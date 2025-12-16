Table of contents
Best-in-class data
Insurify is the leading digital insurance agent and quote-comparison platform. Every month, millions of consumers shop on Insurify and receive real-time car and home insurance quotes from our carrier partners. We transform those live shopping signals and more into proprietary datasets that your team can use to build content, tools, and benchmarks that audiences trust.
Why partner with Insurify data
Real-time signal, not estimates
Our auto insurance rates come from real quoting behavior across the U.S., reflecting what consumers actually see when they shop.
Vertical and format optionality
Choose the data you need across auto, home, and renters verticals.
Built for publishing
Our clean, aggregated, de-identified outputs are designed for consumer-facing content and interactive tools.
Simple delivery
We provide downloadable CSVs or secure, partner-specific S3 connections. Custom cadences and schemas available upon request.
Data offerings
Auto
Use it for: rate trackers, affordability dashboards, shopping trend pieces, city/state comparisons.
Average insurance rates available at the city, state, and vehicle levels, updated monthly.
Explore additional customer behaviors, like speeding ticket rates and vehicle preferences.
Home
Use it for: property-level estimates, county comparisons, homeowner affordability content.
Average insurance rates available at the county and state levels, updated biannually.
Renters
Use it for: city affordability content, moving guides, renter tools.
Average insurance rates available at the city and state levels, updated biannually.
Looking for our publicly available research data? Check out the latest from our Auto Insurance Data Center.
Have a specific request? Reach out to us at [email protected].
Use cases
Attribution & usage guidelines
Our entry-level data is currently free to use, but we have the following usage guidelines wherever our data is featured:
Required citation: “Source: Insurify” (or “Insurify data” worked into the page copy), with a link back to this page or our homepage.
Example: “According to Insurify data, …”
Editorial support: We can provide methodology blurbs and media-friendly explanations on request.
Contact us
Interested? Please email [email protected] with the following information:
Your organization’s name
Intended use case (1–2 sentences)
Dataset(s) of interest: Auto / Home / Renters
Geographies and factors needed
Preferred delivery (CSV or S3) and cadence
Any additional information you’d like to share
Frequently Asked Questions
Our auto insurance data updates on a schedule that matches your desired cadence, as often as every month. Our home and renters offerings refresh biannually.
Auto: city, state, and vehicle level. Home: county and state level. Renters: city and state level.
Insurify has several delivery methods to match your needs. Outputs include downloadable CSV files or private S3 connections.
No. We provide aggregated, de-identified datasets suitable for consumer-facing use.
Yes, tell us your needs. If the fit works, we’ll create a custom schema and delivery plan.
Auto insurance rate data is available back to 2021 to support baselining and time-series visualizations. Home and renters data is available from 2025 onward.
We provide standard licensing for consumer publication and internal analysis. Named attribution is required wherever the data appears.
Please email [email protected] with brief details about your company, your request, and any questions you may have. We’ll follow up and schedule a quick scoping call if the fit is right.