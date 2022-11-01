Foremost Car Insurance Reputation

As part of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies, Foremost is known for its robust home insurance options, alongside auto, marine, motorcycle, off-road vehicle, and RV insurance. The underwriting of auto insurance policies happens through Foremost’s partnership with Bristol West. Claims service is available online or over the phone for customers 24/7.

According to customer reviews available online, some policyholders feel that customer service from company representatives and independent insurance agents selling the insurance could be improved. Specific customer complaints cite a lack of focus from agents to help drivers earn affordable rates. Foremost has a solid financial strength rating of A from A.M. Best.

Foremost Customer Service

Customers can go online or call 1 (800) 527-3907 to file or manage a claim 24/7, and the number for 24-hour roadside assistance service is 1 (800) 554-6678. Bills can be mailed or paid online via the Foremost website, and questions can be directed to 1 (800) 532-4221. For policy questions, contact your local agent or call 1 (888) 888-0080 for a Bristol West representative.

Foremost Claims Filing Process

Foremost customers can file or check on a claim 24/7 online or by calling 1 (800) 527-3907 to reach a representative. For Bristol West auto insurance questions and service, customers should call 1 (800) 274-7865. The five-step claims process includes claims assignment, initial contact, evaluation and estimation, resolution, and closing the claim. Specifics vary.

