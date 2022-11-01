4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with Foremost is $168 per month.
Foremost is good for high-risk drivers, collectible auto insurance, and flexible payments.
Foremost is bad for online access, standard coverage, and affordable coverage.
On average, policyholders with auto coverage from Foremost Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Farmers Insurance Group, spend $168 per month and $2,016 per year. Auto policy rates ultimately vary on a driver-by-driver basis depending on driving records, credit score, age, gender, vehicle type, chosen insurance policy, set deductible, state and city location, and more.
Foremost Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
What is the average cost of auto insurance from Foremost Insurance Company?
Foremost auto insurance is $168 per month and $2,016 per year on average for policyholders. Individual rates vary based on driving records, credit history, age, location, vehicle type, and coverage levels.
Like most insurance providers, Foremost calculates insurance rates using a methodology that considers driving history, alongside factors like credit history, age, vehicle type, and coverage levels. Foremost policyholders with clean driving records pay the lowest insurance rates, and drivers with a recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket face higher overall premiums.
|Driver Profile
|Foremost Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$171
|$108
|DUI
|$176
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$284
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$195
|$116
Foremost Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you are impacts auto rates because of area-specific factors that affect driver risk levels. Factors related to geographic location include road infrastructure, crime rates, state minimum insurance requirements, population, weather, and climate. Available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Foremost auto insurance rates may fluctuate on a state-by-state basis.
Foremost Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Foremost auto insurance works best for high-risk drivers with past infractions that make finding affordable coverage feel overwhelming. The company contains a wide variety of insurance products, with personal, commercial, and collectible auto insurance available. Drivers with clean driving records can likely find more affordable auto insurance coverage elsewhere.
|Pros
|Cons
Foremost Car Insurance Discounts
Policyholders with Foremost auto insurance often earn savings through a variety of discounts. Customers earn savings through multi-policy, multi-vehicle, paid in full, electronic pay, student away at college, switching from another company, and safe driving discounts. AARP and USAA members may be eligible for additional perks, and general eligibility will vary by policyholder.
Foremost Car Insurance Coverage Options
In partnership with Bristol West, Foremost offers policyholders a “one household, one policy” rule for all coverage. Primary coverage options from Foremost include underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage, bodily injury and property damage liability, rental reimbursement, medical payments, towing and roadside assistance, and loan/lease coverage.
In addition to personal auto insurance, Foremost provides policyholders with options for commercial and collectible auto insurance. Other vehicle coverage options include boat and other watercraft, off-road vehicles, RV and motorhome, travel trailer, and motorcycle insurance. Homeowners insurance options include renters, vacant, seasonal, and mobile home insurance.
Foremost Car Insurance Reputation
As part of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies, Foremost is known for its robust home insurance options, alongside auto, marine, motorcycle, off-road vehicle, and RV insurance. The underwriting of auto insurance policies happens through Foremost’s partnership with Bristol West. Claims service is available online or over the phone for customers 24/7.
According to customer reviews available online, some policyholders feel that customer service from company representatives and independent insurance agents selling the insurance could be improved. Specific customer complaints cite a lack of focus from agents to help drivers earn affordable rates. Foremost has a solid financial strength rating of A from A.M. Best.
Foremost Customer Service
Customers can go online or call 1 (800) 527-3907 to file or manage a claim 24/7, and the number for 24-hour roadside assistance service is 1 (800) 554-6678. Bills can be mailed or paid online via the Foremost website, and questions can be directed to 1 (800) 532-4221. For policy questions, contact your local agent or call 1 (888) 888-0080 for a Bristol West representative.
Foremost Claims Filing Process
Foremost customers can file or check on a claim 24/7 online or by calling 1 (800) 527-3907 to reach a representative. For Bristol West auto insurance questions and service, customers should call 1 (800) 274-7865. The five-step claims process includes claims assignment, initial contact, evaluation and estimation, resolution, and closing the claim. Specifics vary.
Foremost – Is it right for you?
Whether Foremost auto insurance best meets your insurance needs completely depends on factors like your driving history, desired coverage, vehicle type, and more. To find affordable coverage, shop around for your insurance options before purchasing or renewing an auto policy. Try the Insurify quote-comparison tool to find the best coverage for you at an affordable rate.
Frequently Asked Questions
Foremost car insurance works best for high-risk drivers looking for affordable coverage despite past driving infractions. An affiliate of Bristol West, Foremost offers nonstandard auto insurance options, with additional home and vehicle insurance products. Drivers with clean driving records should look elsewhere for more affordable auto rates.
On average, Foremost insurance costs $168 per month and $2,016 per year. Despite being more expensive than national average rates, Foremost provides an affordable option for high-risk individuals with driving incidents on their records. Individual rates vary based on driving history, credit history, age, location, vehicle type, and chosen coverage level.
Foremost offers select insurance discounts for policyholders, though individual eligibility varies on a driver-by-driver basis. Savings opportunities for policyholders include multi-policy, multi-vehicle, paid in full, electronic pay, student away at college, switching from another company, AARP, USAA, and safe driving discounts.
Shopping around prior to purchasing an auto insurance policy is a reliable way to gauge your options and understand what works for you. Finding affordable car insurance no longer requires the help of a local insurance agent. With the Insurify car insurance comparison tool, you can compare free quotes from the comfort of your couch right this minute.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.