Updated November 1, 2022
Nestled on the bank of the Columbia River, Kennewick is one of three cities in Washington’s Tri-Cities area. With a population of nearly 90,000 people, the area is growing quickly, and long-time residents note that many more people are on the road compared to years past. Traffic can become an issue at times, so it’s advised that you give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination. Kennewick sees both rain and snow in the winter, making it even more important to enroll in a robust auto insurance policy.
Car Insurance in Kennewick, WA
The average cost of Washington car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Kennewick, WA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Kennewick is $171 per month, or $2052 annually.
Car insurance in Kennewick is $18 less than the average cost of car insurance in Washington.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Kennewick on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Kennewick, WA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Kennewick
|Insurance Provider in Kennewick
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$38 /mo
|State Farm
|$78 /mo
|Nationwide
|$82 /mo
|Travelers
|$112 /mo
|Allstate
|$122 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Kennewick, WA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Kennewick. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$211 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$252 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Washington Cities
|Seattle
|$113/mo
|Spokane
|$130/mo
|Tacoma
|$156/mo
|Vancouver
|$109/mo
|Kennewick
|$93/mo
|Washington
|$120/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Washington
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Washington roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Washington[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Washington is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Kennewick Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Many teenagers will be able to afford a $292 per month car insurance payment and still have a little spending money left over. Washingtonians get lower car insurance prices as the number of years behind the wheel goes up. , There’s a dramatic $70 drop as drivers go from their 20s to their 30s. And everyone 30 and older beats the state average of $248 per month. Those in their 70s and 80s secure the best rate, at $124, which is less than half of what the youngest drivers pay.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$293
|20s
|$250
|30s
|$176
|40s
|$192
|50s
|$190
|60s
|$132
|70s
|$125
|80s
|$124
Kennewick Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Evergreen State, safe drivers win in more ways than one. They get the peace of mind that comes from defensive driving, and insurance companies reward them with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. Why do drivers with a failure-to-stop violation pay the least? Often, drivers with violations strip down their policies and opt for liability only, skipping comprehensive and collision coverage. Besides avoiding tickets, people should watch out for fender benders because an at-fault accident pops the rate up over $120 per month. Fortunately, violations and tickets stop affecting premiums after three years.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$195
|Speeding Ticket
|$201
|At-Fault Accident
|$323
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$157
Kennewick Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Kennewick residents ponder just how credit relates to driving. But Washington, like most states, allows insurance companies to factor in credit when setting rates. Naturally, people with the best credit pay the least. So why do people with poor credit get the best deal? Those with better credit may finance costlier cars and buy more coverage to protect their assets. Regardless, moving from average to good credit will save over $30 per month, or $360 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$201
|Good
|$201
|Average
|$233
|Poor
|$160
Find local Kennewick agents
Insurance Services, Inc.100 N Morain St Ste 200,
Kennewick, WA 99336
Mark H. Monteith8518 Gage Blvd \#1,
Kennewick, WA 99336
Mulvihill Insurance11 N Morain St,
Kennewick, WA 99336-2911
Neal Wilson Insurance Agency1 North Cascade St,
Kennewick, WA 99336
JMS Insurance, LLC4206 W 24th Ave,
Ste A-104, Kennewick, WA 99338-2321
Mid-Columbia Insurance8601 W Clearwater Ave,
Kennewick, WA 99336
Vern Fonk Insuranc7520 W Clearwater Ave Ste C,
Kennewick, WA 99336
Jeff Schell Foremost Signature Auto & Home insurance552 N Colorado St Ste 103,
Kennewick, WA 99336
Ric Whitley Insurance306 N Morain St,
Kennewick, WA 99336
Finders Insurance3400 W Clearwater Ave Ste 3,
Kennewick, WA 99336
Kennewick, WA DMV Information
Washington State offers residents of Kennewick a range of options to complete their DMV tasks, with three locations in the city. The Automobile Licensing Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., yet is often said to be highly disorganized. The Tri-Cities Auto Licensing office is said to be far more helpful, with business hours from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Kennewick Drivers Licensing Office is also open six days per week for motorists’ convenience.
Public Transportation in Kennewick, WA
Traveling in Kennewick proper and within the greater Tri-Cities area without a vehicle is quite easy thanks to the Ben Franklin Transit system. A variety of bus routes can take residents just about anywhere they need to go and is a far better option than walking, especially during inclement weather. If you prefer more privacy, rideshare options like Uber or Lyft can easily take you where you need to go.
For more detailed Washington city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Kennewick, WA
As Kennewick continues to expand, driving here will only become more and more difficult. While traffic may not compare to other major metropolitan areas, residents have found that it does take longer to reach their destinations and that accidents are becoming more common.
Rather than having to pay out of pocket in the event of an accident, it’s smart to enroll in robust auto insurance before you drive. Head over to Insurify to compare real-time quotes from multiple insurance carriers and discover the right policy for you.
FAQs - Kennewick, WA Car Insurance
Rates here are affected by a number of factors, including the high rate of auto theft in some of Washington’s larger cities. Your individual premium will also be based on your driving history and even your credit score.
Unlike other states, Washington requires a very low level of coverage before drivers can get behind the wheel. Only $25,000 for bodily injury and $10,000 for property damage protection are needed although many drivers choose to enroll in additional coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Kennewick Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Kennewick, Washington below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Kennewick drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Washington in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Kennewick
#5
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Washington
#9
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Washington
#28
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Washington
#34
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Washington
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Kennewick drivers rank 47 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #47
- Percent of drivers in Kennewick with an accident: 8.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Kennewick drivers rank 28 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Kennewick with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Washington, Kennewick drivers rank 17 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Kennewick with a reckless driving offense: 1.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Washington, Kennewick drivers rank 26 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Kennewick with a reckless driving violation: 2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Washington, Kennewick drivers rank 5 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Kennewick with a speeding ticket: 16.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Kennewick drivers rank 56 in clean driving records across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in Kennewick with clean record: 71.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Kennewick drivers rank 39 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Kennewick with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.23%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Washington State Office of the Insurance Commisioner. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022