Bob Phillips



Having spent more than 15 years helping people plan their lives financially, Bob

mastered many different financial products to help people achieve their financial

goals, including life insurance, disability insurance, mutual funds, and stocks and

bonds. He earned the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation and held

numerous securities licenses. Bob is an internationally published poet and is now

a freelance writer living in North Texas with his wife and Doberman puppy.