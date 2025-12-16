Why partner with Insurify data

Real-time signal, not estimates

Our auto insurance rates come from real quoting behavior across the U.S., reflecting what consumers actually see when they shop.

Vertical and format optionality

Choose the data you need across auto, home, and renters verticals.

Built for publishing

Our clean, aggregated, de-identified outputs are designed for consumer-facing content and interactive tools.

Simple delivery

We provide downloadable CSVs or secure, partner-specific S3 connections. Custom cadences and schemas available upon request.