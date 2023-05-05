Best Car Insurance with a $1,000 Deductible (2023)

Best car insurance with a $1,000 deductible

For many people, the best car insurance option prioritizes affordability. After all, car insurance is an unavoidable cost that drivers have to fit into their budgets. At $135 per month, Certainly has the cheapest average full-coverage rates with a $1,000 deductible, but the company only operates in a handful of states. You can find other relatively affordable options through Travelers and Nationwide, which have availability across the country.

Certainly

Certainly Average Monthly Cost: $135 Insurify Quality Score: N/A

Certainly offers auto coverage in Arizona, Illinois, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Though the company writes and manages your policy, Certainly receives financial backing from Liberty Mutual.

Drivers in most states won’t have access to Certainly. If you do live in one of the states Certainly covers, you might lock in attractive rates. On average, a full-coverage policy with a $1,000 deductible comes with a cost of $135 per month.

Pros 24/7 online claims and support

Financially backed by Liberty Mutual

Customizable coverage Cons Available in only four states

No discounts advertised

Limited customer feedback available

Travelers

Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $174 Insurify Quality Score: 4.3

Travelers offers car insurance coverage to drivers across the country. In addition to the relatively low average car insurance rates, you’ll also find many discount opportunities. A few of the options available include safe driver, new car, homeownership, early quote, and multi-car discounts.

The long-standing company earned an Insurify Quality Score of 4.3 out of 5. On average, quotes from Travelers for a full-coverage policy with a $1,000 deductible average $174 per month.

Pros A++ (Superior) A.M. Best rating

Wide range of coverage options

Highly rated mobile app Cons Low average customer ratings on Better Business Bureau website

Below-average score in 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study [3]

Rideshare coverage options limited to Colorado and Illinois

Nationwide

Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $182 Insurify Quality Score: 4.1

Nationwide offers relatively affordable full-coverage policies with a $1,000 deductible, at an average of $182 per month. Although the company earned a below-average score of 868 out of 1,000 points in the 2022 J.D Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, it did earn an Insurify Quality Score of 4.1 out of 5.

In addition to affordable rates, you’ll find ample discount opportunities to decrease your premiums further. For example, you can get a discount for bundling policies, taking a defensive driving course, being a safe driver, or getting good grades.

Nationwide doesn’t offer coverage in every state, though. The company doesn’t currently operate in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, or Massachusetts.

Pros A+ (Superior) A.M. Best rating

Long list of discounts

Extensive coverage options Cons Some features unavailable in some states

Coverage not available in every state

Low average customer ratings on Better Business Bureau website

How Insurify’s experts used internal proprietary data to rate the top auto insurers

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service’s database of auto insurance rates.

With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represent averages across all driver ages, gender, credit scores, and driver profiles.