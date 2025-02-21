Best Car Insurance in New Hampshire (2025)

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,576 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,273)
Teresa
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.
Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.
Eugene
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Inconsistent Pricing but Good Claim Handling
They can't maintain consistent pricing. However, they handle claims well.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
838
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm tops the New Hampshire car insurance list for combining local presence with protection that goes beyond minimum coverage. You’ll find a network of agents across the state who understand the challenges of driving in New Hampshire, from icy winter conditions to summer tourist traffic.
Plus, it’s possible to get cheap car insurance with discounts for bundling and safe driving.
Pros
Rideshare coverage available
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England[2]
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
9.0 /10
Liability Only
$38/mo
Full Coverage
$67/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,710 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,892)
Paul
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
High Cost for Minimal Usage
I am barely traveling each month and have had no accidents. I feel my insurance should cost half of what I am currently paying.
Drinda
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Show Me 'The $29 A Month Low Rate'
Other than feeling that I should have a lower payment, I have nothing negative to report. It's very hassle-free.
827
NAIC Index
0.74
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO offers more than 20 different ways to get a cheap car insurance rate, making it the best auto insurance company for discounts. It’s no surprise that a clean driving record can get you cheap auto premiums, but you can knock 23% off your rate just for having a built-in anti-theft system. You can also cash in by going paperless and setting up auto pay.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
$150/mo
Full Coverage
$276/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 130 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (78)
Douglas
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Good
Excellent customer service and claims processing.
Jim
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
It's Insurance and They're Proud of It
The claims process is easy and they respond to requests for information in a timely manner. I've been with them for over 30 years and would have expected reduced rates by now, but no such luck. I'm considering looking into USAA since I'm a veteran.
862
NAIC Index
0.61
A.M. Best
A+
Why we picked this company
Amica is best for New Hampshire drivers who value customer service. It has the highest customer satisfaction rating among New England insurers, according to J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. You’ll find minimum-coverage car insurance and options to upgrade your protection to include perks like roadside service, gap insurance, and full glass repair.
Pros
Plenty of available discounts
Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England
NR
Best For
Customer satisfaction
Bundling discounts
High-value autos
JD Power
NR
NAIC Index
NR
A.M. Best
NR
Why we picked this company
Hanover packages extra perks, like accident forgiveness,roadside assistance, and newer car replacement, into bundled coverage and high-value policies. Bundling your home and car insurance opens up platinum and prestige coverage. Both protect against vehicle depreciation and pay vet bills if your four-legged passengers are hurt while traveling in your car.
Pros
Lots of coverage options
Low number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best
818
IQ Score
8.4 /10
Liability Only
$63/mo
Full Coverage
$112/mo
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,073)
Alvina
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Progressive is too expensive for a widow on social security
They increased my monthly payment to almost double, plus charged me twice in the same month. This caused overcharge bank fees, which added an extra $30 to my already strained budget.
Donna
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Average
It was good, but as time progressed, my insurance rates slowly increased.
Barry
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Little Cooperation Online
I received few answers to my questions. I was given limited options to reduce my premiums. Having a policy increase of over 20 percent in one year, with no claims in over 25 years, I could not justify this.
818
NAIC Index
0.82
A.M. Best
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive’s Name Your Price tool and Snapshot program unlock cheap car insurance for New Hampshire drivers on a budget. Accident forgiveness and discounts for students getting good grades and going paperless help drivers get cheap auto insurance, too. And when you have questions about minimum-coverage car insurance or policy upgrades, you’ll find agents in 58 cities across the state.
Pros
Customize coverage with policy options
Rideshare coverage available
Covers high-risk drivers
Cons
Snapshot program could increase rates
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England
Policyholders report higher rates at renewal
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in New Hampshire to assess which offers the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in New Hampshire
Whether you’re cruising through the White Mountains or commuting to Manchester, here’s your road map to finding cheap car coverage in New Hampshire at the best possible price.
Look for proof of great customer service
Cheap car insurance won’t mean much if you’re stuck waiting hours for help. Look beyond the price tags by reading customer reviews and asking friends and neighbors about their experience. Companies that are quick to answer questions and help with claims might be worth paying a bit more for, even for minimum-coverage car insurance.
Ask for car insurance discounts
Auto insurance companies offer more discounts than you might realize. Common savings include safe driver discounts, bundling your home and auto policies, and installing anti-theft devices. But here’s a local tip: If you park in a garage during the snowy New Hampshire winters, some companies offer cheap car insurance for protected parking.
Choose coverage that fits your real life
New Hampshire may not require drivers to have car insurance by law, but going without it is like hiking the Franconia Ridge Trail Loop without proper gear — technically possible but risky. Match your coverage to your actual driving habits, whether that means minimum-coverage car insurance or opting for collision insurance and comprehensive insurance.
Know what affects your rates
Car insurance is a game of risk. Cheap car insurance is possible with a safer driving record and lifestyle. Focus on things you can control: Keep your driving record clean and maintain a good credit history. And if you’re working from home more often, look into pay-per-mile options that can save you money for driving less than average.
Shop around before you commit
Car insurance rates can vary widely, even for the exact same coverage. Take time to get car insurance quotes from at least three New Hampshire auto insurance companies. But don’t automatically go with the cheap car insurance option. Make sure you compare the same coverage levels to get the best deal for your needs.
Average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire
New Hampshire drivers pay around $89 per month for car insurance. That’s less than what most Americans pay — the national average sits at $152. But prices vary, and your costs might look pretty different from that state average.
Still, if your premiums have been creeping up, you’re not imagining things. Inflation, weather events, and legal disputes are increasing prices, according to a 2024 Property & Casualty Markets Symposium from the New Hampshire Insurance Department.[3] Insurers have been adjusting rates to keep up, making cheap car coverage harder to find.
Best car insurance in New Hampshire FAQs
Below, you’ll find answers to some common questions about getting cheap car insurance in New Hampshire.
How much is car insurance in New Hampshire?
New Hampshire drivers pay an average monthly rate of $89 for car insurance. The average monthly rate for a full-coverage policy is $119, and liability insurance costs $60 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in New Hampshire?
A couple of New Hampshire car insurance companies stand out for balancing cheap car insurance rates, coverage options, and helpful customer service. State Farm lets you customize coverage and access a local agent for personalized support, while GEICO offers the most discounts to get you cheap car insurance premiums.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in New Hampshire?
New Hampshire doesn’t require drivers to buy car insurance. If you decide to get a policy, minimum-coverage car insurance policies must have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, plus $25,000 to cover property damage. You must also buy medical payments coverage and uninsured motorist coverage.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Amy has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.
