Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest car insurance rates. Having one or more incidents on your record — including an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — typically results in higher insurance premiums. Auto insurers view past incidents as risk factors.

How much these incidents affect your car insurance premium will depend on several things, including the frequency and severity of the incidents, as well as how long ago the incidents occurred.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets may affect your auto insurance rate, particularly if you have convictions for excessive speeding, your speeding resulted in an accident, or you have multiple violations. Washington doesn’t use a point system for traffic violations, but the state does keep a record of incidents.

Insurance companies can view a three-year history of your convictions, violations, collisions, and failure-to-appear charges on your driving record when determining premiums. You may face more expensive car insurance rates if you’ve had one or more speeding violations in the past three years.

If you’re a resident of Vancouver and you’ve been pulled over for speeding, your liability-only insurance could cost $142 per month, on average. Here are the cheapest insurance options for drivers in Vancouver with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 130 75 USAA 133 76 Safeco 137 91 GEICO 160 91 Nationwide 167 133 Allstate 173 98 Direct Auto 178 156 Liberty Mutual 192 177 American Family 196 112 Midvale Home & Auto 198 127 Travelers 204 153 Chubb 218 124 The General 224 128 Farmers 231 130 National General 254 141 Bristol West 319 181 Dairyland 380 170 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Drivers with an at-fault accident typically face higher rates because insurance companies view drivers with claims on their records as higher-risk. Washington is an at-fault state, which means drivers found at fault in an accident are responsible for covering damages and medical costs. At-fault collisions stay on your driving record for five years following the accident.[7]

You might pay $148 per month for liability-only insurance if you have an at-fault accident on your record. Find the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 135 77 USAA 138 79 Safeco 142 95 GEICO 166 95 Nationwide 173 138 Allstate 179 102 Direct Auto 185 162 Liberty Mutual 199 183 American Family 203 116 Midvale Home & Auto 205 132 Travelers 212 159 Chubb 226 129 The General 232 133 Farmers 239 135 National General 264 146 Bristol West 331 188 Dairyland 394 176 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Washington drivers with a DUI on their record may have a harder time finding cheap car insurance rates. Drivers convicted of a DUI may need to file an SR-22 policy with the state. Some insurance companies may refuse to provide coverage to high-risk drivers, and the companies that offer insurance for drivers with a DUI on their record typically charge higher rates to offset their risk.

In addition to higher insurance rates, drivers could face up to four years of license suspension following a DUI conviction. Alcohol-related convictions stay on your driving record for life in Washington.

Vancouver drivers with a DUI may pay as much as $129 per month for a liability-only policy. Find the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a past DUI below.