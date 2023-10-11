Best Car Insurance Apps (2023)

Highest-rated car insurance comparison apps

Getting auto insurance quotes from multiple insurers and comparing them side by side is one of the best ways to unlock savings. Several highly rated apps allow drivers looking for new insurance to access quotes in minutes. The best comparison apps make it easy to find the ideal car insurance policy for your needs and budget.

Most car insurance comparison apps claim customers save hundreds of dollars on average after comparing quotes. Car insurance companies can raise your rates after renewal — even if you’re a loyal customer. That’s why Insurify recommends shopping for coverage every six to 12 months to look for cheaper rates.

Insurify: 4.1 rating

Insurify makes it easy to start comparing car insurance quotes. Just fill out a short form, set your desired coverage limits, and access customized quotes from up to 20 different car insurance companies. Whether you’re looking for a name-brand national insurer or a regional company, Insurify factors in available discounts to give you an accurate cost estimate.

Customers can even purchase an insurance policy right in the app — or speak to one of Insurify’s licensed insurance agents over the phone. And you don’t have to worry about Insurify misusing any of your data.

Pros Quick setup and easy to navigate

Several customer reviews mention finding better rates with Insurify Cons Customer ratings aren’t as high as some alternatives

Fewer ratings than competitors

Jerry: 4.5 rating

Jerry claims drivers can access quotes from up to 50 insurers in less than two minutes. Its PriceProtect feature factors in relevant discounts, connects you with agents, and offers automatic rate checks to avoid overpaying — all without long forms or unwanted phone calls.

Jerry offers some extra features that might appeal to certain customers, such as a GarageGuard program that offers price information from repair shops. You can also compare car loan options from a directory of top lenders — and potentially refinance your loan right in the app. Plus its DataLock Guarantee protects your data.

Pros Can buy insurance right in the app in just a few steps

Fast service without calling an agent Cons Some reviews complain of inaccurate estimates

Some customers cite unwanted phone calls from Jerry

Gabi: 4.5 rating

The Gabi app compares insurance rates from at least 40 different companies, helping customers access the best rate in minutes. Simply upload your existing policy documents, and Gabi will compare your current rates to the broader insurance landscape — pointing you toward the most affordable policy.

Gabi assures users that it won’t share or sell their data and will never send customers unwanted messages or calls. Customers can also compare home insurance, renters insurance, umbrella insurance, and landlord insurance. People new to insurance may struggle with Gabi, as you must upload existing policy documents to compare quotes.

Pros Won’t share or sell your data

Can compare other insurance policies, such as homeowners insurance Cons Must have an existing policy to use quote comparison

Recent uptick in negative reviews in the App Store

Cover: 4.7 rating

Cover helps drivers find the best rate on car insurance by connecting them with car insurance quotes from at least 30 insurers. Cover breaks the process down into three easy steps: Answer some simple questions about your background, receive the best price, and purchase coverage. Drivers who want to avoid phone calls will appreciate that Cover sends rates via text.

Cover combines artificial intelligence with expert advice to match users with the best policy for them in as little as three minutes — and you can call one of its advisors if you need assistance during the process. While ratings are high in the App Store, recent reviews of Cover skew negative.