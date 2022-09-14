Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
The overall cost of car insurance in Vancouver, Washington, is $150 per month, which is slightly higher than the state average for car insurance of $145 per month. In Washington, 21.7% of drivers are uninsured, which may influence baseline rates in the area.[1]
You have a variety of car insurance companies to choose from in Vancouver to protect yourself, your vehicle, and your passengers. As you research your options, you should consider your unique insurance needs.
Quick Facts
Washington is an at-fault state, which means the driver that causes an accident must cover the other driver’s resulting costs from injury and property damage.[2]
Drivers in Vancouver pay $197 per month for full-coverage car insurance.
Washington drivers can face a fine of $550 or more if caught driving without insurance.[3]
Best car insurance companies in Vancouver
When you’re shopping for the cheapest car insurance rates, it’s essential to make sure you know what type of coverage you need and how much you can afford. You should also make a note of any unique circumstances that could affect the cost of your car insurance policy, like having past speeding tickets or a low credit score.
The best company for you to work with will vary based on your unique situation, which is why you should consider rates from multiple insurers.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$111/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$148/mo
In business for more than 165 years, Travelers offers many insurance products, including car, home, renters, condo, landlord, travel, and pet insurance. The company has car insurance add-ons, like loan/lease gap insurance and roadside assistance, and offers more than a dozen discounts for customers. Travelers earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Pros
Accident forgiveness program
Plenty of coverage options and discounts
Cons
Rideshare coverage not offered in Washington
Some negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
Helped me when I needed them
Ian - January 19, 2023
Verified
They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.
Luther - January 13, 2023
Verified
We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$66/mo
Full Coverage
$116/mo
Once a company that only offered coverage to federal employees and military members, GEICO is now one of the most recognizable names in the auto insurance industry. GEICO provides various insurance products, including homeowners, auto, business, and flood insurance. Teenagers and other young drivers can qualify for good student, good driver, and organization discounts from GEICO.
Pros
Affordable rates for teens and seniors
Offers accident forgiveness
Cons
Higher rates for drivers with a violation
Doesn’t cover rideshare vehicles
Good communication
John - February 4, 2023
Verified
They offer the best rate.
Shannon - February 1, 2023
Verified
Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$96/mo
USAA provides insurance and banking products exclusively to former and current members of the armed forces and their immediate family members. The company offers a range of products, including home and auto policies, investment services, and retirement services. USAA earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Pros
Low premiums
Drivers can earn a discount of up to 30% with the SafePilot program
Cons
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, and immediate family members
No 24/7 live customer service
The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.
Tawana - January 17, 2023
Verified
I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Vancouver
Liability insurance provides the state’s minimum coverage at an affordable rate. This coverage pays for the property damage and bodily injury you cause another driver and their passengers in an accident. Liability insurance doesn’t cover vehicle damages or medical expenses for you and your passengers.[4]
Motor vehicle owners who can pay out of pocket to replace or repair their car or cover medical costs after an accident may want to consider liability-only coverage to save money. This coverage makes the most sense for drivers of old or low-value vehicles.
State Farm has the cheapest liability-only insurance in Vancouver, with an average monthly quote of $54. Here are some more of the cheapest options for liability coverage in Vancouver.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Vancouver
Full-coverage policies offer more protection for drivers than liability-only auto insurance. In addition to paying expenses for the other party in an at-fault accident, full-coverage insurance also provides financial protection for your car and passengers. These policies typically cost more.
You should consider full-coverage insurance if you know you can’t replace your vehicle out of pocket. If you lease or finance your vehicle, your auto lender or dealer may even require you to purchase this coverage.
Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers in Vancouver.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Car insurance requirements in Washington
Washington is an at-fault state. This means that car insurance companies will determine which driver caused an accident. The at-fault driver (or their insurance company) must then pay to cover the property damage and medical expenses of the other driver.
Drivers in Washington must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance or proof of financial responsibility to operate a car, truck, or motorcycle in the state. If you drive without insurance, you risk license suspension and a fine of up to $550. Drivers older than 25 can qualify for self-insurance by completing an application and a minimum deposit of $60,000.
Find the specific car insurance requirements in Washington below:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
If you want more financial protection, consider adding one or more of the following coverages to your car insurance policy:
Though not required in Washington, auto insurers in the state must offer policyholders at least $10,000 of (PIP) coverage. This coverage pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident.
Collision coverage
Following a collision with a car or other object, collision coverage pays for your vehicle damages. It can also cover damages from potholes.
Comprehensive coverage
For damage from non-collision incidents — like fire, severe weather, and vandalism — comprehensive coverage kicks in.
Gap coverage
Gap coverage pays the difference between what you owe on your loan and what your insurance company will pay if you total your car.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specifics vary by company, but roadside assistance typically offers service for flat tires, broken-down cars, jump-starts, gas delivery, and more.
Rental reimbursement coverage
If your car is in the shop following an accident or other incident, rental reimbursement can cover the costs of a rental until your vehicle is ready.
Drivers with a poor record can qualify for coverage from AIPSO
Washington requires all drivers to maintain a minimum amount of liability insurance to operate a vehicle. Drivers whose spotty driving history has made it difficult to find insurance may qualify for the Washington Automobile Insurance Plan through the Automobile Insurance Plan Service Office (AIPSO).[5]
This group provides insurance to drivers who can’t find coverage elsewhere. If you have certain violations on your record, you may need to file an SR-22 with the state to prove you have insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest car insurance rates. Having one or more incidents on your record — including an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — typically results in higher insurance premiums. Auto insurers view past incidents as risk factors.
How much these incidents affect your car insurance premium will depend on several things, including the frequency and severity of the incidents, as well as how long ago the incidents occurred.[6]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding tickets may affect your auto insurance rate, particularly if you have convictions for excessive speeding, your speeding resulted in an accident, or you have multiple violations. Washington doesn’t use a point system for traffic violations, but the state does keep a record of incidents.
Insurance companies can view a three-year history of your convictions, violations, collisions, and failure-to-appear charges on your driving record when determining premiums. You may face more expensive car insurance rates if you’ve had one or more speeding violations in the past three years.
If you’re a resident of Vancouver and you’ve been pulled over for speeding, your liability-only insurance could cost $142 per month, on average. Here are the cheapest insurance options for drivers in Vancouver with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Drivers with an at-fault accident typically face higher rates because insurance companies view drivers with claims on their records as higher-risk. Washington is an at-fault state, which means drivers found at fault in an accident are responsible for covering damages and medical costs. At-fault collisions stay on your driving record for five years following the accident.[7]
You might pay $148 per month for liability-only insurance if you have an at-fault accident on your record. Find the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Washington drivers with a DUI on their record may have a harder time finding cheap car insurance rates. Drivers convicted of a DUI may need to file an SR-22 policy with the state. Some insurance companies may refuse to provide coverage to high-risk drivers, and the companies that offer insurance for drivers with a DUI on their record typically charge higher rates to offset their risk.
In addition to higher insurance rates, drivers could face up to four years of license suspension following a DUI conviction. Alcohol-related convictions stay on your driving record for life in Washington.
Vancouver drivers with a DUI may pay as much as $129 per month for a liability-only policy. Find the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a past DUI below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Rates typically decrease steadily for drivers between the ages of 35 and 75. Senior drivers may face different rates depending on their age. Drivers older than 55 may qualify for cheaper rates or discounts because they tend to exercise more caution on the road, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[4]
Drivers older than 75 are at a higher risk for fatal car accidents due to various health issues and medication side effects associated with aging. Auto insurers may increase rates slightly for drivers older than 75 to adjust for this added risk.
A liability-only policy in Vancouver costs $71 per month for senior drivers. Here are some of the best options for senior drivers in Vancouver.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teen drivers pay higher rates than nearly all other customers because they’re at the highest risk for accidents. Teen drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 were three times as likely to experience a fatal car accident as drivers 20 and older.[8] Newly licensed young drivers should use extra caution when driving with friends.
Teens can earn lower rates by participating in a good student discount program with their insurance company and by taking a safe driving course. Additionally, teen drivers (even those away at school) should consider staying on their parents’ policies to get the most affordable rates.
Teen drivers in Vancouver pay a monthly average of $174 for minimum coverage. Here are the cheapest average quotes for teen drivers in Vancouver.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver
Though you can’t control everything when it comes to finding the lowest car insurance rate, you can take a few steps to make earning cheaper rates easier:
Consider bundling your home and auto policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts when customers bundle policies for their cars and homes. You typically can also bundle policies for recreational vehicles or motor homes.
Compare auto insurance rates from multiple companies. One of the best ways to secure cheap car insurance in Vancouver is to compare quotes and coverage options between at least three different insurance companies. Comparing quotes gives you a better picture of what to expect.
Vancouver car insurance quotes by credit tier
Washington law allows insurance companies to use your credit history information when determining rates. A Washington judge overturned an emergency ruling that banned the use of credit scores for insurance coverage in July 2022.[9]
Your credit score can affect the cost of your insurance policy. Insurance companies consider drivers with poor credit scores to be a higher risk than drivers with excellent or good credit scores. A higher credit score will likely qualify you for lower rates.
Here are the average full-coverage insurance quotes for Vancouver drivers by credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Vancouver?
The average American driver spends an average of $106 per month for liability insurance and $172 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy, according to Insurify’s Mid-Year Auto Insurance Trends Report. Vancouver drivers pay $103 per month for liability coverage and $197 for full-coverage insurance.
Rates within the state may vary based on ZIP code, population density, crime rates, and accident rates. On average, drivers in Seattle pay roughly 6% more for their car insurance policies than Vancouver residents, while people in Spokane pay about 17% less than Vancouver drivers.
Vancouver drivers pay $197 per month for full-coverage car insurance. You can see how quotes in other Washington cities compare to the average in Vancouver below.
Vancouver drivers pay $150 per month for car insurance, on average. Liability-only coverage costs $103 per month, and full-coverage insurance is $197.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver?
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver. Your specific premium depends on your driving record, credit history, insurer, chosen coverage, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Vancouver?
With some of the cheapest average rates in Vancouver, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and a 4.2 out of 5 Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, Travelers is the best car insurance company in Vancouver. Other top insurers include GEICO and USAA.
Is car insurance mandatory in Vancouver, Washington?
Yes. In most cases, Washington drivers need to carry a minimum of liability insurance or provide proof of financial responsibility. Drivers older than 25 can try to opt out and instead qualify for self-insurance by completing an application and making a minimum deposit of $60,000 with the state.
How much car insurance is required in Washington?
Drivers in Washington must maintain the following amounts of minimum coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Angela Brown is a freelance writer with 17 years of professional writing and editing experience. She specializes in finance, real estate, and insurance content. Angela uses her experience to create easy-to-understand content that helps consumers understand tough topics better. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and planning vacations.