Updated December 21, 2022
Minimum-coverage car insurance in Louisville costs an average of $379 per month — $132 more than Kentucky’s average of $267 per month. Your car insurance quote will vary due to factors like your driving history, age, credit, and the type of car you drive.
Comparing rates from multiple insurers will help you find the best auto insurance policy for your needs. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance quotes in Louisville.
Table of contents
- How much does car insurance cost in Louisville?
- Average cost of auto insurance in Louisville
- Cheapest car insurance in Louisville: Travelers
- How much car insurance do you need in Louisville?
- How to get cheap car insurance in Louisville
- How age affects car insurance rates in Louisville
- How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Louisville
- The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Louisville
- How to save on car insurance in Louisville
- Louisville driving conditions
- Louisville car insurance FAQs
How much does car insurance cost in Louisville?
Car insurance costs in Louisville can vary widely depending on a number of factors like your age, vehicle, and driving history. Insurers may also offer significantly different rates for very similar policies. For instance, liability-only coverage in Louisville could cost you between $157 and $458 per month, depending on the insurer you pick, while full coverage could range from $184 to $615 per month.
It’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies to get the best rate and coverage that meets your needs. Insurify’s data scientists analyzed the latest insurance rates in Louisville to identify the three cheapest insurers in the area:
Travelers has the cheapest liability-only insurance coverage in Louisville, at $157 per month.
Kemper Preferred has the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Louisville, at $184 per month.
Travelers has the cheapest insurance for new or young drivers in Louisville, at $214 per month.
Average cost of auto insurance in Louisville
The average cost of auto insurance in Louisville is $349 per month. This includes both liability-only and full-coverage policies. The following table illustrates the average monthly ranges for 13 local insurers. Keep in mind that these averages are based on a variety of factors. Your specific quote may be different.
|Company
|Average Cost
|State Auto
|$132–$438
|Kemper Preferred
|$155–$170
|Travelers
|$245–$301
|Grange
|$197–$383
|Safeco
|$112–$237
|SafeAuto
|$121–$240
|Progressive
|$279–$328
|Nationwide
|$147–$524
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$134–$580
|Liberty Mutual
|$168–$412
|The General
|$163–$289
|Bristol West
|$163–$345
|Clearcover
|$162–$436
Average car insurance premiums in Louisville by marital status
Your marital status can affect your car insurance premiums. While your relationship status doesn’t directly influence your rate, choosing to add your partner to your policy will. In some instances, it may be cheaper to be on one policy with your spouse than to have two separate policies.
For example, in Louisville, the average monthly cost for full-coverage policies is $513 for a married policyholder, while an unmarried policyholder pays $397.
Adding your spouse to your car insurance policy could also increase your overall monthly costs. Because insurers use credit history and driving history to determine rates, a spouse with poor credit or a bad driving record may be more expensive to insure.
Cheapest car insurance in Louisville: Travelers
The cheapest car insurance in Louisville is a $157 per month liability-only policy from Travelers.
Many factors affect how much you’ll pay for car insurance. Along with unique factors like your driving record, how much you drive, and your age, insurers also consider general details, like the type of coverage you select, the car you drive, and your location.
Not all companies weigh these factors in the same manner, so you may discover that auto insurance rates across companies and locations vary widely.
|Insurance Company
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|Liability Only
|Full Coverage
|Travelers
|80
|$157
|$237
|Safeco
|86
|$184
|$256
|Progressive
|80
|$237
|$308
|Nationwide
|89
|$314
|$367
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$335
|$414
|Clearcover
|97
|$451
|$615
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
How much car insurance do you need in Louisville?
The state of Kentucky mandates that all motor vehicles have insurance coverage, including those operated or parked on state roadways. The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Louisville are:[1]
$10,000 per accident for personal injury protection coverage (also referred to as PIP) to cover the policyholder for medical expenses that they incur in an accident
$25,000 per accident for property damage if the driver is at fault for property damage to the involved parties
$25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident for bodily injury coverage to cover medical bills for those other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident
Remember that Kentucky is a no-fault state, which means that both parties’ insurance providers will pay for medical expenses, regardless of which driver caused the accident.
All Kentucky drivers must carry proof of insurance with them at all times when operating their vehicle and must present it when law enforcement requests it, when renewing vehicle registration, and when the vehicle is involved in an accident.
Kentucky DMV information
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet operates the Kentucky Department of Motor Vehicles. This service assists drivers with a variety of administrative tasks throughout the state such as:
Renewing their driver’s licenses
Picking up license plates
Registering their vehicles
More tools and resources for drivers are available through the DMV’s online portal.[2]
How to get cheap car insurance in Louisville
Insurance premiums can be a hefty expense, which is why it’s always a good idea to find ways to lower your car insurance rate. Maintaining both a good driving record and a good credit score is helpful in the long run, but you can be proactive in the short term as well.
You should also ask your current insurer if there’s any way to lower your premium without minimizing your coverage or raising your deductible, such as by applying for discounts or taking driver training courses. Inquire about lower rates when you combine your auto insurance with homeowners insurance or another policy. You can also ask whether you or those on your policy are eligible for any discounts.
Insurers differ in how they set rates, even when it’s for the same policy. This is why you should always compare car insurance quotes. You could save hundreds of dollars per year with a different insurer while still retaining the coverage you need. You can easily shop around for insurance by using a comparison website, where you can compare policies and prices from various insurers for the same policy on the same page.
How age affects car insurance rates in Louisville
Age is an important factor when it comes to setting car insurance rates. For instance, accidents are exponentially more likely to happen to teenage drivers than to middle-aged drivers.[3][3]The table below shows the average car insurance rate for Louisville drivers based on their age group.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$846
|Under 25
|$538
|25–29
|$375
|30s
|$348
|40s
|$337
|50s
|$311
|60s
|$286
|70s
|$283
|80s
|$281
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Louisville
The cheapest car insurance provider for young drivers in Louisville is Travelers, according to Insurify’s proprietary database of over 70 million quotes. However, you might find cheaper rates with other insurers. While shopping around for a policy, young drivers should ask their insurer whether any discounts apply to them, such as discounts for:
Being a good student
Having no moving violations or accidents within three years
Having low annual mileage
Taking a driver’s education or defensive driving course
Having anti-theft devices in the car
Being a college student away from home
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$214
|Kemper Preferred
|$226
|Safeco
|$300
|SafeAuto
|$302
|State Auto
|$304
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$358
|Progressive
|$388
|Nationwide
|$434
|Liberty Mutual
|$437
|Clearcover
|$584
|Bristol West
|$588
|The General
|$663
Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Louisville
The cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Louisville is Kemper Preferred, according to Insurify’s proprietary database of over 70 million quotes. Middle-aged drivers should ask their insurer about any discounts applicable to them, such as discounts for:
Anti-theft devices in the car
Bundling auto and homeowners coverage with the same company
Taking defensive driving courses
Having good credit
Having low annual mileage
Being a longtime customer
Insuring more than one car
Having no accidents in the past three years
Having no moving violations in the past three years
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$175
|SafeAuto
|$176
|Travelers
|$195
|Grange
|$203
|Safeco
|$230
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$245
|State Auto
|$246
|Progressive
|$260
|Liberty Mutual
|$284
|Nationwide
|$321
|The General
|$394
|Bristol West
|$405
|Clearcover
|$429
Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Louisville
The cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Louisville is Travelers, according to Insurify’s proprietary database of over 70 million quotes. Senior drivers should ask their insurer about any discounts they might be eligible for, such as discounts for:
Being an AARP member
Bundling auto and homeowners coverage with the same company
Having no moving violations or accidents within three years
Having low annual mileage
Having good credit
Having anti-theft devices in the car
Being a longtime customer
Insuring more than one car
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$153
|SafeAuto
|$154
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$181
|Safeco
|$188
|Kemper Preferred
|$188
|Progressive
|$202
|Grange
|$208
|Liberty Mutual
|$223
|State Auto
|$223
|Nationwide
|$245
|Clearcover
|$328
|Bristol West
|$340
|The General
|$431
How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Louisville
Some insurers use credit-based insurance scores in conjunction with other factors to price car insurance policies. This score uses information from your credit report, and while it doesn’t take into account income, it may factor in your credit score.
A lower credit score could negatively influence your insurance score, while a higher credit score could make you eligible for a discounted premium. Credit scores between 300 and 579 on the FICO Score range are considered poor, fair if they’re between 580 and 669, and good if they’re between 670 and 739, according to Experian.[4]
While some states ban or limit insurers from using credit scores to set rates, the state of Kentucky doesn’t.[5] Check out the average car insurance rate for Louisville drivers based on their credit score:
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$275
|Good
|$359
|Fair
|$397
|Poor
|$425
The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Louisville
Your driving habits and the type of coverage you purchase will also affect how expensive your coverage is. Drivers with a history of accidents will pay more than someone with a spotless driving record. Speeding tickets and other moving violations will also likely cause your insurance rates to increase.
The tables below outline how different driving infractions could increase your rates.
It’s important to note that when you see a negative difference in a table, it doesn’t mean that particular insurance company lowers rates for drivers with that infraction on their records. Rather, it may mean that our sample size was small — insurers may choose to not offer policies to drivers with that infraction. Your actual rate can vary, based on a number of factors other than driving record.
Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Louisville: Grange
Drivers with accident reports on their records, particularly at-fault accidents, tend to pay more in premiums than drivers with clean records. Each insurer assesses rate increases differently, but generally, you’re more likely to see a significant rate increase if you’re the at-fault party in the accident.
|Car Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Accident
|Difference
|Travelers
|$189
|$196
|+$7
|Kemper Preferred
|$170
|$214
|+$44
|Safeco
|$225
|$286
|+$61
|SafeAuto
|$211
|$332
|+$121
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$241
|$398
|+$157
|Progressive
|$283
|$379
|+$96
|Liberty Mutual
|$312
|$347
|+$35
|State Auto
|$223
|$332
|+$109
|Nationwide
|$310
|$362
|+$52
|Bristol West
|$430
|$543
|+$113
|The General
|$461
|$678
|+$217
|Clearcover
|$417
|$666
|+$249
Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Louisville: Safeco
It’s illegal to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol in Kentucky. Along with fines and license suspensions, drivers who receive a DUI may see their insurance premiums rise. The increase may be higher than those caused by other incidents, such as getting into an accident, and driver’s with DUI/DWIs on their record may have difficulty keeping or getting new coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With DUI
|Difference
|Travelers
|$189
|$239
|+$50
|Safeco
|$225
|$163
|-$62
|SafeAuto
|$211
|$370
|+$159
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$241
|$307
|+$66
|Progressive
|$283
|$349
|+$66
|Liberty Mutual
|$312
|$273
|-$39
|Nationwide
|$310
|$634
|+$342
|Bristol West
|$430
|$448
|+$18
|The General
|$461
|$493
|+$32
Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Louisville: Grange
Certain traffic violations, such as speeding, can also affect your premiums. Although a speeding ticket isn’t as serious an offense as a DUI or at-fault accident, insurers may still raise premiums for drivers with speeding tickets on their records.
|Car Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Speeding Ticket
|Difference
|Grange
|$209
|$242
|+$33
|Travelers
|$189
|$246
|+$57
|Kemper Preferred
|$170
|$279
|+$109
|Safeco
|$225
|$313
|+$88
|SafeAuto
|$211
|$324
|+$113
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$241
|$369
|+$128
|Progressive
|$283
|$396
|+$113
|Liberty Mutual
|$312
|$405
|+$93
|State Auto
|$223
|$417
|+$109
|Nationwide
|$310
|$497
|+$187
|Bristol West
|$430
|$616
|+$186
|The General
|$461
|$648
|+$187
|Clearcover
|$417
|$748
|+$331
Car insurance in other Kentucky cities
Car insurance rates can vary greatly from city to city, even within the same state. Here’s a look at car insurance in other Kentucky cities.
How to save on car insurance in Louisville
Most drivers aim to have the cheapest car insurance policy possible. You have many ways to save on car insurance in Louisville, even if you don’t qualify for the lowest rates. Check out these tips to reduce your auto insurance costs.
Shop around and compare
It’s wise to shop around for a cheaper policy annually or even bi-annually so you can make sure you’re getting the best deal. You may qualify for lower rates or discounts that you didn’t in the past, or you could find a company willing to give you the same coverage at a better price.
The Insurance Information Institute encourages drivers to compare at least three different insurance companies. This is a lot easier to do if you use an insurance-comparison website that lets you compare policies and prices from a variety of insurers on the same page.
Modify your current policy
You can save money on your premium by raising your deductible. If you choose to do this, it’s wise to set aside money to put toward your deductible if you need to file a claim. Another policy change you can make is to reduce optional insurance on an older vehicle that may not be worth the extra coverage.
Inquire about discounts
Many insurers offer a variety of discounts for new and existing policyholders. From low mileage and safe driving to discounts for bundling with other policies like homeowners insurance, you may be able to lower your premium with one or more unique discounts.
Louisville driving conditions
Louisville ranks as the 175th most traffic-congested city in the United States, according to the 2021 Global Traffic Scorecard. This is a substantial improvement from its 2016 ranking of 44th.
The Kentucky Crash Data Five-Year Report analyzed vehicular accidents reported between 2017 and 2021. In Jefferson County, where Louisville is, the population was listed at 777,874. The report identified 85,142 crashes, 24,207 (28%) of which were fatal or caused injury.
Fayette County, the next-largest Kentucky county, had a population of 321,793, with 41,525 crashes identified, 10,099 (24%) of which were fatal or caused injury.[6]
Although Louisville’s traffic congestion has improved over the years, its high population may contribute to a higher likelihood of accidents.
Durrett Insurance Agency, LLP6004 Brownsboro Park Blvd. Suite C,
Louisville, KY 40207
Ditsler Insurance Agency LLC1313 LYNDON LN STE 102,
Louisville, KY 40222
Jerry Kays Insurance, Inc.3701 Taylorsville Rd,
Louisville, KY 40220
Burns Insurance, Inc.207 Breckenridge Ln,
Louisville, KY 40207
Insuramax, Inc.2200 Greene Way,
Louisville, KY 40220
Consumer Choice Independent Insurance, LLC8401 Shelbyville,
Louisville, KY 40222
Hyland Insurance Agency9750 Ormsby Station Road,
Suite 200, Louisville, KY 40223-9889
R.H. Clarkson Insurance Agency401 W. Main Street - Suite 1500,
Louisville, KY 40202
Norman Hatter Insurance Agency, Inc.5300 Bardstown Road,
Louisville, KY 40291
Kiely Hines & Associates6100 Dutchmans Lane - 10th Floor,
Louisville, KY 40205
Louisville car insurance FAQs
To help you find the best rate on car insurance in Louisville, check out the answers to these frequently asked questions.
The average cost of car insurance in Louisville, when considering both full-coverage and liability-only policies, is $349 per month, or $4,188 per year. In comparison, the Kentucky state average is $267 per month, or $3,204 per year — 141% less.
All vehicle owners in Kentucky are required to have minimum liability coverage. This means either having a single-limit policy of $60,000 or $25,000 in coverage for property damage, $25,000 per person for bodily injury damages, and at least $50,000 per accident for bodily injury damages.
Kentucky state law mandates that drivers must have the minimum liability insurance to operate a vehicle in the state. Uninsured motorists risk their registration being canceled, may be fined up to $1,000, or face up to 90 days in jail.
In Louisville, Travelers offers the cheapest liability-only policy, at an average of $1,884 per year. Kemper Preferred offers the cheapest full-coverage policy, at an average of $2,208 per year. Along with Kemper Preferred and Travelers, Grange has the third-lowest prices, at an average of $2,508 per year for drivers with clean records.
Travelers offers some of the best and cheapest coverage for Louisville drivers, according to Insurify’s research. It offers policies at an average monthly cost of $157, and the company has an ICS of 80.
According to Insurify’s proprietary data, this is how Louisville ranks compared to other cities in Kentucky:
53 in number of accidents per driver
81 in number of DUIs per driver
61 in number of reckless driving offenses per driver
75 in number of speeding infractions per driver
60 in rude driving infractions per driver
Additionally, Louisville ranks No. 34 in clean driving records across all cities, with 82.2% of drivers having a clean record.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.