, 19607. The hours are Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (717) 412-5300. You can skip the line and renew your driver's license or vehicle registration online.
Public Transportation in Reading, PA
Most Reading residents drive, and there are highways and state routes to aid travel and traffic flow. Public transportation serves a significant part of the community. The Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA) buses people around town and helps the disabled and elderly.
Does the bus take too long? Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft might fit the bill. Traditional taxis like Reading Metro and La Mexicana Express can also get you to your destination.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Reading, PA
Too many people in Reading get twisted like Tom Sturgis pretzels when shopping for car insurance. You can skip the headache and tie down a deal that saves a lot of "cheese." Try Insurify to get the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When your city ranks second for DUIs and moving violations in Pennsylvania and sixth for speeding tickets and most suspended licenses, buying an insurance policy becomes a simple decision. Use Insurify to get a car insurance price that''s as picturesque as the Pagoda.
FAQs - Reading, PA Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to identify the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums in Reading. The best part is you only have to enter your information once online, opposed to answering the same questions from multiple local agents over and over again. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year just by switching to a cheaper provider they found on the platform.
Car insurance in Reading, Pennsylvania, costs an average of an average of $168 per month. Your rate will depend on your coverage, deductible, age, gender, credit score, and driving history, however. Let Insurify give you insurance solutions. You can find cheap car insurance in Reading by comparing rates with Insurify.
There are more than 88,000 Reading residents, and a majority (more than 74 percent) own cars. Since driving is the main mode of transportation in Reading, the chances of car accidents are greater. As far as your own factors, prior car accidents, speeding tickets, or bad credit can increase your car insurance premium. Buying full coverage for your vehicle could cost twice what you’d pay for a liability-only policy.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022