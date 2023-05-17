Best Car Insurance with a $500 Deductible (2023)

Best car insurance with a $500 deductible

Finding the best auto insurer with the cheapest $500 deductible policy depends on your specific coverage needs and financial situation. You should explore your options thoroughly before selecting a policy, carefully considering each company’s advantages and disadvantages.

Nationwide, Dairyland, and Progressive provide the cheapest average policies with a $500 deductible, based on Insurify data.

Nationwide

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $273 Insurify Quality Score: 4.1

A major insurer operating since 1926, Nationwide offers several different lines of insurance, including auto, homeowners, and renters. The company earned a customer satisfaction score of 868 out of 1,000 in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best.[2]

Nationwide customers can qualify for savings through usage-based programs and a variety of discounts — including multi-policy, defensive driver, and safe driver discounts.

Pros Offers a range of coverage options

Vanishing deductible feature can decrease your deductible by $100 per violation-free year (up to $500)

Accident forgiveness program keeps your premium from increasing after your first minor violation or at-fault accident Cons Doesn’t offer coverage in all states

Eligibility for some discounts varies by state

Some online reviews criticize the company’s customer service

Dairyland

2 Dairyland Average Monthly Cost: $294 Insurify Quality Score: N/A

In business since 1953, Dairyland insures cars, motorcycles, and off-road vehicles. The company earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

The company sells nonstandard insurance and offers discounts for insuring multiple cars, having homeowners insurance, getting a quote ahead of time, paying more frequently than required, and more.

Pros Earned largely positive customer reviews on Trustpilot, with 4.5 out of 5 stars

Customers can choose from several different payment terms

Doesn’t charge a fee for SR-22 certificates Cons Significantly higher-than-average number of customer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index

Doesn’t offer coverage in all states

Some users report difficulties with the company’s mobile app

Progressive

3 Progressive Average Monthly Cost: $474 Insurify Quality Score: 4.1

Progressive was founded in 1937 and offers a wide range of insurance products, including policies for cars, motorcycles, boats, snowmobiles, golf carts, and other vehicles. A.M. Best gave Progressive an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating. And Progressive received a lower-than-average number of customer complaints on the NAIC complaint index.

Progressive provides several ways for drivers to save on premiums, including discounts for bundling policies, owning your home, getting a quote online, going paperless, and paying the full premium up front.

Pros Deductible Savings Bank coverage lets you decrease your deductible by $50 for each six-month term you don’t have an accident or violation

Snapshot telematics program calculates rates based on driving behavior

You can set a budget and view coverage choices available at that price on the company website Cons Lower-than-average number of customer complaints based on NAIC data

Multi-policy discount not available in every state

Accident forgiveness not available in every state

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this information, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.