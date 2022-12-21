The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Louisville

Your driving habits and the type of coverage you purchase will also affect how expensive your coverage is. Drivers with a history of accidents will pay more than someone with a spotless driving record. Speeding tickets and other moving violations will also likely cause your insurance rates to increase.

The tables below outline how different driving infractions could increase your rates.

It’s important to note that when you see a negative difference in a table, it doesn’t mean that particular insurance company lowers rates for drivers with that infraction on their records. Rather, it may mean that our sample size was small — insurers may choose to not offer policies to drivers with that infraction. Your actual rate can vary, based on a number of factors other than driving record.

Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Louisville: Grange

Drivers with accident reports on their records, particularly at-fault accidents, tend to pay more in premiums than drivers with clean records. Each insurer assesses rate increases differently, but generally, you’re more likely to see a significant rate increase if you’re the at-fault party in the accident.

Car Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Difference Travelers $189 $196 +$7 Kemper Preferred $170 $214 +$44 Safeco $225 $286 +$61 SafeAuto $211 $332 +$121 Midvale Home & Auto $241 $398 +$157 Progressive $283 $379 +$96 Liberty Mutual $312 $347 +$35 State Auto $223 $332 +$109 Nationwide $310 $362 +$52 Bristol West $430 $543 +$113 The General $461 $678 +$217 Clearcover $417 $666 +$249 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Louisville: Safeco

It’s illegal to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol in Kentucky. Along with fines and license suspensions, drivers who receive a DUI may see their insurance premiums rise. The increase may be higher than those caused by other incidents, such as getting into an accident, and driver’s with DUI/DWIs on their record may have difficulty keeping or getting new coverage.

Car Insurance Company Clean Record With DUI Difference Travelers $189 $239 +$50 Safeco $225 $163 -$62 SafeAuto $211 $370 +$159 Midvale Home & Auto $241 $307 +$66 Progressive $283 $349 +$66 Liberty Mutual $312 $273 -$39 Nationwide $310 $634 +$342 Bristol West $430 $448 +$18 The General $461 $493 +$32 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Louisville: Grange

Certain traffic violations, such as speeding, can also affect your premiums. Although a speeding ticket isn’t as serious an offense as a DUI or at-fault accident, insurers may still raise premiums for drivers with speeding tickets on their records.

Car Insurance Company Clean Record With Speeding Ticket Difference Grange $209 $242 +$33 Travelers $189 $246 +$57 Kemper Preferred $170 $279 +$109 Safeco $225 $313 +$88 SafeAuto $211 $324 +$113 Midvale Home & Auto $241 $369 +$128 Progressive $283 $396 +$113 Liberty Mutual $312 $405 +$93 State Auto $223 $417 +$109 Nationwide $310 $497 +$187 Bristol West $430 $616 +$186 The General $461 $648 +$187 Clearcover $417 $748 +$331 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

