New Hampshire SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in New Hampshire (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in New Hampshire, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in New Hampshire. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in New Hampshire.
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|The General
|$184
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in New Hampshire?
For drivers located in New Hampshire, having an SR-22 form means that you will pay more for coverage. On average, coverage with the form will be 26 percent higher and could result in paying more than $36 extra a month for auto insurance. Drivers without a violation only pay an average of $140, whereas those with an SR-22 pay $176.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in New Hampshire?
In New Hampshire, you can be required to obtain an SR-22 if you have a major driving violation on your record. The type of offense that results in a mandatory SR-22 could range from a DUI/DWI to an at-fault accident without insurance. Should you be required to have an SR-22 form, you must keep it active for a minimum of three years.
Having an SR-22 in New Hampshire provides proof to the state that you are carrying at least the minimum auto insurance coverage. Since an SR-22 generally indicates risky driving behaviors, you may notice an increase in the cost of coverage.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in New Hampshire?
Having an SR-22 will affect your overall auto insurance rates, but your credit score might not have as big of an impact on the cost. For instance, there is only a $6 difference between the increase for the excellent credit tier rating and the increase for the poor credit rating.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$118
|$146
|$28
|Good
|$132
|$163
|$31
|Average
|$133
|$164
|$32
|Poor
|$144
|$178
|$34
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in New Hampshire
It can be tricky trying to obtain a SR-22 form in New Hampshire. Few insurance companies offer it, and the ones that do tend to be pricey, which makes shopping around for quotes important. To help make the process easier, Insurify can collect and display every quote you qualify for on one simple, easy-to-use page.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in New Hampshire
The non-owner SR-22 form is the perfect option for those who don't qualify for the standard SR-22 in New Hampshire. Mainly, it is used for drivers who don't own a vehicle but must still provide proof of insurance to the state to have their driver's license reinstated.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in New Hampshire
Although there aren't any direct alternatives to an SR-22 in New Hampshire, there are ways you can lower your rates. Since few insurance providers offer the SR-22, shopping around for quotes is one of the few ways that you can find affordable coverage.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in New Hampshire
Since there isn't an abundance of options available, you will need to find an insurance provider in New Hampshire that offers the SR-22 for auto insurance. It can be quite time-consuming and confusing. To help streamline the process and make it easy to compare rates, Insurify provides a platform that will display more than 20 quotes all on one page.
Frequently Asked Questions
Drivers who are required to obtain a SR-22 in New Hampshire must keep it active for a minimum of three years. Along with the certification, the minimum auto insurance coverage must also be maintained during that time.
If you have an SR-22 in New Hampshire and you move, you will need to do a couple of things. First, you'll need to notify your current insurance provider of your move. Second, make sure that your SR-22 is transferred to your new state. Third, contact your new DMV to ensure they have all the information they need.
Yes, even if you don't have a car, you will still need to obtain a SR-22. The type of SR-22 you need will change from a standard form to a non-owner SR-22. This will provide proof of auto insurance coverage to the state so that you can get your driver's license reinstated.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.