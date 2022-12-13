4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Erie, PA (2022)

Mile Auto, Kemper Preferred, and Nationwide offer the cheapest car quotes for full-coverage insurance in Erie.

auto insurance

Updated December 13, 2022

In Erie, Pennsylvania, winters are notoriously cold and cloudy, with lots of wind and snow. But it’s easy to warm up to the comparatively cheap cost of car insurance in the state’s fifth-largest city. The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Erie is just $141 per month — $76 less than the Pennsylvania average of $217.

If you’re a driver in Erie, you can find cheap car insurance coverage. Just make sure you shop around. Here’s everything you need to know about auto insurance premiums in Erie.

Table of contents

How much does car insurance cost in Erie?

Car insurance rates in Erie vary greatly from company to company. It’s a good idea to compare quotes and find the best deal for your specific situation. To find the cheapest quotes, Insurify data scientists analyzed the latest insurance rates in Erie.

Auto insurance costs in the city range from $40 to $319. They’re based on factors like coverage type, driver age, and driving record.

  • Cheapest liability-only insurance: State Auto

  • Cheapest full-coverage insurance: Nationwide

  • Cheapest insurance for new/young drivers: Travelers

Cheapest car insurance in Erie: State Auto

State Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Erie, with an average rate of $40 per month. Factors like your location, age, and driving record all influence car insurance premiums in the city.

Insurance CompanyInsurify Composite Score (ICS)Liability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile AutoN/A$50$77
Kemper PreferredN/A$53$89
Nationwide89N/A$97
GrangeN/AN/A$110
Travelers80$60$113
VertiN/A$70$128
Direct AutoN/A$137$134
National General58$93$138
State Auto76$51$139
Clearcover97$99$139
Safeco86$74$147
SafeAutoN/A$77$150
Farmers GroupSelectN/A$64$151
ProgressiveN/A$110$153
Liberty Mutual82$121$164
Plymouth RockN/A$103$176
HugoN/AN/A$185
Good2GoN/A$72$189
The GeneralN/A$128$190
Bristol WestN/A$161$193
Midvale Home & AutoN/A$142$193
AcuityN/AN/A$279
DairylandN/A$270$319
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

How much car insurance do you need in Erie?

To drive legally in Erie, you must have the following minimum car insurance coverage:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage liability

  • $5,000 per accident for medical benefits[1]

Bodily injury liability pays if you injure someone in an accident for which you’re at fault. Likewise, property damage liability pays to repair or replace the damaged property of other parties if you’re at fault. Medical benefits coverage pays your medical bills and others covered on your policy, regardless of whether you or another party is at fault in an accident.[2]

Pennsylvania law also requires you to carry proof of insurance in your car at all times and be able to show it when law enforcement requests it, when you’re renewing vehicle registration, and when your vehicle is involved in an accident.

Pennsylvania DMV information

PennDOT Driver & Vehicle Services can come in handy if you need to get or renew your driver’s license, process your vehicle registration, change your address, or anything else. While you can complete many of these services online, some require in-person service at a local location.

Tips for getting cheap car insurance in Erie

To land cheap car insurance in Erie, pursue any and all discounts you’re eligible for. Also, if you have homeowners insurance, bundle it with your auto policy. You can shop around to receive multiple car insurance quotes, compare your options, and hone in on the best choice for your particular budget and needs.

How age affects car insurance rates in Erie

Age is an important factor that car insurance companies consider. This is because research shows that younger drivers, like teens, tend to cause more car accidents than older, more experienced drivers. You’ll likely pay more for an auto policy if you’re under 25 than if you’re 40.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$509
Under 25$248
25–29$189
30s$182
40s$153
50s$148
60s$106
70s$122
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Erie

Travelers offers the cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Erie. If you’re a young driver, you may be able to save by staying on your parent’s policy and taking advantage of discounts.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
Travelers$114
Mile Auto$121
National General$141
Clearcover$155
Kemper Preferred$167
Farmers GroupSelect$179
Direct Auto$187
Safeco$192
Plymouth Rock$197
Progressive$198
SafeAuto$216
Midvale Home & Auto$228
Liberty Mutual$266
Bristol West$308
Dairyland$308
The General$317
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Erie

Middle-aged Erie drivers in Erie can lock in the cheapest auto policies through Mile Auto. To land a great deal on your coverage, shop around and get quotes from at least three different companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
Mile Auto$71
Travelers$83
Kemper Preferred$88
Plymouth Rock$125
Farmers GroupSelect$138
Safeco$140
State Auto$141
Clearcover$144
Direct Auto$153
Liberty Mutual$175
Progressive$177
Bristol West$182
National General$188
Midvale Home & Auto$190
The General$194
SafeAuto$211
Dairyland$262
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Erie

Mile Auto has the lowest auto insurance rates for senior drivers in Erie. As an older driver in the area, you can take a defensive driving course or choose a low-mileage policy to lower your premiums. 

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
Mile Auto$47
Travelers$53
Farmers GroupSelect$59
Plymouth Rock$75
Clearcover$79
Direct Auto$79
State Auto$89
Kemper Preferred$94
Liberty Mutual$95
Safeco$115
Bristol West$116
National General$116
SafeAuto$122
The General$184
Dairyland$190
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Erie

Your credit score can influence your car insurance rates in Erie. Studies show that if you have good credit (670+), you’ll be less likely to file a claim than someone with fair credit (580–669) or poor credit (300–579). That’s why a good credit score can lead to cheaper rates.

Pennsylvania is one of the many states that allow car insurance companies to evaluate credit scores when determining car insurance premiums. Here’s a look at the average cost of full-coverage policies by credit tier.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$164
Good$193
Fair$216
Poor$201
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Erie

Your driving habits can play a vital role in what you pay for car insurance in Erie. If you’re a safe driver with a clean record, you can lock in lower rates than a driver with a history of serious traffic violations, like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs.

It’s important to note that when you see a negative difference in a table, it doesn’t mean that particular insurance company lowers rates for drivers with that infraction on their records. Rather, it may mean that our sample size was small — insurers may choose not to offer policies to drivers with that infraction. Your actual rate can vary based on a number of factors other than your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Erie: National General

The following table shows how an accident can affect your car insurance rates in Erie, Pennsylvania. Overall, Progressive offers the lowest rates to drivers with an accident on their records.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident Difference
SafeAuto$196$188$8
Midvale Home & Auto$205$270$65
Progressive$201$109-$92
Direct Auto$151$206$55
National General$120$162$42
The General$222$316$94
Safeco$171$152-$19
Plymouth Rock$145$171$26
Bristol West$204$269$65
Dairyland$258$329$71
Liberty Mutual$195$286$91
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Erie: National General

Driving under the influence is a serious violation that can significantly increase insurance rates. Many insurance companies will decline to give a quote to drivers who have a DUI on their records. The number of negative differences in the table below is a good indication that fewer companies are willing to insure drivers with a DUI in Erie.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUIDifference
SafeAuto$196$45-$151
Midvale Home & Auto$205$111-$94
Progressive$201$112-$89
Direct Auto$151$128-$23
National General$120$134$14
The General$222$136-$86
Safeco$171$138-$33
Plymouth Rock$145$143-$2
Bristol West$204$148-$56
Dairyland$258$157-$101
Liberty Mutual$195$251$56
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Erie: National General

Insurance companies typically charge higher premiums to drivers who have speeding tickets because speed is often a factor in serious accidents. Drivers with multiple tickets may even have trouble finding an insurer willing to offer them a quote.

The table below shows the impact speeding tickets can have on car insurance rates in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Speeding TicketDifference
SafeAuto$196$43-$153
Progressive$201$109-$92
Safeco$171$129-$42
National General$120$164$44
Direct Auto$151$192$41
Plymouth Rock$145$233$88
Midvale Home & Auto$205$331$126
Liberty Mutual$195$349$154
The General$222$370$148
Dairyland$258$372$114
Bristol West$204$399$195
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car insurance in other Pennsylvania cities

Nestled in the northwestern part of the state, Erie’s traffic and weather conditions are very different from those in other parts of Pennsylvania. Those differences contribute to the wide range of insurance costs from city to city within the state. Check out insurance quotes in other Pennsylvania cities.

  • Samuel P. Black & Assoc. Inc. 

    121 E 2nd St,
    Erie, PA 16507

  • Bruns Insurance Services LLC 

    4420 Peach St,
    Erie, PA 16509

  • Loesel-Schaaf Insurance Agency Inc 

    3537 West 12th Street,
    Erie, PA 16505

  • Mantsch-Lafaro Insurance Agency 

    4627 Peach St,
    Erie, PA 16509-2006

  • Drushel & Kolakowski Insurance 

    1730 W 26th Street,
    Erie, PA 16508-1234

  • Insurance Management Company 

    123 West 9th Street,
    Erie, PA 16501-1302

  • Laskowski Insurance Agency 

    4620 Buffalo Rd,
    Erie, PA 16510

  • Cronk Insurance, Inc. 

    3838 W 12th St,
    Erie, PA 16505-3302

  • Werle & Rushe Ins Agency 

    4055 West lake Rd,
    Erie, PA 16505

  • Historic Square Agency LLC 

    3731 West 26th Street,
    Erie, PA 16505
Erie car insurance FAQs

  • The average monthly cost of car insurance in Erie is $166. To lock in the cheapest coverage, however, shop around and get multiple quotes. Compare coverage levels, rates, and deductibles to find the best policy for your unique situation.

  • Buying a liability-only policy can help you save money on car insurance in Erie. But keep in mind that if you go this route, you might face high out-of-pocket costs. While a full-coverage policy may cost you a bit more, it can give you some additional coverage and peace of mind.

  • Mile Auto and Kemper Preferred offer some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Erie. For a liability-only policy, you can expect to pay a monthly average of $50 with Mile Auto and $53 with Kemper Preferred. Mile Auto’s average rate for full coverage is $77, while Kemper Preferred’s premium is $89. You can also find affordable rates through other providers like Nationwide and National General.

  • Unlike many other states, Pennsylvania is a no-fault state for car insurance. This means that no matter who is at fault, each party goes through their own insurance company to collect compensation for bodily injury, like lost wages and medical bills.

    Pennsylvania is unique in that the state allows you to choose limited tort or full tort coverage. Limited tort means you’re choosing the no-fault system. Full tort coverage allows you to file a lawsuit and recover compensation from the at-fault driver.[3]

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

