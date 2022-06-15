Best Car Insurance by Profession: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
You might be surprised to know that what you do for a living can have a pretty big impact on your insurance. Car insurance companies calculate your risk based on dozens of factors. Understanding how different factors affect what you’ll pay is an important step in understanding how to lower your premium costs.
Looking to lower your costs today? Head over to the Insurify car insurance comparison tool to find your lowest rate quickly. Fill out one confidential form and receive six or more car insurance quotes from top insurance providers in your area. It’s the easiest way to save money on car insurance.
Quick Facts
Workers in many professions, such as doctors, nurses, and police officers, can get discounted car insurance.
Military personnel can get good insurance rates through USAA, and additional insurance providers will often offer a military discount.
Insurance comparison sites, like Insurify, are a quick and easy way to compare quotes from multiple providers in the same place to find cheap rates.
Average Car Insurance Rates by Profession
Few policyholders know that their job title can influence their car insurance premium. Insurance companies look at a wide range of factors to determine the risk posed by each customer. Certain professions are considered lower-risk than others, garnering them a lower car insurance rate.
Certain professions tend to occur alongside other low-risk factors. For example, people with higher education get lower rates for insurance. People in professions that require them to have advanced degrees are therefore more likely to pay less for insurance.
How much does car insurance cost for different professions?
We reviewed thousands of car insurance quotes to understand the average monthly cost of car insurance for common professions. Below is the national average monthly cost of car insurance for each one:
|Profession
|Average Monthly Quote
|Teacher
|$204
|Federal Employee
|$210
|Military
|$204
|Rideshare Driver
|$241
|Delivery Driver
|$213
It’s important to remember that your rate could be higher or lower than the national average, depending on where you live, the car you drive, and your driving history.
How Profession Affects Your Car Insurance Rates
Does profession affect insurance rates?
Your job can affect your insurance rates because some professions are considered more high-risk factors. However, you can find cheap car insurance for any profession by comparing car insurance quotes.
Insurance companies assess risk based on a number of factors. That includes public factors, like the traffic patterns and claim rates in your area, and private factors, like your driving history, marital status, and job title.
Why is your job title a factor? Because some job titles are associated with high- or low-risk driving habits. Underwriters reference claims statistics related to your occupation when assessing your risk. Professions associated with fewer accidents and other insurance claims receive lower rates on average.
Across the insurance industry, some occupations are considered high-risk, and drivers with these occupations pay higher premiums. The occupation may be high-risk because it creates conditions that make car accidents more or less likely, such as higher annual mileage. Some job titles are associated with moral hazards, where high-risk conduct is more common.
For example, professions associated with social drinking have higher auto insurance rates because of the increased risk of driving under the influence. Other occupational factors that underwriters assess to determine your risk include:
Job-related travel requirements or public transit use
If high-stress levels are associated with the occupation
Level of job-related safety training
Job-related driving distractions such as cell phone use
Average education level for the profession
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance Quotes by Professional Group
We looked at the five most common professions among Insurify users to understand how auto insurance companies were assessing the risk of these occupations. Below, we provide rankings for the three cheapest companies based on these professions.
Cheapest Car Insurance for Teachers
Because teachers make our community stronger and because teaching is considered a low-risk profession, many companies offer a teacher discount. Contact your insurer to see if they have a teacher discount. If not, consider switching to a company that does.
Below are the best rates for teachers:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|TSC Direct
|$128
|Foremost Signature
|$129
|USH&C
|$130
Cheapest Car Insurance for Federal Workers
Federal workers are considered low-risk to most insurance companies. Some insurance companies offer a civil servant discount to federal workers as a way to reward their service.
Below are the best rates for federal workers:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|USH&C
|$110
|Amigo USA
|$116
|Kemper
|$134
Cheapest Car Insurance for Military
Cheap car insurance for military members goes beyond choosing USAA - though they’re an excellent company to work with. Most insurance companies offer a military discount. But that’s not the only way to save.
Because members of the military may find themselves without the need of their car for several months at a time, choosing a usage-based car insurance plan is a great idea. Companies like Metromile specialize in these types of policies.
Below are the best rates for military members and veterans
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Rate
|Metromile
|$74
|Farmers
|$97
|Kemper
|$126
Cheapest Car Insurance for Rideshare Drivers
With the rise of companies like Uber and Lyft, thousands of rideshare drivers have hit the road over the last decade. This changed many things, including how insurance companies assess risk. If you’re a rideshare driver, you should know that you’ll need special insurance to cover you while you’re working.
Below are the best rates for rideshare drivers:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Rate
|Amigo USA
|$102
|Mile Auto
|$130
|Anchor
|$133
Cheapest Car Insurance for Delivery Drivers
Though the delivery driving profession is considered higher-risk than average, many insurers have tailored policies and discounts to offer better rates. If you’re a delivery driver, be sure to take advantage of discount programs. There are many ways to get cheaper premiums!
Below are the best rates for delivery drivers:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Rate
|Amigo USA
|$120
|Anchor
|$127
|Novo
|$128
Compare Auto Insurance Discounts for Different Professions
Some insurance companies offer discounts to drivers based on their profession. For example, healthcare workers tend to get a discount as a reward for their contributions to the public. Professional discounts tend to range from two to five percent.
Some employers negotiate a partnership with a single insurance company to get a special rate for their employees. This is more common with large employers, but small business owners may do this too. You can find out if you have this perk by reviewing your company benefits.
Beyond your profession, you should look into any other discount for which you might be eligible. There is nothing wrong with stacking your discounts to get an even lower rate.
Frequently Asked Questions
You may. If you use your car for business purposes beyond commuting, you’ll need commercial insurance. Commercial car insurance plans are more expensive than personal policies. Examples of commercial driving include delivery services, driving around clients, and hauling equipment from job site to job site.
Yes! Many companies offer occupational discounts. Jobs that tend to have discounts include doctors, nurses, police officers, and firefighters. Some employers also work with specific insurers to offer discounts to their employees. Check your benefits to see if one is available to you.
The best way to know that you have the cheapest car insurance possible is to use Insurify. You fill out one form and receive quotes from top companies in your area. We use proprietary data and AI to ensure you get an accurate quote without having to share your information with every company. Save your profile and set notifications to be alerted any time there’s a rate drop. It’s just that easy!
The Best and Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes for Everyone
No matter your profession, there are a few tried-and-true methods for getting the lowest rate possible, and the best one is to compare car insurance rates. Insurify makes comparison easy. Just fill out one form, and you’ll get six or more quotes from top insurers fast. It’s the easiest way to get the best car insurance policy possible.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.