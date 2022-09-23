Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Most car insurance companies in Washington offer car insurance policies in six-month and 12-month terms. But what if you only need car insurance for a shorter period of time? Drivers in Washington who need temporary car insurance still have coverage options.
On average, Washington drivers pay $152 per month for car insurance. Always make sure to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies before buying a new policy.
Quick Facts
The average monthly cost of a liability-only policy in Washington is $95 per month.
Drivers should be wary of Washington car insurance companies that advertise policies for durations of less than than six months in length.
Uninsured drivers in Washington can face fines of up to $550.
Is temporary car insurance available in Washington?
Reputable insurance companies in Washington, like State Farm and Allstate, don’t offer temporary car insurance. These companies typically offer car insurance in six- and 12-month terms.
If you see a company offering car insurance policies shorter than six months, proceed carefully. Companies advertising car insurance for only a month or a week are often a scam or provide inadequate insurance coverage.
Still, Washington drivers have options when looking for reputable coverage over a short period of time. Before buying such a policy, assess your needs. Are you borrowing a car from a friend? Renting a car for a short trip? Or only occasionally driving a car you own? Answering these questions can help you pick an effective temporary insurance option.
Getting non-owner car insurance in Washington
Borrowing a friend’s car for a short road trip or just a day are common situations that might call for temporary car insurance. Driving someone else’s car comes with risks, even if it’s just for a day. If you cause an accident and need to file a claim, the owner’s liability coverage might not apply, leaving you on the hook for massive out-of-pocket costs.
That’s why Washington drivers looking for temporary car insurance policies should consider purchasing non-owner car insurance, which offers bodily injury liability insurance and property damage insurance to drivers who don’t own a car but occasionally drive another person’s car.
Your non-owner coverage is usually at state minimums, though you can add more coverage if you’d like. In most cases, these policies run for the standard six or 12 months, depending on the insurer.
Non-owner coverage is often cheaper than standard insurance policies, though this varies based on common insurance rating factors such as your driving record, age, and location.
People who borrow friends’ cars on a regular basis should consider purchasing non-owner car insurance. The same goes for drivers who frequently rent vehicles. You may even want to consider a non-owner policy if you have your license but don’t drive or own a car. This will keep you from having a gap in coverage that might concern insurers when you do start driving.
If you frequently borrow a family member’s vehicle, you might not need non-owner car insurance. Instead, you can simply have your family member add you to their policy.
Canceling your policy early in Washington
You’re not locked into your car insurance policy for the entire term. Most car insurance companies allow you to cancel your policy before the end of the term. You’ll likely have to pay a cancellation fee, though you won’t have to pay your remaining monthly premiums.
Before canceling, be sure to line up your next policy. You’ll want to time the cancelation so that there’s no lapse in coverage between your previous policy and your new policy. Drivers in Washington who drive without proof of insurance can face fines of up to $550. You must show your auto insurance ID card when a police officer pulls you over.[1]
Then, canceling your policy is pretty simple. Just call your insurance agent, who may ask you to submit a written cancellation request. Depending on the company, you may have to pay a cancellation fee. Most fees are under $100, or 10% to 15% of the sum of your remaining premium.[2]
Keep in Mind
If you’re only borrowing a friend’s car for a month or so, purchasing a standard policy and canceling early might be the best option. Look for auto insurance companies that don’t have cancellation fees. And be sure that a month of standard car insurance is cheaper than just purchasing non-owner insurance.
Best car insurance companies for short-term car insurance in Washington
Before you purchase short-term or temporary car insurance in Washington, you should compare prices from a wide range of car insurance companies in order to find the best deal. The table below lists the cheapest car insurance companies for short-term car insurance in Washington, as well as their average monthly quote and Insurify Quality (IQ) score.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
State Farm
54
4.5
USAA
55
4.5
GEICO
66
4.2
Safeco
70
3.8
Allstate
72
4.2
National General
81
3.1
Nationwide
81
4.3
American Family
81
4.3
Midvale Home & Auto
83
3.7
Chubb
91
2.9
The General
91
3.3
Farmers
95
3.8
Travelers
111
4.3
Direct Auto
112
3.3
Dairyland
121
3.3
Liberty Mutual
122
3.8
Bristol West
132
2.2
Car insurance for students in Washington
Students in Washington should first contact their current insurance company before heading off to college. Then, ask your insurance agent if the company offers policies in Washington. If the company operates in Washington, you can keep your current policy.
If the company isn’t a licensed insurance company in Washington, you’ll have to find a new car insurance company. You should look for companies that offer student discounts. Then, consider canceling this new policy once the semester ends. In that case, finding a company with no cancellation fee might be a good idea.
Of course, you can also decide not to bring your car with you to school. Many car insurance companies offer student away-at-school discounts for drivers who leave their car at home while enrolled at school. Using this discount is a good option for students who don’t want to bring their car but don’t want to cancel their auto policy.
You may also decide to cancel your policy while at school. If you were on your parents’ insurance, they could remove you from their existing policy. Then, you can purchase non-owner car insurance or rental car insurance for those occasional weekend road trips with classmates where you have to get behind the wheel.
Temporary car insurance in Washington FAQs
If you’re looking for temporary car insurance in Washington state, this additional information may help you decide which coverage is right for you.
Can you get temporary insurance in Washington?
Most major insurers in Washington offer policies that last at least six months. Car insurance companies advertising shorter policies may not be reputable.
Washington drivers who need car insurance for a short period of time should consider purchasing non-owner car insurance or rental car insurance, depending on the situation. Or, you can purchase a six-month policy and cancel once you no longer need insurance.
Is temporary car insurance legit?
Companies advertising temporary car insurance — meaning car insurance for just a month, week, or even a day — may not be legitimate. Do your research and look into customer reviews to ensure the company isn’t a scam or offering inadequate coverage. Driving without adequate coverage in Washington can lead to fines and a license suspension.
Can you drive a car without insurance if you just bought it in Washington?
No. When you purchase a new vehicle, you get a short new-car grace period, in which you’re offered temporary coverage to hold you over while your car insurance company moves coverage from your old car to your new car. In Washington, this period lasts at most one month.[3]
How long can you be without car insurance in Washington?
Drivers in Washington must have car insurance to drive legally. Drivers without proof of insurance will face a fine of up to $550. If a police officer pulls you over, you must be able to show the officer a valid auto insurance ID. Providing false auto insurance identification is a misdemeanor.[1]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
