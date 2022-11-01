4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Spokane: Creative by Nature
Nestled between the forests of Eastern Washington and the border of Idaho, Spokane is a unique blend of outdoor oasis and urban center.
As the main mode of transportation for nearly 220,000 Spokane residents, car travel is a big part of life. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Spokane. Compare and save on the best and cheapest car insurance quotes in Washington.
Car Insurance in Spokane, WA
The average cost of Washington car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Spokane, WA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Spokane is $176 per month, or $2112 annually.
Car insurance in Spokane is $13 less than the average cost of car insurance in Washington.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Spokane on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Spokane, WA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
Insurance Provider in Spokane
|Progressive
|$31 /mo
|Nationwide
|$95 /mo
|Allstate
|$123 /mo
|Travelers
|$134 /mo
|The General
|$135 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Spokane, WA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Spokane. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
Best Companies | Score
|Score
|Nationwide
|89
|$173 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$196 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$151 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$240 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$162 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Washington Cities
|Seattle
|$113/mo
|Tacoma
|$156/mo
|Vancouver
|$109/mo
|Bellevue
|$139/mo
|Spokane
|$130/mo
|Washington
|$129/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Washington
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Washington roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Washington[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Washington is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Spokane Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenagers lack experience on the road, and insurance companies in the Evergreen State offset this added risk by charging higher premiums. In Spokane, everyone but teens gets a rate that slides below the state average of $248. The twentysomethings see the price drop by over $150, which translates into $1,800 per year in savings over the younger drivers. People in their 30s and 60s pay the least, which means they may drive less expensive cars than age ranges with higher expenses.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$392
|20s
|$225
|30s
|$172
|40s
|$178
|50s
|$213
|60s
|$172
|70s
|$214
|80s
|$175
Spokane Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Common sense suggests that the safest drivers would pay the least, and that’s the case in Spokane. Drivers with clean histories qualify for the “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts, price cuts that are common to most insurance companies. A speeding ticket was a worse offense than an at-fault accident in Spokane by $18, which means insurers may charge more for purposely risky behavior. Drivers with violations or accidents may be happy to find out the mishaps stop affecting car insurance rates after three years.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$195
|Speeding Ticket
|$246
|At-Fault Accident
|$228
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$223
Spokane Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Washington, like most states in the U.S., allows insurance companies to use credit as a factor when setting rates. Washingtonians may be a bit puzzled by the data in Spokane because those with poor credit pay the least. Often, those with better credit can finance costlier cars and therefore pay the accompanying higher insurance cost. The good news is that drivers, regardless of credit, beat the national average in Spokane. Even those with excellent credit, the highest rate in the table, slid under the national average by $29, which amounts to more than $300 a year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$220
|Good
|$212
|Average
|$206
|Poor
|$191
Find local Spokane agents
Doty & Giles InsuranceN. 1213 Pines Road,
Spokane, WA 99206
North Town Insurance Agency5727 N Division St,
Spokane, WA 99208
Western Insurance Associates1212 N Washington St STE 20,
Spokane, WA 99201
HUB International NWPO Box 3144,
Spokane , WA 99220-3144
Wheat & Associates Insurance Inc.1306 N Post,
Spokane, WA 99201-2520
GVI Corp.1320 N Atlantic,
Spokane, WA 99201-2304
URM Insurance Agency Inc.7511 N Freya,
Spokane, WA 99207
Anthony,Baker & Burns10103 N Division,
Ste 102, Spokane, WA 99218
Northwest Ins. Brokers100 N. Mullan Rd,
#101, Spokane, WA 99206
PayneWest Insurance Spokane827 W 1St Ave Ste 225,
Spokane, WA 99201-3904
Spokane DMV Information
There is one multiple DMV outpost in and around the city of Spokane. The main DMV office is located on North Country Homes Boulevard. Here, residents can change their address, obtain a driver’s license, and complete vehicle registrations. The DMV is open from 7:30 AM to 5 PM with special morning and evening hours on weekdays. You may be able to skip the lines and access what you need via its online portal.
Public Transit in Spokane
The Spokane Transit Authority offers residents and visitors convenient and affordable services in and around the city. The STA operates 36 bus routes around 248 square miles. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis operate across the city.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Spokane
As American drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
Use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
With a whopping 17.4 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout Washington, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Washington ranks seventh in the nation for most uninsured motorists— don’t become just another number—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Spokane, WA Car Insurance
Driving uninsured puts yourself and cars around you in great danger. You should never drive while uninsured. If you’re caught driving uninsured in Washington, you face hundreds in fines, loss of driving privileges, reinstatement fees, and mandatory filing of SR-22 insurance.
If you're convicted of a DUI in Washington, the fallout can be drastic. The DUI lookback period in Washington is seven years. For first-time offenders, a DUI can lead to two days to six months in jail, community service, hundreds of dollars in fines, license suspension, a driving school refresher, mandatory substance abuse programming, and installation of an ignition interlocking device.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Spokane and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How Spokane Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Spokane, Washington below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Spokane drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Washington in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Spokane
#25
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Washington
#15
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Washington
#27
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Washington
#14
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Washington
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Spokane drivers rank 26 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Spokane with an accident: 10%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Spokane drivers rank 27 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Spokane with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Washington, Spokane drivers rank 19 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Spokane with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Washington, Spokane drivers rank 16 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Spokane with a reckless driving violation: 2.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Washington, Spokane drivers rank 25 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Spokane with a speeding ticket: 13.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Spokane drivers rank 50 in clean driving records across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Spokane with clean record: 73.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Spokane drivers rank 50 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Spokane with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.65%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Washington State Office of the Insurance Commisioner. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022