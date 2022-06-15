Best Car Insurance by Profession: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Best Car Insurance Quotes by Professional Group

We looked at the five most common professions among Insurify users to understand how auto insurance companies were assessing the risk of these occupations. Below, we provide rankings for the three cheapest companies based on these professions.

Cheapest Car Insurance for Teachers

Because teachers make our community stronger and because teaching is considered a low-risk profession, many companies offer a teacher discount. Contact your insurer to see if they have a teacher discount. If not, consider switching to a company that does.

Below are the best rates for teachers:

Insurance Company Cheapest Monthly Quote TSC Direct $128 Foremost Signature $129 USH&C $130

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Car Insurance for Federal Workers

Federal workers are considered low-risk to most insurance companies. Some insurance companies offer a civil servant discount to federal workers as a way to reward their service.

Below are the best rates for federal workers:

Insurance Company Cheapest Monthly Quote USH&C $110 Amigo USA $116 Kemper $134

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Car Insurance for Military

Cheap car insurance for military members goes beyond choosing USAA - though they’re an excellent company to work with. Most insurance companies offer a military discount. But that’s not the only way to save.

Because members of the military may find themselves without the need of their car for several months at a time, choosing a usage-based car insurance plan is a great idea. Companies like Metromile specialize in these types of policies.

Below are the best rates for military members and veterans

Insurance Company Cheapest Monthly Rate Metromile $74 Farmers $97 Kemper $126

Cheapest Car Insurance for Rideshare Drivers

With the rise of companies like Uber and Lyft, thousands of rideshare drivers have hit the road over the last decade. This changed many things, including how insurance companies assess risk. If you’re a rideshare driver, you should know that you’ll need special insurance to cover you while you’re working.

Below are the best rates for rideshare drivers:

Insurance Company Cheapest Monthly Rate Amigo USA $102 Mile Auto $130 Anchor $133

Cheapest Car Insurance for Delivery Drivers

Though the delivery driving profession is considered higher-risk than average, many insurers have tailored policies and discounts to offer better rates. If you’re a delivery driver, be sure to take advantage of discount programs. There are many ways to get cheaper premiums!

Below are the best rates for delivery drivers: