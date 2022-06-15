The 10 Best Digital Insurance Companies of 2022

Best Digital Car Insurance Companies

What is a digital insurance company? Digital insurance companies provide products and services via technology, as opposed to more traditional brick-and-mortar-relaint agency-centric insurance companies.

Metromile

With a new approach to auto insurance coverage, Metromile is attracting customers by offering super-low premiums to drivers who don’t cover much distance in a given month. Metromile charges a base rate that tends to be incredibly low and a per-mile rate that lets drivers who drive less than 10,000 miles per year save money.

If you work from home and don’t commute or generally drive infrequently, you may be frustrated that you’re overpaying for car insurance. In that case, you might enjoy Metromile’s low premiums. That said, the company has a lot of customer complaints, and it’s not rated for financial strength by A.M. Best or any of the big agencies. So tread carefully.

Root

Super-safe drivers with clean records looking to negotiate their insurance premiums should check out Root, a company dedicated to rewarding great driving habits with a telematics program operated by artificial intelligence. Designed to lower insurance rates for safe driving, this company is only for drivers who are comfortable with having their habits digitally tracked.

The insurance agency’s policies are somewhat bare-bones. But if you’re a young driver who wants to show that you have great driving habits, you might be able to earn lower rates from Root than from car insurance companies that profile you based on your age. Available in 31 states, Root is well-rated on financial stability and rated average on customer satisfaction.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies