How to Get a Florida Driver’s License: A Complete Guide

What are Florida’s driver’s license requirements?

The state of Florida requires all drivers to obtain a valid driver’s license to operate a motor vehicle. Generally, to get a Florida driver’s license you’ll need to:[1]

Be a resident of Florida

Be at least 16 years old

Provide documents that prove your identity, Social Security number, and home address

Pay the required fee

Learn More: How to Get Car Insurance with No License

What documents do you need to get a Florida driver’s license?

The documents you need to get a driver’s license in Florida depend on your age and residency status.

U.S. citizens should bring:

An original primary identification document, such as a U.S. birth certificate or valid U.S. passport

Proof of your legal name and Social Security number (SSN), such as your Social Security card, a W-2, pay stub, or a 1099 tax form

Two documents proving your residential address, such as your mortgage statement, lease agreement, Florida voter registration card, or utility bill

You can find more examples of acceptable documents on the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) website.

You can apply for a driver’s license at any local office. Check out the FLHSMV’s list of locations by county to find one near you. You’ll also have to take a vision test when you apply for a license, although you may not need to take a written or road test if you’re transferring a valid license from out of state.[2]

How much does a Florida driver’s license cost?

In Florida, getting a driver’s license is relatively affordable. A standard Class E license or learner’s permit fee is $48, and you’ll pay the same price to renew your driver’s license. Many local tax authorities also tack on a $6.25 service fee, although veterans are exempt from the extra fee.[3]