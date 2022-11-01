4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
While Seattle tends to be a popular destination in Washington, the city of Tacoma has become more and more frequented by travelers in recent years. Named one of the most walkable cities in America, Tacoma still sees its fair share of busy roads. Interstate 5 runs directly through the city center and can be quite busy at all hours of the day. Drivers in Tacoma are encouraged to purchase a comprehensive auto insurance policy, as accidents can happen in the city’s wet weather in the blink of an eye.
Car Insurance in Tacoma, WA
The average cost of Washington car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Tacoma, WA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Tacoma is $230 per month, or $2760 annually.
Car insurance in Tacoma is $41 more than the average cost of car insurance in Washington.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Tacoma on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Tacoma, WA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Tacoma
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$45 /mo
|Nationwide
|$114 /mo
|Travelers
|$149 /mo
|State Farm
|$149 /mo
|The General
|$172 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Tacoma, WA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Tacoma. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$215 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$230 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$207 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$321 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$188 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Washington Cities
|Seattle
|$113/mo
|Spokane
|$130/mo
|Vancouver
|$109/mo
|Bellevue
|$139/mo
|Tacoma
|$156/mo
|Washington
|$129/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Washington
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Washington roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Washington[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Washington is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Tacoma Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
The older you are, the better your insurance rates become in Tacoma. While teen drivers pay the most monthly for insurance in Tacoma at $545, drivers in their 60s pay the least, at $204. Why? The older driver has more experience on the road. There’s an exception to this, however. Drivers in their 70s do pay $5 more per month for insurance than drivers in their 60s. This is because they carry a higher accident risk than the driver who is a decade younger.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$546
|20s
|$351
|30s
|$255
|40s
|$254
|50s
|$243
|60s
|$205
|70s
|$210
|80s
|$220
Tacoma Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When you make a driving mistake or take unnecessary risks on the road, prepare for your insurance to go up in Tacoma. Run a red light in this city, and your monthly insurance bill will average $273. While this is only slightly higher than the premium for a driver without any marks against them, every little bit adds up. Those with an at-fault accident on their record pay the most in Tacoma, averaging $316 in monthly insurance premiums.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$270
|Speeding Ticket
|$282
|At-Fault Accident
|$317
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$274
See More:
Tacoma Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
How good is your credit? If you aren’t already managing it, you probably should be. Credit-based insurance scores help insurance companies determine insurance rates. What does your credit score have to do with insurance premiums? Studies have linked credit score with accident risk. Lower scores reflect a higher risk, which calls for higher insurance premiums. Those with poor credit scores pay $16 more monthly for car insurance than those with excellent scores in Tacoma. That’s $192 a year in savings for drivers whose credit is in better shape.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$266
|Good
|$287
|Average
|$296
|Poor
|$282
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Washington
Find local Tacoma agents
Pilkey-Hopping & Ekberg2102 N Pearl St Suite 102,
Tacoma, WA 98406-2550
Association of Risk Managers NW3109 N 29th St,
Tacoma, WA 98407
Propel Insurance1201 Pacific Ave \#1000,
Tacoma, WA 98402-4321
Hentschell & Associates Inc.1436 S Union Ave,
Tacoma, WA 98505
ALT Insurance Group1900 D St,
Tacoma, WA 98421
Dan Marek Ins.12909 Pacific Avenue,
Tacoma, WA 98444-5072
Taylor-Thomason Ins. Brokers3401 S 19th St Ste 200,
Tacoma, WA 98405
Freedom Insurance Services LLC4002 Tacoma Mall Blvd,
Ste 102, Tacoma, WA 98409-7702
American Underwriters Ins. Agencies,6429 S Tacoma Way,
Tacoma, WA 98409-4004
Gus Paine Insurance4301 S Pine St \#26,
Tacoma, WA 98409-7252
Tacoma, WA DMV Information
Completing your DMV tasks is a fairly easy process because the city has two locations for residents. One is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while the other offers 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. hours along with Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional locations can be accessed if you’re willing to take a short drive, and some services can be completed through the mail.
Public Transportation in Tacoma, WA
Public transportation in the greater Tacoma area is fairly robust, with a bus system that operates in and around the city. If you’re trying to get around in the downtown area, the Tacoma Link light-rail is a smart choice, although the city is easy to navigate on foot as well. Rideshare options like Uber or Lyft are also available, and if you’re considering calling a traditional taxi service, expect wait times of at least 30 minutes.
For more detailed Washington city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Tacoma, WA
Tacoma is a fairly easy city to navigate from behind the wheel, but if you’re not up for driving, you can still make your way from A to B with the ease of public transportation options. Beautiful scenery and an affordable cost of living have made Tacoma’s popularity soar in recent years, so it’s only a matter of time before this city becomes more and more congested.
If you live in Tacoma and you’re curious whether you can save on your auto insurance, visit Insurify today. Simply answer a few easy questions and you’ll be able to compare quotes from the nation’s top insurance companies. Most drivers find that they save more than they thought they could with Insurify.
FAQs - Tacoma, WA Car Insurance
Compared to Seattle, auto coverage in Tacoma is quite affordable. Your rate will depend on a number of factors, including your driving history and the type of coverage you desire, but most residents are pleased to learn that premiums tend to fall below the national average.
Washington drivers do not have to purchase collision coverage when they enroll in auto insurance, although due to the frequently wet weather in the area, it’s advised, as accidents can happen quickly. Keep in mind that you must enroll in $25,000 for bodily injury and $10,000 for property damage coverage.
Getting caught results in a fine and the suspension of your driving privileges. Despite this, Washington is high on the list when it comes to uninsured drivers. It’s always best to enroll in auto insurance before you get behind the wheel.
Insurify Insights
How Tacoma Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Tacoma, Washington below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Tacoma drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Washington in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Tacoma
#42
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Washington
#37
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Washington
#41
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Washington
#20
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Washington
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Tacoma drivers rank 17 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Tacoma with an accident: 10.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Tacoma drivers rank 41 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Tacoma with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Washington, Tacoma drivers rank 18 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Tacoma with a reckless driving offense: 1.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Washington, Tacoma drivers rank 28 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Tacoma with a reckless driving violation: 2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Washington, Tacoma drivers rank 42 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in Tacoma with a speeding ticket: 11.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Tacoma drivers rank 38 in clean driving records across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Tacoma with clean record: 74.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Tacoma drivers rank 35 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Tacoma with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.35%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Washington State Office of the Insurance Commisioner. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022