Car Insurance Quotes for Leased Vehicles

How much does car insurance cost for leased vehicles?

There can be many benefits to choosing to lease a car and pay for it in monthly installments rather than purchasing one. But a downside is that the cost of insurance is a bit higher for leased vehicles than for owned ones. On average, drivers of leased cars pay $275 per month in insurance premiums, compared to just $156 for drivers who own their cars.

But why does car insurance cost more for leased vehicles? It’s not because insurance providers just decide to charge more for car insurance coverage on leased cars. It’s because leasing companies have different car insurance requirements that drive up the cost of your policy. These vary by state, driver, and type of car you’re driving.

Leasing companies usually require your car insurance policy to include comprehensive and collision insurance. On top of this, they might also ask for additional coverage and impose higher coverage limits, as well as a maximum deductible. A deductible is the amount of money that you are responsible for paying out of pocket when you file a claim.

In most cases, leasing companies require that your insurance covers much more for leased vehicles. Because lease terms tend to be temporary, there’s a lot more at stake for car dealerships, which essentially loan out cars that are paid for in monthly lease payments, than for people who might pay for a car entirely up front.

Even though it costs more, full-coverage car insurance includes more protection if your vehicle is damaged. This gives peace of mind to not only the driver but leasing companies, too. The unique combination of collision, comprehensive, and liability coverages help pay for everything from personal property damage to bodily injury liability after an accident.

