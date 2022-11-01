Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Hampshire

In the state of New Hampshire, liability insurance is not mandatory. The state requires drivers to pay for any injury or property damage arising from their vehicles. To avoid legal repercussions of an unexpected accident, it is recommended that New Hampshire drivers purchase insurance just in case.

If New Hampshire[1] residents do decide to purchase car insurance, the minimum limits are:

$25,000 per person for bodily injury

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Hampshire is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

$25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

$1,000 per accident for Medical Payments Coverage

Similar to PIP coverage, Medical Payments Coverage will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident..

$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New Hampshire, your uninsured and underinsured coverage must match your current liability coverage.