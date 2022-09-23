Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Drivers in New Hampshire pay $82 per month, or $982 per year, for car insurance, which is less than the national average of $154 per month, or $1,854 per year.
Granite State drivers may see cheaper car insurance premiums because it’s the only state that doesn’t make insurance mandatory.[1] And less demand for car insurance means more affordable insurance policies. Plus, with New Hampshire’s small population and low crime rates, insurers can keep their prices low.
Quick Facts
On average, a liability-only policy in New Hampshire costs $53 per month; for full-coverage, it’s $111 per month.
GEICO, State Farm, and USAA offer the cheapest car insurance in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire is the only state that doesn’t require minimum liability car insurance coverage.[1]
What’s the average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire?
New Hampshire car insurance costs an average of $53 per month, or $631 per year, for liability coverage and $111 per month, or $1,333 per year, for full coverage.
However, your personal rates may vary by ZIP code, driving history, age, and more. Depending on your unique driver profile, different insurance companies may offer you different rates, which is why you should always compare quotes.
Here are the average monthly quotes from various auto insurance companies in New Hampshire.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, November 1 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average New Hampshire car insurance rates by age
Teens and drivers younger than 25 usually face the highest rates due to inexperience and a higher risk of car accidents. Meanwhile, drivers 26 and older may see their prices drop as they gain more experience. On the other hand, adults 70 and older experience slight rate increases due to age-related conditions that may impair their driving abilities.[2]
The chart below shows how average New Hampshire car insurance quotes vary based on driver age.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in New Hampshire
Women generally have cheaper car insurance rates than men, as more men than women die in car accidents every year. Male drivers are more likely to engage in risky behaviors on the road, increasing their risk of a car accident and increasing their rates.[3]
Here’s how age and gender affect average New Hampshire car insurance quotes.
Age
Male
Female
16
$228
$515
35
$109
$272
50
$83
$221
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in New Hampshire
Drivers with clean records are cost-effective for insurance companies because they’re less likely to file a claim. So good drivers tend to pay the lowest average rates. On the other hand, insurers consider drivers with traffic violations as more likely to file claims. So auto insurers may increase their premiums to offset this risk.
As illustrated in the table below, drivers in New Hampshire with a DUI pay 56% more on average for liability-only car insurance than drivers with a clean record.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average New Hampshire car insurance rates by marital status
If you’re married in New Hampshire, you can expect to pay slightly less than single drivers for auto insurance coverage. Married couples tend to have more than one car, so tapping into multi-car discounts can lower their overall cost.
Also, if your spouse has a clean driving record and you add them to your insurance policy, it could lower your rates. In contrast, if your spouse is a high-risk driver, adding them to your policy may increase your rates.
Here’s how average auto insurance quotes in New Hampshire vary among married and single drivers.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$51
$107
Single
$53
$111
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average New Hampshire car insurance rates by credit tier
Car insurance companies in New Hampshire can use your credit history when determining your premiums.[1]
Insurance companies may see you as less likely to file a claim if you have good credit, which translates to lower car insurance rates. In contrast, New Hampshire drivers with poor credit usually pay more expensive premiums.
Based on the table below, drivers with poor credit scores pay about 77% more than those with excellent credit scores.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$47
$98
Good
$52
$109
Fair
$57
$120
Poor
$83
$174
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
New Hampshire car insurance FAQs
Use Insurify’s guide to comparing quotes and rates while you shop for car insurance, and check out these answers to some frequently asked questions about the average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire.
What is the average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire?
The average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire is $53 per month for liability coverage and $111 per month for full coverage.
What is the cheapest car insurance in New Hampshire?
If you’re looking for the cheapest rates in New Hampshire, GEICO takes the top spot, with an average monthly cost of $48. Following closely are State Farm and USAA. Keep in mind that USAA policies are available only to military members. It’s a good idea to compare rates from different companies to get the best deal on your policy. Taking advantage of discounts for good grades or being a married couple and bundling multiple insurance products can also lower your premium.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in New Hampshire?
Yes, car insurance rates can vary by county in New Hampshire. Factors affecting your county’s car insurance costs include population, frequency of car accidents, weather conditions, and more.
What are the best auto insurance companies in New Hampshire?
The cheapest car insurance companies in New Hampshire are GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. However, price shouldn’t be your sole focus when seeking the best insurance company. In addition to cost, you should consider your coverage needs, situation, and the insurer’s reputation.
What are the car insurance requirements in New Hampshire?
New Hampshire is the only state that doesn’t require drivers to carry auto insurance. But you must exhibit financial responsibility or proof that you can cover the other party’s vehicle repairs and medical expenses if you cause a car accident.
An at-fault accident can spell thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs. So while New Hampshire law doesn’t mandate car insurance, consider purchasing coverage for financial protection.
New Hampshire recommends carrying 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Alani Asis is an SEO-savvy, personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.