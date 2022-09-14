Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Vancouver, Washington (2023)

The cheapest car insurance companies in Vancouver, Washington, are State Farm, USAA, and GEICO.

Updated August 30, 2023

The overall cost of car insurance in Vancouver, Washington, is $150 per month, which is slightly higher than the state average for car insurance of $145 per month. In Washington, 21.7% of drivers are uninsured, which may influence baseline rates in the area.[1]

You have a variety of car insurance companies to choose from in Vancouver to protect yourself, your vehicle, and your passengers. As you research your options, you should consider your unique insurance needs.

Quick Facts

  • Washington is an at-fault state, which means the driver that causes an accident must cover the other driver’s resulting costs from injury and property damage.[2]

  • Drivers in Vancouver pay $197 per month for full-coverage car insurance.

  • Washington drivers can face a fine of $550 or more if caught driving without insurance.[3]

Best car insurance companies in Vancouver

When you’re shopping for the cheapest car insurance rates, it’s essential to make sure you know what type of coverage you need and how much you can afford. You should also make a note of any unique circumstances that could affect the cost of your car insurance policy, like having past speeding tickets or a low credit score.

The best company for you to work with will vary based on your unique situation, which is why you should consider rates from multiple insurers.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$111/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$148/mo

In business for more than 165 years, Travelers offers many insurance products, including car, home, renters, condo, landlord, travel, and pet insurance. The company has car insurance add-ons, like loan/lease gap insurance and roadside assistance, and offers more than a dozen discounts for customers. Travelers earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Pros

  • Accident forgiveness program

  • Plenty of coverage options and discounts

Cons

  • Rideshare coverage not offered in Washington

  • Some negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau

Helped me when I needed them

Ian - January 19, 2023
Verified

They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.

Luther - January 13, 2023
Verified

We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida

John - January 8, 2023
Verified
Read our Travelers review

Best insurer for teen drivers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$66/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo

Once a company that only offered coverage to federal employees and military members, GEICO is now one of the most recognizable names in the auto insurance industry. GEICO provides various insurance products, including homeowners, auto, business, and flood insurance. Teenagers and other young drivers can qualify for good student, good driver, and organization discounts from GEICO.

Pros

  • Affordable rates for teens and seniors

  • Offers accident forgiveness

Cons

  • Higher rates for drivers with a violation

  • Doesn’t cover rideshare vehicles

Good communication

John - February 4, 2023
Verified

They offer the best rate.

Shannon - February 1, 2023
Verified

Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.

John - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$96/mo

USAA provides insurance and banking products exclusively to former and current members of the armed forces and their immediate family members. The company offers a range of products, including home and auto policies, investment services, and retirement services. USAA earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • Drivers can earn a discount of up to 30% with the SafePilot program

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, and immediate family members

  • No 24/7 live customer service

The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.

Tawana - January 17, 2023
Verified

I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.

Christina - January 17, 2023
Verified

Exceptional customer service

Anthony - January 15, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Vancouver

Liability insurance provides the state’s minimum coverage at an affordable rate. This coverage pays for the property damage and bodily injury you cause another driver and their passengers in an accident. Liability insurance doesn’t cover vehicle damages or medical expenses for you and your passengers.[4]

Motor vehicle owners who can pay out of pocket to replace or repair their car or cover medical costs after an accident may want to consider liability-only coverage to save money. This coverage makes the most sense for drivers of old or low-value vehicles.

State Farm has the cheapest liability-only insurance in Vancouver, with an average monthly quote of $54. Here are some more of the cheapest options for liability coverage in Vancouver.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm54
USAA55
GEICO66
Safeco66
Allstate71
American Family81
Chubb90
Midvale Home & Auto92
The General93
Farmers94
Nationwide96
National General102
Travelers111
Direct Auto113
Dairyland123
Liberty Mutual128
Bristol West131
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Vancouver

Full-coverage policies offer more protection for drivers than liability-only auto insurance. In addition to paying expenses for the other party in an at-fault accident, full-coverage insurance also provides financial protection for your car and passengers. These policies typically cost more.

You should consider full-coverage insurance if you know you can’t replace your vehicle out of pocket. If you lease or finance your vehicle, your auto lender or dealer may even require you to purchase this coverage.

Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers in Vancouver.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm94
USAA96
Safeco99
GEICO116
Nationwide121
Allstate125
Direct Auto129
Liberty Mutual139
American Family142
Midvale Home & Auto143
Travelers148
Chubb158
The General162
Farmers167
National General184
Bristol West231
Dairyland275
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Vancouver car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 4%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Washington

Washington is an at-fault state. This means that car insurance companies will determine which driver caused an accident. The at-fault driver (or their insurance company) must then pay to cover the property damage and medical expenses of the other driver.

Drivers in Washington must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance or proof of financial responsibility to operate a car, truck, or motorcycle in the state. If you drive without insurance, you risk license suspension and a fine of up to $550. Drivers older than 25 can qualify for self-insurance by completing an application and a minimum deposit of $60,000.

Find the specific car insurance requirements in Washington below:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

If you want more financial protection, consider adding one or more of the following coverages to your car insurance policy:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you have an accident with a driver who has insufficient or no insurance to cover your damages and medical expenses.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

Though not required in Washington, auto insurers in the state must offer policyholders at least $10,000 of (PIP) coverage. This coverage pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Following a collision with a car or other object, collision coverage pays for your vehicle damages. It can also cover damages from potholes.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

For damage from non-collision incidents — like fire, severe weather, and vandalism — comprehensive coverage kicks in.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

Gap coverage pays the difference between what you owe on your loan and what your insurance company will pay if you total your car.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

Roadside assistance coverage

Specifics vary by company, but roadside assistance typically offers service for flat tires, broken-down cars, jump-starts, gas delivery, and more.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

Rental reimbursement coverage

If your car is in the shop following an accident or other incident, rental reimbursement can cover the costs of a rental until your vehicle is ready.

Drivers with a poor record can qualify for coverage from AIPSO

Washington requires all drivers to maintain a minimum amount of liability insurance to operate a vehicle. Drivers whose spotty driving history has made it difficult to find insurance may qualify for the Washington Automobile Insurance Plan through the Automobile Insurance Plan Service Office (AIPSO).[5]

This group provides insurance to drivers who can’t find coverage elsewhere. If you have certain violations on your record, you may need to file an SR-22 with the state to prove you have insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest car insurance rates. Having one or more incidents on your record — including an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — typically results in higher insurance premiums. Auto insurers view past incidents as risk factors.

How much these incidents affect your car insurance premium will depend on several things, including the frequency and severity of the incidents, as well as how long ago the incidents occurred.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets may affect your auto insurance rate, particularly if you have convictions for excessive speeding, your speeding resulted in an accident, or you have multiple violations. Washington doesn’t use a point system for traffic violations, but the state does keep a record of incidents.

Insurance companies can view a three-year history of your convictions, violations, collisions, and failure-to-appear charges on your driving record when determining premiums. You may face more expensive car insurance rates if you’ve had one or more speeding violations in the past three years.

If you’re a resident of Vancouver and you’ve been pulled over for speeding, your liability-only insurance could cost $142 per month, on average. Here are the cheapest insurance options for drivers in Vancouver with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm13075
USAA13376
Safeco13791
GEICO16091
Nationwide167133
Allstate17398
Direct Auto178156
Liberty Mutual192177
American Family196112
Midvale Home & Auto198127
Travelers204153
Chubb218124
The General224128
Farmers231130
National General254141
Bristol West319181
Dairyland380170
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Drivers with an at-fault accident typically face higher rates because insurance companies view drivers with claims on their records as higher-risk. Washington is an at-fault state, which means drivers found at fault in an accident are responsible for covering damages and medical costs. At-fault collisions stay on your driving record for five years following the accident.[7]

You might pay $148 per month for liability-only insurance if you have an at-fault accident on your record. Find the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm13577
USAA13879
Safeco14295
GEICO16695
Nationwide173138
Allstate179102
Direct Auto185162
Liberty Mutual199183
American Family203116
Midvale Home & Auto205132
Travelers212159
Chubb226129
The General232133
Farmers239135
National General264146
Bristol West331188
Dairyland394176
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Washington drivers with a DUI on their record may have a harder time finding cheap car insurance rates. Drivers convicted of a DUI may need to file an SR-22 policy with the state. Some insurance companies may refuse to provide coverage to high-risk drivers, and the companies that offer insurance for drivers with a DUI on their record typically charge higher rates to offset their risk.

In addition to higher insurance rates, drivers could face up to four years of license suspension following a DUI conviction. Alcohol-related convictions stay on your driving record for life in Washington.

Vancouver drivers with a DUI may pay as much as $129 per month for a liability-only policy. Find the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a past DUI below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm11868
USAA12069
Safeco12483
GEICO14583
Nationwide151120
Allstate15689
Direct Auto161141
Liberty Mutual174160
American Family178101
Midvale Home & Auto179115
Travelers185139
Chubb198113
The General203116
Farmers209118
National General230128
Bristol West289164
Dairyland344154
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Rates typically decrease steadily for drivers between the ages of 35 and 75. Senior drivers may face different rates depending on their age. Drivers older than 55 may qualify for cheaper rates or discounts because they tend to exercise more caution on the road, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[4]

Drivers older than 75 are at a higher risk for fatal car accidents due to various health issues and medication side effects associated with aging. Auto insurers may increase rates slightly for drivers older than 75 to adjust for this added risk.

A liability-only policy in Vancouver costs $71 per month for senior drivers. Here are some of the best options for senior drivers in Vancouver.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm4727
USAA4827
Safeco4933
GEICO5833
Nationwide6048
Allstate6235
Direct Auto6456
Liberty Mutual6964
American Family7040
Midvale Home & Auto7146
Travelers7355
Chubb7845
The General8046
Farmers8347
National General9151
Bristol West11565
Dairyland13761
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teen drivers pay higher rates than nearly all other customers because they’re at the highest risk for accidents. Teen drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 were three times as likely to experience a fatal car accident as drivers 20 and older.[8] Newly licensed young drivers should use extra caution when driving with friends.

Teens can earn lower rates by participating in a good student discount program with their insurance company and by taking a safe driving course. Additionally, teen drivers (even those away at school) should consider staying on their parents’ policies to get the most affordable rates.

Teen drivers in Vancouver pay a monthly average of $174 for minimum coverage. Here are the cheapest average quotes for teen drivers in Vancouver.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm15991
USAA16293
Safeco167111
GEICO196111
Nationwide204162
Allstate211120
Direct Auto218191
Liberty Mutual235216
American Family240137
Midvale Home & Auto241155
Travelers250187
Chubb267152
The General274157
Farmers282159
National General311172
Bristol West390221
Dairyland464208
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver

Though you can’t control everything when it comes to finding the lowest car insurance rate, you can take a few steps to make earning cheaper rates easier:

  • Consider bundling your home and auto policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts when customers bundle policies for their cars and homes. You typically can also bundle policies for recreational vehicles or motor homes.

  • Check for discounts through local organizations. Check with the AARP or other local organizations to see if they work with any insurance companies that provide discounts. Older drivers may even qualify for age-based driving discounts.

  • Participate in discount programs for students. Look for discounts through a good driving program or good student program. Young drivers are often the most expensive to insure, so finding discounts can help with costs.

  • Compare auto insurance rates from multiple companies. One of the best ways to secure cheap car insurance in Vancouver is to compare quotes and coverage options between at least three different insurance companies. Comparing quotes gives you a better picture of what to expect.

Vancouver car insurance quotes by credit tier

Washington law allows insurance companies to use your credit history information when determining rates. A Washington judge overturned an emergency ruling that banned the use of credit scores for insurance coverage in July 2022.[9]

Your credit score can affect the cost of your insurance policy. Insurance companies consider drivers with poor credit scores to be a higher risk than drivers with excellent or good credit scores. A higher credit score will likely qualify you for lower rates.

Here are the average full-coverage insurance quotes for Vancouver drivers by credit tier:

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Vancouver?

The average American driver spends an average of $106 per month for liability insurance and $172 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy, according to Insurify’s Mid-Year Auto Insurance Trends Report. Vancouver drivers pay $103 per month for liability coverage and $197 for full-coverage insurance.

Rates within the state may vary based on ZIP code, population density, crime rates, and accident rates. On average, drivers in Seattle pay roughly 6% more for their car insurance policies than Vancouver residents, while people in Spokane pay about 17% less than Vancouver drivers.

More cities in Washington

Vancouver drivers pay $197 per month for full-coverage car insurance. You can see how quotes in other Washington cities compare to the average in Vancouver below.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Vancouver
Auburn$18216%
Bellevue$19222%
Everett$19323%
Kent$1666%
Olympia$147-6%
Puyallup$155-1%
Renton$19826%
Seattle$17813%
Spokane$139-11%
Tacoma$18115%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Vancouver, Washington, car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for cheap rates, you should decide how much coverage you need. The information below should help answer any remaining questions about buying cheap auto insurance in Vancouver, Washington.

  • How much is car insurance in Vancouver, WA?

    Vancouver drivers pay $150 per month for car insurance, on average. Liability-only coverage costs $103 per month, and full-coverage insurance is $197.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver?

    State Farm, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver. Your specific premium depends on your driving record, credit history, insurer, chosen coverage, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Vancouver?

    With some of the cheapest average rates in Vancouver, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and a 4.2 out of 5 Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, Travelers is the best car insurance company in Vancouver. Other top insurers include GEICO and USAA.

  • Is car insurance mandatory in Vancouver, Washington?

    Yes. In most cases, Washington drivers need to carry a minimum of liability insurance or provide proof of financial responsibility. Drivers older than 25 can try to opt out and instead qualify for self-insurance by completing an application and making a minimum deposit of $60,000 with the state.

  • How much car insurance is required in Washington?

    Drivers in Washington must maintain the following amounts of minimum coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists." Accessed August 21, 2023
  2. NOLO. "Washington Car Accident Laws." Accessed August 21, 2023
  3. Washington State Department of Licensing. "Mandatory Insurance." Accessed August 21, 2023
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed August 21, 2023
  5. Office of the Insurance Commissioner Washington State. "What if I can't find auto coverage?." Accessed August 22, 2023
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed August 22, 2023
  7. Washington State Department of Licensing. "Guide to driving records." Accessed August 22, 2023
  8. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts." Accessed August 22, 2023
  9. Office of the Insurance Commissioner Washington State. "Credit scoring frequently asked questions." Accessed August 22, 2023
