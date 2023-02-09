When are extended car warranties worth it?

If you’re on the fence about a car warranty, it can be helpful to understand which plans are useful and when you should consider getting one.

Bumper-to-bumper warranties

Best for: Anyone who wants maximum peace of mind

A bumper-to-bumper warranty is generally the most comprehensive warranty you can purchase. As the name suggests, this plan covers most parts, systems, and components from the front of your vehicle to the back.

However, bumper-to-bumper warranties still have exceptions. For example, interior components like trim, upholstery, wheels, paint, brake pads, and tires aren’t usually covered.

Bumper-to-bumper coverage can be valuable for pretty much any vehicle, but it’s especially beneficial if your vehicle is used or has been unreliable in the past. It can also be a good idea to get bumper-to-bumper coverage if you simply want peace of mind.

Check Out: What to Look for When Buying a Used Car

Powertrain warranties

Best for: Protection for major repairs

A powertrain warranty covers all the parts and systems that keep your car moving. It usually covers things like the engine, driveshafts, transmission, differentials, and transfer case.

Powertrain warranties cover many of the same parts and systems as bumper-to-bumper warranties, but powertrain warranty plans have more exclusions.

You might consider a powertrain warranty if you couldn’t afford to pay out of pocket for major repairs, like a new engine, which could leave you without a vehicle. These plans can also be useful if you want coverage for the most essential parts and systems, but don’t want to pay extra for a bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Accessory warranties

Best for: Supplementing another type of extended warranty

An accessory warranty covers various auto parts that are important but don’t necessarily impact the car’s ability to function. For example, an accessory warranty often covers interior trim, seat belts, airbags, panels, sound systems, and sensors.

The main reason to purchase an accessory warranty is to supplement another extended warranty, like a bumper-to-bumper plan, that excludes coverage for some of these parts. While an accessory warranty can be useful on its own, it doesn’t cover the most important vehicle systems and components.

Rust and corrosion warranties

Best for: Older vehicles or weather protection

A rust and corrosion warranty specifically covers car parts that get damaged or fail due to rust or corrosion. Some manufacturer warranties include coverage for rust and corrosion, but not all do.

You might purchase a rust and corrosion warranty if your vehicle is older or if you live in an area with wet weather or snowy winters. Salt is often used to de-ice roadways and can cause cars to rust, which may accelerate corrosion.

Read More: Car Insurance Quotes for Used Cars