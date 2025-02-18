Best Car Insurance in Washington (2025)

Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Finding the right car insurance policy can be challenging. Every driver has different priorities, so there’s no single best option for everyone. We analyzed 50 car insurance companies to help you find the best car insurance companies in Washington.
Best car insurance companies in Washington
You have plenty of insurers to choose from when shopping for a new auto policy, but you should find one that fits your needs. We determined the five best car insurance companies in Washington based on their average rates, discounts, customer satisfaction, and other factors.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,256)
Mikla
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Mikla & Sam's Quote
I really liked them. The customer service was great, and the price started off well, but it has now increased exponentially.
Shirley
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Don't Like the Price
I haven't used it thankfully, but the fees have increased, which I don't agree with.
Michael
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Would like to find insurance for less … But
Good insurance. I thought it was pricey, but I haven't found anything cheaper unless I reduce coverage.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
839
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm has some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Washington. It also ranked second in the Northwest for overall customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[1]
The company has a large network of local agents, so you’ll find personal service almost everywhere in the state. In addition to its already low rates, State Farm offers its telematics program, Drive Safe & Save, which could help you save up to 30% on your insurance.
Pros
Ranked second for customer satisfaction in the Northwest by J.D. Power
Extensive local agent network
Save up to 30% with Drive Safe & Save
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Fewer discounts than other insurers
May have to speak to an agent to sign up for a policy
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo
How drivers feel about Direct Auto
Drivers appreciate the insurer’s helpful customer service and easy-to-use website. But they dislike the frequent and significant rate increases, especially for those with clean driving records. Some also report difficulties with roadside assistance.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High-risk drivers
Ample discounts
24/7 claims support
Reviews (289)
Jacob
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Terrible Experience, I Don't Want to Work with Them Again
They overcharged me for insurance, almost 600 dollars a month for a truck. That's absolutely outrageous. My roadside assistance never worked. Just a disappointing company.
Gina
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Run in the Other Direction
Terrible. They raised my rates by 115 dollars a month without even a conversation.
Debra
January 16, 2025
Verified Review
Too Expensive
Their rates are extremely high for a person of 60 years with no tickets or accidents.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
2.02
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Direct Auto offers some of the lowest rates for Washington drivers, though it has higher rates for teens and seniors. Direct Auto also covers high-risk drivers, including those who need SR-22 certificates. And with its customizable payment options, you can pick your due date and choose from several different installment plans.
Pros
Low rates for most Washington drivers
Coverage for high-risk drivers
Flexible payment options
Cons
Higher rates for teens and seniors
Few additional coverage options
High number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)[2]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$145/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,880)
Brandon
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Poor Theft Coverage
What's the point of having theft coverage if you still have to pay for all the damages caused and any towing fees or impound charges?
Mary
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Not Bad
Declaring a car as totalled does not remove it from charges on the policy.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
832
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO offers more discounts than other insurers, making it a great option for drivers who want more ways to save money. While GEICO already offers affordable rates for most Washington drivers, it stands out for its low rates for teens and seniors. GEICO also offers accident forgiveness, which you can get for free if you haven’t filed a claim in the past five years.
Pros
Offers many discounts
Low rates for teens and seniors
Offers accident forgiveness
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in the Northwest by J.D. Power
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$157/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,219)
Howard
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Being an Allstate Client
We have been Allstate clients for 42 years. I think that says it all.
Elaine
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
I feel that the rates for drivers who only drive 7k miles are too high for full coverage with no accidents.
I feel that the rates for drivers who only drive 7k miles are too high for full coverage with no accidents.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
811
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Allstate offers more usage-based discounts than most insurers. Safe drivers are eligible for a discount with Drivewise, Allstate’s telematics program. You can also save money if you don’t drive that often with Allstate’s pay-per-mile insurance, Milewise.
Allstate has plenty of other rewards and savings opportunities. With accident forgiveness, your rates won’t go up after an accident. And its Deductible Rewards program can help you earn money for each year you’re accident-free.
Pros
Savings for safe and low-mileage drivers
Offers accident forgiveness
Deductible Rewards for safe drivers
Cons
Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in the Northwest by J.D. Power
Must purchase gap insurance when you buy your vehicle
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (971)
Wendy
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Expensive
I love the fact that they cater to the military, but they are expensive.
Joseph
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Your Best Bet
This is the best insurance at the best cost.
Jeanne
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
I enjoyed my experience with USAA. However, their premiums increased so much that I could no longer afford it.
I enjoyed my experience with USAA. However, their premiums increased so much that I could no longer afford it.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
863
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA offers auto insurance and a full suite of other financial services, but they’re only available to current and former military families. The company has some of the highest claims and customer satisfaction rankings in the industry, according to the latest J.D. Power studies.
USAA has low rates for most Washington drivers but especially competitive rates for teen drivers. It also has usage-based programs for safe and low-mileage drivers, helping you save even more.
Pros
Ranked highly for customer satisfaction in the Northwest by J.D. Power
Savings for safe and low-mileage drivers
Low rates for teen drivers
Cons
Many NAIC complaints
Fewer coverage and discount options
Available only to military families
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Washington to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Washington
When shopping for car insurance, you should feel confident you’re making the right choice. Here are a few tips to help you find the best car insurance in Washington.
Consider your coverage needs
Everyone’s coverage needs vary depending on their vehicle, risk tolerance, and unique situation. Before you shop for insurance, consider the coverage you need. You may want liability-only insurance or prefer full coverage that includes comprehensive and collision coverage. You should also decide if you want extras like accident forgiveness or new car replacement.
When you’re choosing coverage, make sure you understand your coverage limits. While you’re only required to have Washington’s state minimum coverage, most drivers benefit from more coverage.
Read reviews and third-party ratings
Knowing what other drivers think about a particular insurance company can be helpful. You can read customer reviews on sites like the Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, Insurify, and more.
You can also research what third-party companies are saying about insurers. J.D. Power, AM Best, and the NAIC rank companies based on customer satisfaction, financial strength, number of complaints, and more.
Compare discounts
Discounts are an easy way to save money on your insurance. Many companies offer more than a dozen discounts — including safe driving, good student, and loyal customer discounts. Most insurers list discounts online, so you should check their websites to narrow your options.
Compare insurance quotes
Insurance premiums vary significantly between companies. One insurer might have the cheapest premiums for certain drivers but more expensive rates for others. Before you purchase coverage, compare quotes from several companies to find the cheapest option.
Average cost of car insurance in Washington
The average cost of car insurance in Washington is $111 per month. Drivers pay an average rate of $76 per month for liability insurance and $146 per month for full coverage.
Washington drivers’ insurance premiums are cheaper than the national average despite some risk factors, like a high rate of uninsured drivers. But the state’s low population density and minimum insurance requirements help keep premiums low.
Best car insurance in Washington FAQs
You should be sure you’re making the right decisions when shopping for car insurance. We’ve answered a few common questions to help you find the best car insurance in the state.
How much is car insurance in Washington?
Washington drivers pay an average of $111 monthly for car insurance. The average cost for liability-only coverage is $76 per month, while full-coverage insurance costs $146.
What are the best car insurance companies in Washington?
Washington’s best car insurance companies include State Farm, Direct Auto, GEICO, Allstate, and USAA. But the right insurer for you depends on factors like your budget, driving history, and demographics.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Washington?
Washington state drivers must have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability insurance, and at least $10,000 of property damage liability insurance.[3] Remember that this coverage provides only minimal protection — you could have high out-of-pocket costs if you’re in an accident.
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.
