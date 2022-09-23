Is temporary car insurance available in Washington?

Reputable insurance companies in Washington, like State Farm and Allstate, don’t offer temporary car insurance. These companies typically offer car insurance in six- and 12-month terms.

If you see a company offering car insurance policies shorter than six months, proceed carefully. Companies advertising car insurance for only a month or a week are often a scam or provide inadequate insurance coverage.

Still, Washington drivers have options when looking for reputable coverage over a short period of time. Before buying such a policy, assess your needs. Are you borrowing a car from a friend? Renting a car for a short trip? Or only occasionally driving a car you own? Answering these questions can help you pick an effective temporary insurance option.

Getting non-owner car insurance in Washington

Borrowing a friend’s car for a short road trip or just a day are common situations that might call for temporary car insurance. Driving someone else’s car comes with risks, even if it’s just for a day. If you cause an accident and need to file a claim, the owner’s liability coverage might not apply, leaving you on the hook for massive out-of-pocket costs.

That’s why Washington drivers looking for temporary car insurance policies should consider purchasing non-owner car insurance, which offers bodily injury liability insurance and property damage insurance to drivers who don’t own a car but occasionally drive another person’s car.

Your non-owner coverage is usually at state minimums, though you can add more coverage if you’d like. In most cases, these policies run for the standard six or 12 months, depending on the insurer.

Good to Know Non-owner car insurance is less robust than standard full-coverage car insurance because it doesn’t include collision coverage or comprehensive coverage. This means damages you cause to the borrowed vehicle aren’t covered.

Non-owner coverage is often cheaper than standard insurance policies, though this varies based on common insurance rating factors such as your driving record, age, and location.

People who borrow friends’ cars on a regular basis should consider purchasing non-owner car insurance. The same goes for drivers who frequently rent vehicles. You may even want to consider a non-owner policy if you have your license but don’t drive or own a car. This will keep you from having a gap in coverage that might concern insurers when you do start driving.

If you frequently borrow a family member’s vehicle, you might not need non-owner car insurance. Instead, you can simply have your family member add you to their policy.

Canceling your policy early in Washington

You’re not locked into your car insurance policy for the entire term. Most car insurance companies allow you to cancel your policy before the end of the term. You’ll likely have to pay a cancellation fee, though you won’t have to pay your remaining monthly premiums.

Before canceling, be sure to line up your next policy. You’ll want to time the cancelation so that there’s no lapse in coverage between your previous policy and your new policy. Drivers in Washington who drive without proof of insurance can face fines of up to $550. You must show your auto insurance ID card when a police officer pulls you over.[1]

Then, canceling your policy is pretty simple. Just call your insurance agent, who may ask you to submit a written cancellation request. Depending on the company, you may have to pay a cancellation fee. Most fees are under $100, or 10% to 15% of the sum of your remaining premium.[2]