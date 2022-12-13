The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Erie

Your driving habits can play a vital role in what you pay for car insurance in Erie. If you’re a safe driver with a clean record, you can lock in lower rates than a driver with a history of serious traffic violations, like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs.

It’s important to note that when you see a negative difference in a table, it doesn’t mean that particular insurance company lowers rates for drivers with that infraction on their records. Rather, it may mean that our sample size was small — insurers may choose not to offer policies to drivers with that infraction. Your actual rate can vary based on a number of factors other than your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Erie: National General

The following table shows how an accident can affect your car insurance rates in Erie, Pennsylvania. Overall, Progressive offers the lowest rates to drivers with an accident on their records.

Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Difference SafeAuto $196 $188 $8 Midvale Home & Auto $205 $270 $65 Progressive $201 $109 -$92 Direct Auto $151 $206 $55 National General $120 $162 $42 The General $222 $316 $94 Safeco $171 $152 -$19 Plymouth Rock $145 $171 $26 Bristol West $204 $269 $65 Dairyland $258 $329 $71 Liberty Mutual $195 $286 $91 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Erie: National General

Driving under the influence is a serious violation that can significantly increase insurance rates. Many insurance companies will decline to give a quote to drivers who have a DUI on their records. The number of negative differences in the table below is a good indication that fewer companies are willing to insure drivers with a DUI in Erie.

Insurance Company Clean Record With DUI Difference SafeAuto $196 $45 -$151 Midvale Home & Auto $205 $111 -$94 Progressive $201 $112 -$89 Direct Auto $151 $128 -$23 National General $120 $134 $14 The General $222 $136 -$86 Safeco $171 $138 -$33 Plymouth Rock $145 $143 -$2 Bristol West $204 $148 -$56 Dairyland $258 $157 -$101 Liberty Mutual $195 $251 $56 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Erie: National General

Insurance companies typically charge higher premiums to drivers who have speeding tickets because speed is often a factor in serious accidents. Drivers with multiple tickets may even have trouble finding an insurer willing to offer them a quote.

The table below shows the impact speeding tickets can have on car insurance rates in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Insurance Company Clean Record With Speeding Ticket Difference SafeAuto $196 $43 -$153 Progressive $201 $109 -$92 Safeco $171 $129 -$42 National General $120 $164 $44 Direct Auto $151 $192 $41 Plymouth Rock $145 $233 $88 Midvale Home & Auto $205 $331 $126 Liberty Mutual $195 $349 $154 The General $222 $370 $148 Dairyland $258 $372 $114 Bristol West $204 $399 $195 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See Also: Cheapest Car Insurance by Driving Record (2022)

Car insurance in other Pennsylvania cities

Nestled in the northwestern part of the state, Erie’s traffic and weather conditions are very different from those in other parts of Pennsylvania. Those differences contribute to the wide range of insurance costs from city to city within the state. Check out insurance quotes in other Pennsylvania cities.