Best Car Insurance Apps (2023)

State Farm and GEICO offer policyholders the highest-rated mobile apps.

Mark Steinbach
Written byMark Steinbach
Mark Steinbach
Mark SteinbachInsurance Writer

  • Full-time writer for 5+ years

  • Two-time Emmy Award nominee

A Harvard graduate, Mark has worked as a freelance personal finance and tech writer. He’s also written for Saturday Night Live.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated October 11, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Almost all car insurance companies now offer mobile apps, many of which let policyholders file claims, manage their accounts, and access roadside assistance from their smartphones. A good insurance app has become a must-have for customers in recent years, so insurers are putting more resources into providing seamless mobile experiences.

State Farm and GEICO offer the highest-rated mobile apps, earning near-perfect scores in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Learn more about the best car insurance mobile apps available.

Quick Facts

  • National auto insurance companies earn the highest customer ratings, with the top five car insurers by market share all earning more than four stars.

  • Most insurance companies require drivers to download a separate app to access their telematics program, though Liberty Mutual is a notable exception.

  • A confusing user interface or persistent bugs are common customer complaints.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Top-rated car insurance apps

Finding the best car insurance company is key to getting the best coverage at the right price. But in modern times, it can also be important to manage your policy on the go via mobile app. Here are the insurers with top-rated apps customers can use to view their documents or file claims.

Insurer AppApp Store RatingGoogle Play Rating
State Farm4.84.7
GEICO4.84.6
Liberty Mutual4.84.6
Progressive4.84.6
Farmers4.84.6

1. State Farm

State Farm offers the highest-scoring mobile app. Customers can use the app to manage their account, request roadside assistance, file claims, access auto insurance ID cards, and upload photos and documents during the claims process.

Customers enrolled in State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save telematics program will need to download the Drive Safe & Save app to record trips and access driving feedback. The Drive Safe & Save app has a 4.6 and 4.1 in the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. Steer Clear, a telematics program for drivers younger than 25, also requires a separate app.

Pros

  • Highest rating in App Store and Google Play Store

  • Easy to upload photos and documents during the claims process

Cons

  • Drivers enrolled in State Farm’s telematics programs must download separate apps

  • Some user reviews note that it’s easier to call for help than use the app

2. GEICO

The GEICO mobile app is one of the most feature-rich auto insurance apps available. The Easy Photo Estimate feature offers an estimate of your vehicle’s repairs after you submit a photo of your car’s damage. And Vehicle Care, powered with CARFAX, tracks your vehicle’s service history, notes any open recalls, and helps you create a maintenance schedule.

Drivers enrolled in GEICO’s DriveEasy telematics program need to download the separate GEICO DriveEasy Pro app. The mobile app tracks your driving performance and provides you with scores and feedback. The DriveEasy Pro app has mixed reviews, with 3.4 stars in the App Store and 3.3 stars in the Google Play Store.

Pros

  • Quick access to insurance ID cards, including storage in your Apple wallet

  • Use the app to request roadside assistance in as little as two minutes

Cons

  • Drivers enrolled in GEICO’s DriveEasy program need to download a separate app

  • Some recent reviews complain of long loading and processing times

3. Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual claims its app is the easiest way to pay your bills, update billing information, manage ongoing claims, store your insurance ID card, request roadside assistance, and view policy details. You can also use the app to update your payment schedule and enroll in auto pay. The app’s Express Estimate offers repair estimates based on photos in minutes.

Drivers enrolled in Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack telematics program can track driving performance and receive scores right in the Liberty Mutual mobile app — no need for a separate app. Its site claims driving an hour per day for a month will use just 18 MB of data total.

Pros

  • Customers can access the RightTrack telematics program from the main mobile app

  • The app offers efficient data usage

Cons

  • RightTrack enrollees must download the app to receive their 10% discount

  • App may quickly use up battery life, depending on your phone

4. Progressive

The Progressive app lets drivers view coverages and policy details, pay bills, view and save ID cards, report claims, request roadside assistance, and receive quotes for other Progressive insurance products. Progressive doesn’t store any of your personal information; the app encrypts and discards information once you submit it.

The Progressive Snapshot telematics program requires a separate app. The Snapshot app shows your recent trips, logs your full driving history, provides driving performance details, and offers tips to improve driving habits. Snapshot Mobile has 4.4 stars in the App Store and 3.6 stars in the Google Play Store.

Pros

  • Saves IDs for easy access — including offline storage for when you’re on the road and lack internet connection

  • Separate Snapshot Mobile app has high customer ratings

Cons

  • Drivers enrolled in Progressive Snapshot need to download a separate app

  • Reviews say the app often directs users to complete tasks on website

5. Farmers

Farmers recently redesigned its mobile app. Policyholders can use the user-friendly app to pay bills, manage payment options, view policy documents, file claims, request roadside assistance, connect with agents, receive quotes on other insurance products, and more.

Drivers enrolled in the Farmers Signal telematics program must download a separate app to track their driving behavior and receive feedback. CrashAssist is an optional feature included with some policies that detects if you’ve been in a crash and notifies authorities for help. The Signal by Farmers app has 4.8 stars in the App Store and 4.3 stars in the Google Play Store.

Pros

  • Offline access lets you view policy information without an internet connection

  • Recent reviews praise the app’s fresh new look and easier navigation

Cons

  • Drivers can’t update their billing address or store multiple addresses in the app

  • Not all policyholders can access CrashAssist in the Signal app

Shop for Car Insurance Online

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Highest-rated car insurance comparison apps

Getting auto insurance quotes from multiple insurers and comparing them side by side is one of the best ways to unlock savings. Several highly rated apps allow drivers looking for new insurance to access quotes in minutes. The best comparison apps make it easy to find the ideal car insurance policy for your needs and budget.

Most car insurance comparison apps claim customers save hundreds of dollars on average after comparing quotes. Car insurance companies can raise your rates after renewal — even if you’re a loyal customer. That’s why Insurify recommends shopping for coverage every six to 12 months to look for cheaper rates.

Insurify: 4.1 rating

Insurify makes it easy to start comparing car insurance quotes. Just fill out a short form, set your desired coverage limits, and access customized quotes from up to 20 different car insurance companies. Whether you’re looking for a name-brand national insurer or a regional company, Insurify factors in available discounts to give you an accurate cost estimate.

Customers can even purchase an insurance policy right in the app — or speak to one of Insurify’s licensed insurance agents over the phone. And you don’t have to worry about Insurify misusing any of your data.

Pros

  • Quick setup and easy to navigate

  • Several customer reviews mention finding better rates with Insurify

Cons

  • Customer ratings aren’t as high as some alternatives

  • Fewer ratings than competitors

Jerry: 4.5 rating

Jerry claims drivers can access quotes from up to 50 insurers in less than two minutes. Its PriceProtect feature factors in relevant discounts, connects you with agents, and offers automatic rate checks to avoid overpaying — all without long forms or unwanted phone calls.

Jerry offers some extra features that might appeal to certain customers, such as a GarageGuard program that offers price information from repair shops. You can also compare car loan options from a directory of top lenders — and potentially refinance your loan right in the app. Plus its DataLock Guarantee protects your data.

Pros

  • Can buy insurance right in the app in just a few steps

  • Fast service without calling an agent

Cons

  • Some reviews complain of inaccurate estimates

  • Some customers cite unwanted phone calls from Jerry

Gabi: 4.5 rating

The Gabi app compares insurance rates from at least 40 different companies, helping customers access the best rate in minutes. Simply upload your existing policy documents, and Gabi will compare your current rates to the broader insurance landscape — pointing you toward the most affordable policy.

Gabi assures users that it won’t share or sell their data and will never send customers unwanted messages or calls. Customers can also compare home insurance, renters insurance, umbrella insurance, and landlord insurance. People new to insurance may struggle with Gabi, as you must upload existing policy documents to compare quotes.

Pros

  • Won’t share or sell your data

  • Can compare other insurance policies, such as homeowners insurance

Cons

  • Must have an existing policy to use quote comparison

  • Recent uptick in negative reviews in the App Store

Cover: 4.7 rating

Cover helps drivers find the best rate on car insurance by connecting them with car insurance quotes from at least 30 insurers. Cover breaks the process down into three easy steps: Answer some simple questions about your background, receive the best price, and purchase coverage. Drivers who want to avoid phone calls will appreciate that Cover sends rates via text.

Cover combines artificial intelligence with expert advice to match users with the best policy for them in as little as three minutes — and you can call one of its advisors if you need assistance during the process. While ratings are high in the App Store, recent reviews of Cover skew negative.

Pros

  • Mobile-first platform that uses AI to deliver prices

  • You can text your advisor at any time for help

Cons

  • Unavailable in the Google Play Store

  • Reviews mention problems with long load times and bugs

Risks associated with car insurance apps

Car insurance apps often require drivers to enter personal data, such as bank account information, contact details, and driver identification information. Drivers should read their company’s privacy policy closely to make sure adequate security practices are in place.

Security and data concerns

Most auto insurance apps claim they won’t sell or share your personal data. Drivers enrolling in telematics programs should be particularly aware of data usage, as these apps track your driving behavior. Telematics apps often note that they won’t track your location information as you drive.

Drivers concerned with data privacy can enroll in telematics programs that don’t track your location. For instance, Mile Auto simply requires drivers to take a picture of their odometer every month to track mileage and charges rates accordingly. Despite the privacy concerns, telematics programs reward good drivers for avoiding accidents and traffic violations.

How Insurify evaluated car insurance apps

Insurify evaluated car insurance apps using ratings from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the number of reviews, and the insurance companies’ market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

We took the top insurance companies by market share and compared their Apple App Store and Google Play Store ratings, breaking ties with the number of reviews customers submitted. We also considered whether the insurer offered a telematics program within its main insurance app or if users have to download a separate telematics app.

Car insurance app FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on usage-based car insurance, and read the answers to common questions about car insurance apps below.

  • What is the best car insurance app?

    The State Farm mobile app has the highest ratings in the App Store (4.8) and Google Play Store (4.7). Customers praise the app for making it easy to access important policy information, file claims, and request roadside assistance.

  • Which is the best app for buying car insurance?

    Insurify and Jerry are two of the best apps for buying car insurance. Both apps allow users to compare quotes and purchase coverage in minutes.

  • What is the best app for comparing car insurance rates?

    Insurify is the best app for comparing car insurance rates. While many car insurance apps let users see only three or four rates side by side, Insurify lets users see at least six quotes at once. The amount of available quotes lets drivers find the best rate in just a few minutes.

Related articles

Popular articles

Mark Steinbach
Mark SteinbachInsurance Writer

Mark Steinbach is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY. In addition to his years of work as a copywriter, he is also a TV writer with a degree in English from Harvard University. When he isn't writing, he can be found playing tennis or doing crossword puzzles.

Learn More
linkedin
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Until Death, or a New Policy, Do You Part

Until Death, or a New Policy, Do You Part

New York has change its law to make supplemental spousal liability a default coverage in all car insurance policies

2 min. read|October 13, 2023
American Alliance Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

American Alliance Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out American Alliance car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See American Alliance’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

5 min. read|October 12, 2023
What Happens If You Get Into a Car Accident Without Insurance?

What Happens If You Get Into a Car Accident Without Insurance?

Getting into a car accident without insurance could have significant financial and legal consequences. Here’s what to do if you’re uninsured in a crash.

5 min. read|October 11, 2023
Best Car Insurance Apps (2023)

Best Car Insurance Apps (2023)

Insurance companies have apps to provide a more seamless experience for paying claims, getting car insurance, comparing quotes, and more. Find the best apps here.

8 min. read|October 11, 2023
Reddit’s Best Car Insurance Recommendations (2023)

Reddit’s Best Car Insurance Recommendations (2023)

Insurify pulled some of Reddit’s most helpful posts about car insurance, including advice on how to find cheap auto insurance.

8 min. read|October 11, 2023
Traders Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Traders Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Traders car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See its coverage options, discounts, and more.

7 min. read|October 10, 2023