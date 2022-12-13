4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated December 13, 2022
In Erie, Pennsylvania, winters are notoriously cold and cloudy, with lots of wind and snow. But it’s easy to warm up to the comparatively cheap cost of car insurance in the state’s fifth-largest city. The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Erie is just $141 per month — $76 less than the Pennsylvania average of $217.
If you’re a driver in Erie, you can find cheap car insurance coverage. Just make sure you shop around. Here’s everything you need to know about auto insurance premiums in Erie.
Table of contents
- How much does car insurance cost in Erie?
- Cheapest car insurance in Erie: State Auto
- How much car insurance do you need in Erie?
- Tips for getting cheap car insurance in Erie
- How age affects car insurance rates in Erie
- How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Erie
- The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Erie
- Erie car insurance FAQs
How much does car insurance cost in Erie?
Car insurance rates in Erie vary greatly from company to company. It’s a good idea to compare quotes and find the best deal for your specific situation. To find the cheapest quotes, Insurify data scientists analyzed the latest insurance rates in Erie.
Auto insurance costs in the city range from $40 to $319. They’re based on factors like coverage type, driver age, and driving record.
Cheapest liability-only insurance: State Auto
Cheapest full-coverage insurance: Nationwide
Cheapest insurance for new/young drivers: Travelers
Learn More: Cheap Auto Insurance in Pennsylvania
Cheapest car insurance in Erie: State Auto
State Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Erie, with an average rate of $40 per month. Factors like your location, age, and driving record all influence car insurance premiums in the city.
|Insurance Company
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|Liability Only
|Full Coverage
|Mile Auto
|N/A
|$50
|$77
|Kemper Preferred
|N/A
|$53
|$89
|Nationwide
|89
|N/A
|$97
|Grange
|N/A
|N/A
|$110
|Travelers
|80
|$60
|$113
|Verti
|N/A
|$70
|$128
|Direct Auto
|N/A
|$137
|$134
|National General
|58
|$93
|$138
|State Auto
|76
|$51
|$139
|Clearcover
|97
|$99
|$139
|Safeco
|86
|$74
|$147
|SafeAuto
|N/A
|$77
|$150
|Farmers GroupSelect
|N/A
|$64
|$151
|Progressive
|N/A
|$110
|$153
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$121
|$164
|Plymouth Rock
|N/A
|$103
|$176
|Hugo
|N/A
|N/A
|$185
|Good2Go
|N/A
|$72
|$189
|The General
|N/A
|$128
|$190
|Bristol West
|N/A
|$161
|$193
|Midvale Home & Auto
|N/A
|$142
|$193
|Acuity
|N/A
|N/A
|$279
|Dairyland
|N/A
|$270
|$319
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
How much car insurance do you need in Erie?
To drive legally in Erie, you must have the following minimum car insurance coverage:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury liability
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
$5,000 per accident for property damage liability
$5,000 per accident for medical benefits[1]
Bodily injury liability pays if you injure someone in an accident for which you’re at fault. Likewise, property damage liability pays to repair or replace the damaged property of other parties if you’re at fault. Medical benefits coverage pays your medical bills and others covered on your policy, regardless of whether you or another party is at fault in an accident.[2]
Pennsylvania law also requires you to carry proof of insurance in your car at all times and be able to show it when law enforcement requests it, when you’re renewing vehicle registration, and when your vehicle is involved in an accident.
Pennsylvania DMV information
PennDOT Driver & Vehicle Services can come in handy if you need to get or renew your driver’s license, process your vehicle registration, change your address, or anything else. While you can complete many of these services online, some require in-person service at a local location.
Tips for getting cheap car insurance in Erie
To land cheap car insurance in Erie, pursue any and all discounts you’re eligible for. Also, if you have homeowners insurance, bundle it with your auto policy. You can shop around to receive multiple car insurance quotes, compare your options, and hone in on the best choice for your particular budget and needs.
Learn More: Compare Home and Auto Insurance Bundles
How age affects car insurance rates in Erie
Age is an important factor that car insurance companies consider. This is because research shows that younger drivers, like teens, tend to cause more car accidents than older, more experienced drivers. You’ll likely pay more for an auto policy if you’re under 25 than if you’re 40.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$509
|Under 25
|$248
|25–29
|$189
|30s
|$182
|40s
|$153
|50s
|$148
|60s
|$106
|70s
|$122
Check Out: Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Erie
Travelers offers the cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Erie. If you’re a young driver, you may be able to save by staying on your parent’s policy and taking advantage of discounts.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Rate
|Travelers
|$114
|Mile Auto
|$121
|National General
|$141
|Clearcover
|$155
|Kemper Preferred
|$167
|Farmers GroupSelect
|$179
|Direct Auto
|$187
|Safeco
|$192
|Plymouth Rock
|$197
|Progressive
|$198
|SafeAuto
|$216
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$228
|Liberty Mutual
|$266
|Bristol West
|$308
|Dairyland
|$308
|The General
|$317
Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Erie
Middle-aged Erie drivers in Erie can lock in the cheapest auto policies through Mile Auto. To land a great deal on your coverage, shop around and get quotes from at least three different companies.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Rate
|Mile Auto
|$71
|Travelers
|$83
|Kemper Preferred
|$88
|Plymouth Rock
|$125
|Farmers GroupSelect
|$138
|Safeco
|$140
|State Auto
|$141
|Clearcover
|$144
|Direct Auto
|$153
|Liberty Mutual
|$175
|Progressive
|$177
|Bristol West
|$182
|National General
|$188
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$190
|The General
|$194
|SafeAuto
|$211
|Dairyland
|$262
Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Erie
Mile Auto has the lowest auto insurance rates for senior drivers in Erie. As an older driver in the area, you can take a defensive driving course or choose a low-mileage policy to lower your premiums.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Rate
|Mile Auto
|$47
|Travelers
|$53
|Farmers GroupSelect
|$59
|Plymouth Rock
|$75
|Clearcover
|$79
|Direct Auto
|$79
|State Auto
|$89
|Kemper Preferred
|$94
|Liberty Mutual
|$95
|Safeco
|$115
|Bristol West
|$116
|National General
|$116
|SafeAuto
|$122
|The General
|$184
|Dairyland
|$190
How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Erie
Your credit score can influence your car insurance rates in Erie. Studies show that if you have good credit (670+), you’ll be less likely to file a claim than someone with fair credit (580–669) or poor credit (300–579). That’s why a good credit score can lead to cheaper rates.
Pennsylvania is one of the many states that allow car insurance companies to evaluate credit scores when determining car insurance premiums. Here’s a look at the average cost of full-coverage policies by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$164
|Good
|$193
|Fair
|$216
|Poor
|$201
The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Erie
Your driving habits can play a vital role in what you pay for car insurance in Erie. If you’re a safe driver with a clean record, you can lock in lower rates than a driver with a history of serious traffic violations, like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs.
It’s important to note that when you see a negative difference in a table, it doesn’t mean that particular insurance company lowers rates for drivers with that infraction on their records. Rather, it may mean that our sample size was small — insurers may choose not to offer policies to drivers with that infraction. Your actual rate can vary based on a number of factors other than your driving record.
Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Erie: National General
The following table shows how an accident can affect your car insurance rates in Erie, Pennsylvania. Overall, Progressive offers the lowest rates to drivers with an accident on their records.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Accident
|Difference
|SafeAuto
|$196
|$188
|$8
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$205
|$270
|$65
|Progressive
|$201
|$109
|-$92
|Direct Auto
|$151
|$206
|$55
|National General
|$120
|$162
|$42
|The General
|$222
|$316
|$94
|Safeco
|$171
|$152
|-$19
|Plymouth Rock
|$145
|$171
|$26
|Bristol West
|$204
|$269
|$65
|Dairyland
|$258
|$329
|$71
|Liberty Mutual
|$195
|$286
|$91
Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Erie: National General
Driving under the influence is a serious violation that can significantly increase insurance rates. Many insurance companies will decline to give a quote to drivers who have a DUI on their records. The number of negative differences in the table below is a good indication that fewer companies are willing to insure drivers with a DUI in Erie.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With DUI
|Difference
|SafeAuto
|$196
|$45
|-$151
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$205
|$111
|-$94
|Progressive
|$201
|$112
|-$89
|Direct Auto
|$151
|$128
|-$23
|National General
|$120
|$134
|$14
|The General
|$222
|$136
|-$86
|Safeco
|$171
|$138
|-$33
|Plymouth Rock
|$145
|$143
|-$2
|Bristol West
|$204
|$148
|-$56
|Dairyland
|$258
|$157
|-$101
|Liberty Mutual
|$195
|$251
|$56
Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Erie: National General
Insurance companies typically charge higher premiums to drivers who have speeding tickets because speed is often a factor in serious accidents. Drivers with multiple tickets may even have trouble finding an insurer willing to offer them a quote.
The table below shows the impact speeding tickets can have on car insurance rates in Erie, Pennsylvania.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Speeding Ticket
|Difference
|SafeAuto
|$196
|$43
|-$153
|Progressive
|$201
|$109
|-$92
|Safeco
|$171
|$129
|-$42
|National General
|$120
|$164
|$44
|Direct Auto
|$151
|$192
|$41
|Plymouth Rock
|$145
|$233
|$88
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$205
|$331
|$126
|Liberty Mutual
|$195
|$349
|$154
|The General
|$222
|$370
|$148
|Dairyland
|$258
|$372
|$114
|Bristol West
|$204
|$399
|$195
See Also: Cheapest Car Insurance by Driving Record (2022)
Car insurance in other Pennsylvania cities
Nestled in the northwestern part of the state, Erie’s traffic and weather conditions are very different from those in other parts of Pennsylvania. Those differences contribute to the wide range of insurance costs from city to city within the state. Check out insurance quotes in other Pennsylvania cities.
Samuel P. Black & Assoc. Inc.121 E 2nd St,
Erie, PA 16507
Bruns Insurance Services LLC4420 Peach St,
Erie, PA 16509
Loesel-Schaaf Insurance Agency Inc3537 West 12th Street,
Erie, PA 16505
Mantsch-Lafaro Insurance Agency4627 Peach St,
Erie, PA 16509-2006
Drushel & Kolakowski Insurance1730 W 26th Street,
Erie, PA 16508-1234
Insurance Management Company123 West 9th Street,
Erie, PA 16501-1302
Laskowski Insurance Agency4620 Buffalo Rd,
Erie, PA 16510
Cronk Insurance, Inc.3838 W 12th St,
Erie, PA 16505-3302
Werle & Rushe Ins Agency4055 West lake Rd,
Erie, PA 16505
Historic Square Agency LLC3731 West 26th Street,
Erie, PA 16505
Erie car insurance FAQs
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Erie is $166. To lock in the cheapest coverage, however, shop around and get multiple quotes. Compare coverage levels, rates, and deductibles to find the best policy for your unique situation.
Buying a liability-only policy can help you save money on car insurance in Erie. But keep in mind that if you go this route, you might face high out-of-pocket costs. While a full-coverage policy may cost you a bit more, it can give you some additional coverage and peace of mind.
Mile Auto and Kemper Preferred offer some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Erie. For a liability-only policy, you can expect to pay a monthly average of $50 with Mile Auto and $53 with Kemper Preferred. Mile Auto’s average rate for full coverage is $77, while Kemper Preferred’s premium is $89. You can also find affordable rates through other providers like Nationwide and National General.
Unlike many other states, Pennsylvania is a no-fault state for car insurance. This means that no matter who is at fault, each party goes through their own insurance company to collect compensation for bodily injury, like lost wages and medical bills.
Pennsylvania is unique in that the state allows you to choose limited tort or full tort coverage. Limited tort means you’re choosing the no-fault system. Full tort coverage allows you to file a lawsuit and recover compensation from the at-fault driver.[3]
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022