Home>Car Insurance>Washington

Best Car Insurance in Washington (2025)

State Farm, Direct Auto, and GEICO are three of the best insurance companies in Washington, thanks to their affordable rates, excellent customer satisfaction, and other factors.

Erin Gobler
Written byErin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  • Más de 5 años de experiencia en redacción financiera 

  • Certificado de planificación financiera por la Universidad de Boston

Erin es escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales. Sus artículos exploran inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Matthew Gross
Edited byMatthew Gross
Matthew Gross
Matthew GrossEditor

Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Finding the right car insurance policy can be challenging. Every driver has different priorities, so there’s no single best option for everyone. We analyzed 50 car insurance companies to help you find the best car insurance companies in Washington.

Best car insurance companies in Washington

You have plenty of insurers to choose from when shopping for a new auto policy, but you should find one that fits your needs. We determined the five best car insurance companies in Washington based on their average rates, discounts, customer satisfaction, and other factors.

State Farm: Best overall

State Farm logoBest Overall
User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,545 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,256)

Mikla

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Mikla & Sam's Quote

I really liked them. The customer service was great, and the price started off well, but it has now increased exponentially.

Shirley

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Don't Like the Price

I haven't used it thankfully, but the fees have increased, which I don't agree with.

Michael

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Would like to find insurance for less … But

Good insurance. I thought it was pricey, but I haven't found anything cheaper unless I reduce coverage.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
839
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm has some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Washington. It also ranked second in the Northwest for overall customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[1]

The company has a large network of local agents, so you’ll find personal service almost everywhere in the state. In addition to its already low rates, State Farm offers its telematics program, Drive Safe & Save, which could help you save up to 30% on your insurance.

Pros

  • Ranked second for customer satisfaction in the Northwest by J.D. Power

  • Extensive local agent network

  • Save up to 30% with Drive Safe & Save

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Fewer discounts than other insurers

  • May have to speak to an agent to sign up for a policy

Direct Auto: Best for cheap premiums

Direct Auto logocheap premiums
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo
How drivers feel about Direct Auto

Drivers appreciate the insurer’s helpful customer service and easy-to-use website. But they dislike the frequent and significant rate increases, especially for those with clean driving records. Some also report difficulties with roadside assistance.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High-risk drivers
Ample discounts
24/7 claims support
How drivers feel about Direct Auto

Drivers appreciate the insurer’s helpful customer service and easy-to-use website. But they dislike the frequent and significant rate increases, especially for those with clean driving records. Some also report difficulties with roadside assistance.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High-risk drivers
Ample discounts
24/7 claims support
Reviews (289)

Jacob

February 17, 2025

Verified Review

Terrible Experience, I Don't Want to Work with Them Again

They overcharged me for insurance, almost 600 dollars a month for a truck. That's absolutely outrageous. My roadside assistance never worked. Just a disappointing company.

Gina

February 17, 2025

Verified Review

Run in the Other Direction

Terrible. They raised my rates by 115 dollars a month without even a conversation.

Debra

January 16, 2025

Verified Review

Too Expensive

Their rates are extremely high for a person of 60 years with no tickets or accidents.
See all Direct Auto reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
2.02
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Direct Auto offers some of the lowest rates for Washington drivers, though it has higher rates for teens and seniors. Direct Auto also covers high-risk drivers, including those who need SR-22 certificates. And with its customizable payment options, you can pick your due date and choose from several different installment plans.

Pros

  • Low rates for most Washington drivers

  • Coverage for high-risk drivers

  • Flexible payment options

Cons

  • Higher rates for teens and seniors

  • Few additional coverage options

  • High number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)[2]

GEICO: Best for discounts

GEICO logodiscounts
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$145/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,688 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,880)

Brandon

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Poor Theft Coverage

What's the point of having theft coverage if you still have to pay for all the damages caused and any towing fees or impound charges?

Mary

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Not Bad

Declaring a car as totalled does not remove it from charges on the policy.

Laura

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Geico Overpriced

Unbelievably overpriced.
See all GEICO reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
832
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO offers more discounts than other insurers, making it a great option for drivers who want more ways to save money. While GEICO already offers affordable rates for most Washington drivers, it stands out for its low rates for teens and seniors. GEICO also offers accident forgiveness, which you can get for free if you haven’t filed a claim in the past five years.

Pros

  • Offers many discounts

  • Low rates for teens and seniors

  • Offers accident forgiveness

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in the Northwest by J.D. Power

  • Few local agents in Washington

Allstate: Best for usage-based insurance

Allstate logousage-based insurance
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$157/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 5,902 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Allstate

Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Allstate

Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,219)

Howard

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Being an Allstate Client

We have been Allstate clients for 42 years. I think that says it all.

Elaine

February 17, 2025

Verified Review

I feel that the rates for drivers who only drive 7k miles are too high for full coverage with no accidents.

I feel that the rates for drivers who only drive 7k miles are too high for full coverage with no accidents.

Elaine

February 17, 2025

Verified Review

Rip Off

Very expensive.
See all Allstate reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
811
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company

Allstate offers more usage-based discounts than most insurers. Safe drivers are eligible for a discount with Drivewise, Allstate’s telematics program. You can also save money if you don’t drive that often with Allstate’s pay-per-mile insurance, Milewise.

Allstate has plenty of other rewards and savings opportunities. With accident forgiveness, your rates won’t go up after an accident. And its Deductible Rewards program can help you earn money for each year you’re accident-free.

Pros

  • Savings for safe and low-mileage drivers

  • Offers accident forgiveness

  • Deductible Rewards for safe drivers

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in the Northwest by J.D. Power

  • Must purchase gap insurance when you buy your vehicle

  • Fewer coverage options than some insurers

USAA: Best for military families

USAA logomilitary families
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,691 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (971)

Wendy

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Expensive

I love the fact that they cater to the military, but they are expensive.

Joseph

February 17, 2025

Verified Review

Your Best Bet

This is the best insurance at the best cost.

Jeanne

February 17, 2025

Verified Review

I enjoyed my experience with USAA. However, their premiums increased so much that I could no longer afford it.

I enjoyed my experience with USAA. However, their premiums increased so much that I could no longer afford it.
See all USAA reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
863
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA offers auto insurance and a full suite of other financial services, but they’re only available to current and former military families. The company has some of the highest claims and customer satisfaction rankings in the industry, according to the latest J.D. Power studies.

USAA has low rates for most Washington drivers but especially competitive rates for teen drivers. It also has usage-based programs for safe and low-mileage drivers, helping you save even more.

Pros

  • Ranked highly for customer satisfaction in the Northwest by J.D. Power

  • Savings for safe and low-mileage drivers

  • Low rates for teen drivers

Cons

  • Many NAIC complaints

  • Fewer coverage and discount options

  • Available only to military families

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Washington to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Washington

When shopping for car insurance, you should feel confident you’re making the right choice. Here are a few tips to help you find the best car insurance in Washington.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Consider your coverage needs

    Everyone’s coverage needs vary depending on their vehicle, risk tolerance, and unique situation. Before you shop for insurance, consider the coverage you need. You may want liability-only insurance or prefer full coverage that includes comprehensive and collision coverage. You should also decide if you want extras like accident forgiveness or new car replacement.

    When you’re choosing coverage, make sure you understand your coverage limits. While you’re only required to have Washington’s state minimum coverage, most drivers benefit from more coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    Read reviews and third-party ratings

    Knowing what other drivers think about a particular insurance company can be helpful. You can read customer reviews on sites like the Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, Insurify, and more.

    You can also research what third-party companies are saying about insurers. J.D. Power, AM Best, and the NAIC rank companies based on customer satisfaction, financial strength, number of complaints, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    Compare discounts

    Discounts are an easy way to save money on your insurance. Many companies offer more than a dozen discounts — including safe driving, good student, and loyal customer discounts. Most insurers list discounts online, so you should check their websites to narrow your options.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare insurance quotes

    Insurance premiums vary significantly between companies. One insurer might have the cheapest premiums for certain drivers but more expensive rates for others. Before you purchase coverage, compare quotes from several companies to find the cheapest option.

Average cost of car insurance in Washington

The average cost of car insurance in Washington is $111 per month. Drivers pay an average rate of $76 per month for liability insurance and $146 per month for full coverage.

Washington drivers’ insurance premiums are cheaper than the national average despite some risk factors, like a high rate of uninsured drivers. But the state’s low population density and minimum insurance requirements help keep premiums low.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Washington

Compare rates from leading insurers

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Best car insurance in Washington FAQs

You should be sure you’re making the right decisions when shopping for car insurance. We’ve answered a few common questions to help you find the best car insurance in the state.

  • How much is car insurance in Washington?

    Washington drivers pay an average of $111 monthly for car insurance. The average cost for liability-only coverage is $76 per month, while full-coverage insurance costs $146.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Washington?

    Washington’s best car insurance companies include State Farm, Direct Auto, GEICO, Allstate, and USAA. But the right insurer for you depends on factors like your budget, driving history, and demographics.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Washington?

    Washington state drivers must have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability insurance, and at least $10,000 of property damage liability insurance.[3] Remember that this coverage provides only minimal protection — you could have high out-of-pocket costs if you’re in an accident.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  2. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Consumer Insurance Refined Search Results."
  3. Washington State Department of Licensing. "Mandatory insurance."
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Matthew Gross
Edited byMatthew GrossEditor
Matthew Gross
Matthew GrossEditor

Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate