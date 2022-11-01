Best Car Insurance for Teachers (2022)

Best Car Insurance Discounts for Teachers

For cheap car insurance coverage, check out these special discounts just for educators from insurance companies large and small. If you’re driving to or from school-related events or on school property and you’re involved in an accident, lots of companies will waive your collision deductible. And if teaching materials get damaged or stolen, you can be better protected.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual offers a variety of discounts and perks such as:

$0 deductible for collision coverage on school business and vandalism protection on school property

Personal property coverage for materials damaged or stolen on school property

Discounts in some states

Liberty Mutual is available in all states, however, discounts for teachers may vary from state to state.

Farmers

Farmers is a great option for teachers as they offer a discounted rate on insurance premiums for teachers. Farmers is available in all states, although discounted rates for teachers may vary from state to state.

California Casualty

California Casualty offers many perks for teachers and can be a great option for teachers who want to save on their car insurance premiums. California Casualty offers:

$0 deductible for collision coverage on school property or an education association office

$0 deductible for collision with uninsured motorists

Coverage automatically includes other drivers and vehicles in your household

California Casualty is available for drivers in all states except for Alaska, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and Wisconsin.

Horace Mann Insurance

Horace Mann Insurance offers special teacher-specific insurance (Educator Advantage) with lots of benefits and special discounts. You can call an insurance agent to find out if you qualify in your state.

Meemic

Although Meemic is only available in Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin, it is a great option for those working in education because it offers a special rate to teachers. Note that with Meemic, that exact special rate will vary between available states.

GEICO

GEICO will offer discounts for some educational professional associations and is available in all states, although discounts may vary between states.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance