Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in Florida? (2025)

Florida residents pay some of the highest car insurance rates in the country, with premiums 35% more than the national average.

Ben Luthi
Written by Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Sara Getman
Edited by Sara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Florida has the fifth-highest car insurance rates in the U.S., according to Insurify data. Sunshine State drivers pay average rates of $151 per month for liability-only coverage and $232 for full coverage. The state saw an average premium increase of 9% from 2023 to 2024.

Looking ahead, premiums are expected to rise by 10% in 2025. Understanding what’s driving this upward trend and some basic factors that influence your car insurance rates can make it easier for you to find affordable coverage. Here’s what you need to know.

Quick Facts

  • Full-coverage rates are expected to increase to $3,484 by the end of 2025.

  • Factors like no-fault laws, extreme weather, and a high rate of uninsured drivers increase costs.

  • Drivers in Miami and Tampa have some of the most expensive car insurance rates, paying averages of $269 and $263 per month, respectively.

How Florida car insurance rates have increased

Car insurance premiums have increased by 24% over the past two years nationwide, going from $2,483 in February 2023 to $3,077 in January 2025, according to Insurify’s auto report. That said, current rates are down from a two-year high of $3,253 in August 2024. Here’s a quick look at the recent trend:

Average Florida Car Insurance Rates Over the Past Two Years

Rates in this chart are two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years. Rates on the rest of the page reflect one-year rolling medians in order to prioritize the freshest data available.

Factors in Florida causing higher car insurance rates

Several factors contribute to the Sunshine State’s above-average insurance premiums. Some of the most impactful ones include the state’s no-fault insurance system, extreme weather, a high uninsured driver rate, population density, and inflation.

Here’s a quick look at the details of each.

No-fault system

Florida’s no-fault insurance law requires drivers to maintain personal injury protection (PIP), which increases your policy’s premium. Unfortunately, fraudsters often exploit PIP coverage, leading insurance companies to increase their rates to compensate for losses.

No-fault systems require each driver to file a claim with their insurer, regardless of who’s at fault in the accident. But if disputes arise, litigation may be necessary, and legal costs can be incredibly high in Florida.[1]

Extreme weather

The state’s unique weather challenges also affect Florida car insurance rates. In recent years, hurricanes and tropical storms have battered the Sunshine State.

While those natural disasters primarily affect home insurance, comprehensive claims also affect auto insurers considerably. To compensate for the added risk, insurance companies typically increase premiums.

Uninsured motorist rate

The state has a high uninsured driver rate — nearly 16% of Florida drivers are uninsured, higher than the national average of 14%.[2] This results in higher payouts for bodily injury and property damage claims involving uninsured drivers, leading to higher Florida car insurance rates.

Because the rate of uninsured drivers is so high, you’ll likely want to purchase uninsured motorist coverage, which provides coverage for your medical bills and property damage after an uninsured driver causes an accident. But that will also increase your rates.

Population density

Florida has the third-highest population of any state, not to mention the eighth-highest population density.[3] With more vehicles on the road, you can generally expect more accidents and higher claims figures, both of which result in higher insurance rates across the board for Florida drivers.

Inflation

Both new- and used-car prices have increased significantly since 2020. Additionally, repair costs and healthcare expenses increased faster than general inflation during that time. These factors have resulted in rising car insurance rates nationwide, but they’re more keenly felt in states with already high premiums, including Florida.

Factors that affect your car insurance premium

In addition to environmental and economic factors, car insurance companies also consider a variety of other elements to determine your rates. Here’s a look at some of the top factors and how your rates can vary based on your situation.

Age

Older drivers tend to get into fewer accidents and generally pay lower premiums. Drivers younger than 25 — particularly teenagers — pay the highest rates, partly because they’re more likely to get in fatal accidents.[4] [5]

The table below shows how age affects premiums for Florida drivers.

Age
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Teens$258$403
20–29$191$299
30–39$162$254
40–49$153$239
50–59$137$214
60–69$125$195
70+$130$203
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Location

People in certain ZIP codes have more accidents, theft, and vandalism than others. As a result, you’ll generally pay more for coverage if you live in an urban area compared to a rural area.

In Florida, for instance, drivers who live in Miami and Tampa tend to pay the highest rates, while people in Ocala and Lakeland pay some of the lowest.

Here’s a summary of average rates for both liability only and full coverage in various cities across the Sunshine State:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, March 1 at 11:00 AM PST
City
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Panama City$114$188
Gainesville$115$184
Sarasota$121$175
Melbourne$124$191
Pensacola$127$215
Ocala$128$206
Tallahassee$129$209
Cape Coral$132$224
Palm Bay$133$199
Naples$136$208
Fort Myers$137$219
Daytona Beach$140$215
Lakeland$141$213
Jacksonville$146$233
Winter Haven$147$242
Jupiter$149$214
Spring Hill$151$233
Davenport$151$239
Apopka$156$238
Clearwater$157$223
Orlando$162$248
Saint Petersburg$169$251
Riverview$184$296
Fort Lauderdale$192$292
Pompano Beach$197$283
West Palm Beach$200$288
Miami$208$330
Tampa$216$310
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Driving record

While many factors that insurers consider are outside of your control, your driving record is a major exception. A history of safe driving habits can help secure lower monthly premiums.

In particular, insurers pay attention to accidents and traffic violations on your driving record. Whether it’s a speeding ticket, a fender bender, or a more serious infraction, such as driving under the influence, you’ll pay more for coverage than someone with a clean record.

Make and model of your car

Some vehicles are more expensive to repair or replace than others, making them more expensive to insure. What’s more, some models may be more susceptible to theft. Other factors can include the model’s safety features and engine size.

Here are the most popular models in Florida and the average cost to insure them:

Model
sort ascsort desc
Average Rate for Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Ford F-Series$234
Toyota RAV4$229
Honda CR-V$209
Toyota Camry$276
Chevrolet Silverado$248
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to lower your car insurance rate in Florida

Finding the best rate in Florida can be difficult. Although you’ll still pay more for coverage compared to drivers in other states, you can do several things to maximize your savings on an insurance policy:

    Shop around

    Obtain quotes from a minimum of three insurance companies to compare rates, coverage options, discounts, and other features.

    Get the right amount of coverage

    Review your current policy to determine if you’re spending money on unnecessary coverage.

    Adjust your deductible

    While a low deductible reduces your out-of-pocket costs in the event of a claim, it also increases your monthly rate. If you have sufficient savings and can pay a higher deductible out of pocket, consider raising it to cut monthly premiums.

    Improve your credit

    Florida is one of many states that allow auto insurers to calculate a credit-based insurance score to help determine your rates. Taking steps to improve your credit can potentially help you secure better rates.

Why car insurance is so expensive in Florida FAQs

If you’re a Florida resident, here are some common questions you may come across when searching for the right car insurance policy.

  • Why are Florida auto insurance rates so high?

    Some of the reasons rates in Florida are so expensive include litigation and fraud in its no-fault insurance system, extreme weather, uninsured drivers, and generally more drivers on the road.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Florida?

    Florida drivers pay average monthly premiums of $151 for liability-only insurance and $232 for full coverage.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in Florida?

    On average, State Farm offers the cheapest rates in Florida, with an average premium of $69 per month for liability-only coverage. But it’s still a good idea to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers to get the best possible deal.

  • How can you reduce your car insurance costs in Florida?

    Some of the steps you can take include shopping around for a policy, making sure you have the right amount of coverage, raising your deductible, researching discount opportunities, and improving your credit.

  • Can you drive in Florida with no insurance?

    It depends. If you have a minimum net worth of $40,000 and meet other criteria, you may qualify to self-insure instead of purchasing coverage.[6] If you don’t meet the requirements for financial responsibility, you’ll need to maintain minimum property damage liability insurance and PIP coverage. Bodily injury liability coverage isn’t required.[7]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. III. "Background on: No-fault auto insurance."
  2. III. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
  3. U.S. and World Population Clock. "Most Populous."
  4. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. III. "Facts + Statistics: Teen drivers."
  6. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Natural Person."
  7. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
