Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Nashua, NH
New Hampshire is one of the two states in the U.S. that does not require car insurance. However, it’s highly recommended that residents of Nashua and other New Hampshire cities purchase a car insurance policy to avoid legal repercussions of an unexpected accident or ending up with unaffordable bills.
While the average rate of car insurance in New Hampshire is lower than the national average, costing drivers $134 per month, cheaper car insurance is available to Nashua residents if they know where to look. With Insurify , you can compare customized car insurance quotes from national providers like Progressive and Geico in one spot. It’s free and takes only a few minutes!
Average premiums are low overall in New Hampshire, but rates vary from city to city and even between neighborhoods. Here’s what residents pay, on average, in each major city in New Hampshire so you can see how Nashua compares to the rest of the state.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Nashua is $147 per month, or $1764 annually.
Car insurance in Nashua is $14 more than the average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Nashua on average is Midvale Home & Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Nashua, NH
Some insurance companies in Nashua will be able to offer cheaper auto insurance rates than others. The following companies offer the cheapest premiums on average, but your individual rate may vary. To find the cheapest car insurance company for you, it’s best to compare coverage options and customized quotes with Insurify .
|Insurance Provider in Nashua
|Travelers
|$97 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$107 /mo
|Safeco
|$148 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$178 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Nashua, NH
The cost of car insurance isn’t the only factor to consider when choosing an insurance provider, and sometimes the insurance coverage with the lowest premium and the highest deductible might not be the best policy out there. You’ll also want to consider the types of auto insurance coverage, discounts offered, financial strength of the company, and customer reviews.
We evaluated a variety of data to determine the best car insurance companies in Nashua. See our results below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Safeco
|86
|$148 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$178 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$97 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Hampshire Cities
|Manchester
|$114/mo
|Concord
|$101/mo
|Dover
|$101/mo
|Rochester
|$116/mo
|Nashua
|$133/mo
|New Hampshire
|$113/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Hampshire
In the state of New Hampshire, liability insurance is not mandatory. The state requires drivers to pay for any injury or property damage arising from their vehicles. To avoid legal repercussions of an unexpected accident, it is recommended that New Hampshire drivers purchase insurance just in case.
If New Hampshire[1] residents do decide to purchase car insurance, the minimum limits are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Hampshire is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$1,000 per accident for Medical Payments Coverage
Similar to PIP coverage, Medical Payments Coverage will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident..
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New Hampshire, your uninsured and underinsured coverage must match your current liability coverage.
Nashua Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance rates are largely dependent on age. That’s because teens and other young drivers are more likely to get into car accidents due to their inexperience behind the wheel. In fact, teen drivers are almost three times as likely as drivers over 20 years-old to be in a deadly crash. Below are the rates you can expect in New Hampshire based on your age bracket.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$317
|20s
|$149
|30s
|$109
|40s
|$104
|50s
|$87
|60s
|$82
|70s
|$91
|80s
|$104
Nashua Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies view drivers with infractions on their driving records as a greater risk to insure. That’s why you’ll pay more for car insurance if you have speeding tickets, DUIs, or accidents in your driving history. Here’s what drivers with these issues pay on average for car insurance when compared to drivers with a clean driving record in New Hampshire.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$115
|Speeding Ticket
|$184
|At-Fault Accident
|$170
|DUI
|$228
Nashua Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
About 95 percent of insurers use your credit score, which is based on information in your credit report, when determining your rate. If you have excellent credit, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with bad credit. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in New Hampshire, based on your credit score:
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$99
|Good
|$106
|Average
|$123
|Bad
|$153
Nashua DMV Information
Nashua is home to one Department of Motor Vehicles office, which is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. You can visit the DMV by making an appointment, but some select services are available online. The Nashua DMV Office is located at:
110 Broad St
Nashua, NH 03064
(603) 227-4000
Public Transportation in Nashua
Nashua has plenty of public transportation options available. The Nashua Transit System (NTS) has bus routes all over the state connecting Nashua residents to cities such as Amherst, New Hampshire as well as bus routes around the city.
Right across the border from Massachusetts, Nashua has public transportation options to get commuters to cities across state lines such as Merrimack and Boston. Uber and Lyft are also available for commuters who prefer a bit more privacy on their ride.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Nashua
The easiest way to find cheap car insurance in Nashua is to compare customized car insurance quotes with Insurify . With Insurify, you can compare quotes from multiple providers side-by-side to find the best auto insurance policy for you. The best part? You don’t have to call multiple insurance agents to find the cheapest rate because it’s all in one place.
With Insurify , you’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started. From there, you can view quotes from national providers such as Allstate and State Farm insurance as well as local insurance companies all in one spot. You can also use Insurify to shop for home insurance and life insurance.
For more detailed New Hampshire city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Nashua, NH Car Insurance
Tired of calling around from insurance agency to insurance agency to find quotes? You can use Insurify to identify the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums in Nashua. Another great way to save on insurance premiums is to bundle your homeowners or renters insurance with your auto insurance policy.
Car insurance in Nashua costs an average of $124 per month, but individual rates will vary based on the driver’s address, age, gender, and driving history. That’s why it’s important to get free quotes from multiple insurers before making your selection. Insurify makes it super easy to collect quotes in one spot without having to call a local agent.
Car insurance in Nashua is relatively inexpensive compared to auto insurance across the nation, but young drivers will pay more for car insurance in Nashua, as will drivers with accidents and tickets on their records. People who want a full-coverage policy will also pay significantly more for car insurance than those who opt for state minimum coverage.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- New Hampshire Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022