Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in Florida? (2025)

Factors in Florida causing higher car insurance rates

Several factors contribute to the Sunshine State’s above-average insurance premiums. Some of the most impactful ones include the state’s no-fault insurance system, extreme weather, a high uninsured driver rate, population density, and inflation.

Here’s a quick look at the details of each.

No-fault system

Florida’s no-fault insurance law requires drivers to maintain personal injury protection (PIP), which increases your policy’s premium. Unfortunately, fraudsters often exploit PIP coverage, leading insurance companies to increase their rates to compensate for losses.

No-fault systems require each driver to file a claim with their insurer, regardless of who’s at fault in the accident. But if disputes arise, litigation may be necessary, and legal costs can be incredibly high in Florida.[1]

Extreme weather

The state’s unique weather challenges also affect Florida car insurance rates. In recent years, hurricanes and tropical storms have battered the Sunshine State.

While those natural disasters primarily affect home insurance, comprehensive claims also affect auto insurers considerably. To compensate for the added risk, insurance companies typically increase premiums.

Uninsured motorist rate

The state has a high uninsured driver rate — nearly 16% of Florida drivers are uninsured, higher than the national average of 14%.[2] This results in higher payouts for bodily injury and property damage claims involving uninsured drivers, leading to higher Florida car insurance rates.

Because the rate of uninsured drivers is so high, you’ll likely want to purchase uninsured motorist coverage, which provides coverage for your medical bills and property damage after an uninsured driver causes an accident. But that will also increase your rates.

Population density

Florida has the third-highest population of any state, not to mention the eighth-highest population density.[3] With more vehicles on the road, you can generally expect more accidents and higher claims figures, both of which result in higher insurance rates across the board for Florida drivers.

Inflation

Both new- and used-car prices have increased significantly since 2020. Additionally, repair costs and healthcare expenses increased faster than general inflation during that time. These factors have resulted in rising car insurance rates nationwide, but they’re more keenly felt in states with already high premiums, including Florida.