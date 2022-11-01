Best Car Insurance for Teachers (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Teachers are always told they’re special and important—but how can they reap the benefits of all this gratitude? Well, in some states and with certain companies, they can get cheap auto insurance just for being teachers! It doesn’t come close to a big enough thank you, but it’s a start.
But like making your way through a stack of papers to grade, hunting for insurance quotes and auto insurance discounts can feel stressful and time-consuming. That’s why we made Insurify, to compare auto insurance rates that are tailored to you. We’ll find you special teacher discounts, too!
Quick Facts
The average monthly car insurance premium for teachers is $195.
The cheapest insurer we found for teachers on average is Metromile, with average rates of $74 per month.
Teachers can often save on car insurance through membership-based discounts.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Teachers
When you’re paying fewer than $100 per month for a car insurance policy, you know you’re getting cheap auto insurance. Metromile and Farmers have those super-low insurance rates, and that’s just the beginning:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$74
|Farmers
|$97
|Kemper
|$126
|Amigo USA
|$140
|Travelers
|$150
|Elephant
|$153
|Clearcover
|$155
|National General
|$161
|AssuranceAmerica
|$177
|Nationwide
|$178
|Bristol West
|$214
|Liberty Mutual
|$228
|Dairyland
|$244
|The General
|$293
How much does car insurance cost for teachers?
How much do teachers pay for car insurance?
The average rate for car insurance for teachers across all 50 states is $195 per month. However, costs are highly variable from state to state, and it’s always a good idea for teachers to check if their insurance provider offers a teacher discount.
Lots of insurance companies offer special discounts to teachers. But in general, educators also happen to be a group of safe drivers with clean driving records. So even without a special discount, you’re likely to be offered solid car insurance quotes and shouldn’t settle for anything less than the best car insurance!
Car insurance premiums for teachers vary highly by state. According to Insurify’s proprietary database, teachers were quoted an average of $195 per month across all 50 states. Some companies offer special perks for teachers, like roadside assistance and reduced or waived deductibles. That’s nice and all, but it’s best to find a company that provides teacher discounts.
Best Car Insurance Discounts for Teachers
For cheap car insurance coverage, check out these special discounts just for educators from insurance companies large and small. If you’re driving to or from school-related events or on school property and you’re involved in an accident, lots of companies will waive your collision deductible. And if teaching materials get damaged or stolen, you can be better protected.
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual offers a variety of discounts and perks such as:
$0 deductible for collision coverage on school business and vandalism protection on school property
Personal property coverage for materials damaged or stolen on school property
Discounts in some states
Liberty Mutual is available in all states, however, discounts for teachers may vary from state to state.
Farmers
Farmers is a great option for teachers as they offer a discounted rate on insurance premiums for teachers. Farmers is available in all states, although discounted rates for teachers may vary from state to state.
California Casualty
California Casualty offers many perks for teachers and can be a great option for teachers who want to save on their car insurance premiums. California Casualty offers:
$0 deductible for collision coverage on school property or an education association office
$0 deductible for collision with uninsured motorists
Coverage automatically includes other drivers and vehicles in your household
California Casualty is available for drivers in all states except for Alaska, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and Wisconsin.
Horace Mann Insurance
Horace Mann Insurance offers special teacher-specific insurance (Educator Advantage) with lots of benefits and special discounts. You can call an insurance agent to find out if you qualify in your state.
Meemic
Although Meemic is only available in Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin, it is a great option for those working in education because it offers a special rate to teachers. Note that with Meemic, that exact special rate will vary between available states.
GEICO
GEICO will offer discounts for some educational professional associations and is available in all states, although discounts may vary between states.
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Teachers
When you have the special status of an educator, insurance companies are ready to offer you insurance products and rates to help you save money. Here’s how to save money that you deserve to spend on your summers and weekends.
Always Mention You’re a Teacher
Insurance providers love to hear that you’re an educator when setting your auto insurance rates. It helps convince them you’re safe, and you never know what discounts and special car insurance rates might be waiting for you. They’re not always well advertised. Unlike other jobs, being a teacher can help reduce your car insurance rates.
Ask Your Union If There’s a Deal for You
Unions that represent groups of educators sometimes have partnerships that help their members secure very low car insurance rates. California Casualty is one such insurance provider that offers special coverage to NEA (National Education Association) members.
Combine with Home Insurance
If they have homeowners or renters insurance, lots of educators can stack up discounts by bundling their policies up with a teacher-friendly insurance company. This is a great way to save on all your insurance policies, whether or not you’re an educator.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
By far, the most important step to take to find affordable car insurance is to do the work of getting quotes from as many insurance companies as you can. But what a pain! Enter Insurify. We’ll take your educator status into account and find you free auto insurance quotes from all the important insurance companies in your area.
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Teachers
We compiled this table to let you know where teachers pay the cheapest insurance premiums so you know what to expect.
|State
|Cheapest Monthly Quote for Teachers
|Hawaii
|$102
|Vermont
|$108
|Idaho
|$117
|New Hampshire
|$119
|Maine
|$126
|North Carolina
|$127
|Ohio
|$134
|Indiana
|$137
|Illinois
|$142
|Montana
|$144
|New Mexico
|$145
|Iowa
|$146
|Minnesota
|$147
|Wisconsin
|$151
|Massachusetts
|$154
|Tennessee
|$156
|Kansas
|$158
|South Dakota
|$162
|Utah
|$162
|Virginia
|$163
|Wyoming
|$166
|Oregon
|$168
|Oklahoma
|$173
|Pennsylvania
|$174
|Alaska
|$176
|Arizona
|$183
|Nebraska
|$183
|California
|$190
|Arkansas
|$196
|Mississippi
|$196
|Washington
|$199
|West Virginia
|$204
|Colorado
|$211
|Missouri
|$222
|Connecticut
|$227
|Texas
|$228
|Kentucky
|$230
|New Jersey
|$234
|Washington, D.C.
|$241
|Florida
|$251
|Maryland
|$258
|South Carolina
|$258
|Delaware
|$270
|Georgia
|$295
|Louisiana
|$299
|Rhode Island
|$305
|Nevada
|$308
|New York
|$308
|Michigan
|$400
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
Whatever you do for work, you need auto insurance to drive in the United States—and that can cost some serious money. Finding auto insurance discounts can change your monthly budget—it just takes some shopping around. Head to Insurify, and you can get free insurance quotes, personalized to you, in just a few minutes. You could save money—a lot of it.
Frequently Asked Questions
The cheapest car insurance policies for teachers come in under $100 per month. If you have a good credit score and clean driving record, you’re in for some of the cheapest rates on the auto insurance market. Average rates across 50 states came in at $195 per month, according to Insurify.
Liability coverage is necessary for all drivers, but the car insurance rates you end up paying can vary highly. Teachers have the chance to enjoy cheap car insurance just by being teachers, which auto insurance companies consider to be a reliable and safe group of drivers. There are also many discounts and special partnerships for educators—make sure you look around.
Teachers work too hard for too little. They deserve the best and cheapest car insurance quotes out there! Here’s how you get that: go to Insurify and enter your information—tell us you’re an educator for your occupation—and in just a few minutes you’ll have a solid list of free quotes. You’ll be on your way to that perfect policy.
