Updated November 1, 2022
Rochester’s population of 32,000 has risen six percent over the last 10 years. This increase means more drivers are on the road daily—finding their way through traffic to jobs, appointments, shopping, and family fun. With that many people on the road, accidents are bound to happen. Making sure you have a solid car insurance plan in place can protect you and your family while driving in New Hampshire.
While watching out for other drivers is a top priority while on the road, drivers in this state know all too well that crashes don’t always have to involve another person. In fact, in 2018, over 59 percent of all crashes in New Hampshire were single-vehicle crashes. Having the kind of auto insurance that can protect you no matter what kind of accident you are in is important.
Car Insurance in Rochester, NH
The average cost of New Hampshire car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Rochester, NH to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Rochester is $131 per month, or $1572 annually.
Car insurance in Rochester is $2 less than the average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Rochester on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Rochester, NH
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Rochester
|GEICO
|$71 /mo
|Progressive
|$88 /mo
|Travelers
|$91 /mo
|American Family
|$99 /mo
|State Farm
|$156 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Hampshire Cities
|Manchester
|$114/mo
|Nashua
|$133/mo
|Concord
|$101/mo
|Dover
|$101/mo
|Rochester
|$116/mo
|New Hampshire
|$113/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Hampshire
In the state of New Hampshire, liability insurance is not mandatory. The state requires drivers to pay for any injury or property damage arising from their vehicles. To avoid legal repercussions of an unexpected accident, it is recommended that New Hampshire drivers purchase insurance just in case.
If New Hampshire[1] residents do decide to purchase car insurance, the minimum limits are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Hampshire is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$1,000 per accident for Medical Payments Coverage
Similar to PIP coverage, Medical Payments Coverage will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident..
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New Hampshire, your uninsured and underinsured coverage must match your current liability coverage.
Rochester Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenagers might need a little help from mom and dad to afford a $454 car insurance payment. New Hampshirites can expect their premium prices to go down as they add years of experience behind the wheel. For this reason, twentysomethings lock in a $300 price cut from what teen drivers pay. From that point, all age groups spend less than the state average of $134. Those in their 40s snag one of the best rates in the country, at $71 per month, which is less than one-sixth of what the youngest drivers shell out monthly.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$454
|20s
|$125
|30s
|$117
|40s
|$71
|50s
|$81
|60s
|N/A
|70s
|N/A
|80s
|N/A
Rochester Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Granite State, safe drivers expect to win on and off the road. They get the peace of mind that defensive driving grants, and insurance companies reward them with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. But all it takes is one missed alarm to result in a speeding ticket, and the driver will pay an added $15 per month, or $180 per year. Worse still, an at-fault accident pumps the price up to $139, a $29 difference. Luckily, after three years of careful driving, tickets and accidents stop affecting car insurance rates.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$111
|Speeding Ticket
|$126
|At-Fault Accident
|$140
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Rochester Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Does credit score make a person a better or worse driver? Like most states, New Hampshire seems to think so and allows insurance companies to use credit when deciding rates. Typically, those with the best credit pay the least. Why would drivers with poor credit pay less than those with average credit? And likewise for those with good credit versus excellent credit? People with better credit might finance costlier cars and get more coverage to secure their assets. Even so, moving from average to good credit will save over $75 per month, or $900 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$99
|Good
|$76
|Average
|$152
|Poor
|$78
Bernier Insurance Inc32 Wakefield Street,
Rochester, NH 03867-1954
Jenness & Jenness Agency Inc571 Pickering Rd,
Rochester, NH 03867
United Insurance Rochester120 Washington St.,
Suite 201, Rochester, NH 03839
Gary Branyen Ins. Agency12 Milton Road,
Rochester, NH 03868
LaChapelle Higgins Insurance, Inc12 Charles Street,
Rochester, NH 03867-2906
United Ins-Rochester120 Washington St. Suite 201,
Rochester, NH 03839-5535
Scott Sherman: Allstate Insurance68 S Main St Unit 103,
Rochester, NH 03867
Bernier Insurance124 S Main St,
Rochester, NH 03867
Kevin Ryan - State Farm Insurance Agent197 Columbus Ave Ste 106,
Rochester, NH 03867
Michael Testa - State Farm Insurance Agent115 Farmington Rd \# 3,
Rochester, NH 03867
Rochester, NH DMV Information
In New Hampshire, the number of DMVs you have to choose from is plentiful. Though you can go to any location, you’ll most likely want to stay close to home. The closest DMV locations to Rochester include offices in Epping, Concord, Manchester, Tamworth, Salem, and Nashua. Not interested in driving that far or standing in line? Most DMV driver’s services are now online for fast, easy access. As far as registration renewals are concerned, you’ll need to pay town fees first before paying state fees at the DMV. Most towns also act as municipal agents for the state and can complete the state portion of your registration for a small fee. You can do this In Rochester at the Revenue Building at 19 Wakefield St. For hours and additional information, call 1 (603) 332-1136.
Public Transportation in Rochester, NH
Rochester is a comparatively small town, but it makes sure to meet its residents’ public transportation needs. COAST is the name of the public transportation services available to Rochester residents. It includes three regional bus routes connecting Rochester, Somersworth, Dover, and Portsmouth and 10 local bus routes operating within or between each community. The cost for riding COAST depends on what you prefer to pay. It’s a $1.50 cash fare, $20 for a 15-ride punch ticket, and $52 for a monthly pass. Other public transportation options in Rochester include a paratransit door-to-door service, a route-specific on-demand option, senior transportation, a parking shuttle, and a vintage Christmas trolley (operated in December and free to ride).
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Rochester, NH
Accidents cost drivers a lot in New Hampshire. Not only do accident death rates rise year over year, but car insurance claims amounting to millions of dollars translate to higher insurance rates statewide. These financial increases can leave policyholders wondering what they can do to reduce their insurance rates right now.
Rather than make phone call after phone call to individual auto insurers, New Hampshire drivers can use Insurify to compare dozens of car insurance quotes in seconds. Insurify’s AI-driven comparison engine gets to know who you are first by asking a series of simple questions regarding your vehicle and your driving habits. Getting to know you this way enables Insurify to return you the best coverage and rates at a price you can afford.
FAQs - Rochester, NH Car Insurance
Your driving record includes all your driving history, including suspensions, convictions, violations, and crash involvement. It’s what auto insurance companies use (together with other data) to set your insurance rates. Checking your driving record for errors (and to make sure you haven’t made any mistakes) is a good way to be sure you are getting the fairest rates. In New Hampshire, there are two types of records: an insurance copy (which shows only violations and crash involvement) and a certified copy (which shows more detailed information). You can get your driving record by completing the New Hampshire Motor Vehicle Record Release Form. It costs $15.
You can reduce the number of points on your driving record in New Hampshire by taking an approved safe driver course. These “demerit��” points are part of what auto insurance companies look at when setting rates, so getting them reduced is a good thing. You can have three points taken off your record for taking a course, but the points will remain on the report. Different insurance companies look at these points differently, so it’s good to shop around.
There are two parts to answering this question. First, New Hampshire does not require that drivers purchase car insurance. If you do choose to insure your car (we recommend you do!), the minimum amounts available in New Hampshire are 25/50/25, or $25,000 per person for bodily injury, up to $50,000 if two or more persons are hurt, and up to $25,000 for property damage. New Hampshire also requires that you buy $1,000 in medical payments insurance, or MedPay, if you purchase auto coverage. This coverage pays for medical expenses that result from an accident regardless of fault. Second, you’ll need to decide how much insurance (on top of the minimum required) you can afford. For example, liability coverage doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle. Therefore, you’ll want to consider collision and comprehensive coverage to take care of these damages should you be in an accident.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
