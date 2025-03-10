Best Car Insurance in Kentucky (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
It can be a challenge to shop for car insurance. Every driver has their own unique budget and priorities. Kentuckians pay an average rate of $175 per month for car insurance, but you may be able to secure cheaper coverage.
To help you zero in on the right auto insurance coverage in Kentucky, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies in the Bluegrass State. Let’s take a closer look at thebest car insurance companies in Kentucky.
Best car insurance companies in Kentucky
Finding an affordable insurance rate can be intimidating. Fortunately, Kentucky has no shortage of great car insurance companies. To help narrow down your search, here are the top picks.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,889 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,975)
Daniel
March 9, 2025
Verified Review
Unjustified Cost Increase
They were always responsive to my inquiries and very polite. I was with them for many years. Despite having no accidents for them to cover, they kept increasing my cost by $60-70.
Jihad
March 9, 2025
Verified Review
I Insure My Car with Geico
They provide good service and offer cheap policies. I recommend them to my friends.
Jesus
March 9, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
I like their transparency and they give me a good price.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Nearly 70% of Kentucky residents are homeowners. If you’re a homeowner and driver in the state, GEICO is a great option due to its multi-policy discount. You can save money on your average annual premium for being a homeowner and bundling your homeowners policy with your car insurance.
Pros
Optional coverages, such as mechanical breakdown insurance and emergency road service
DriveEasy telematics program to help you land a lower average rate
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$129/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,756 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,007)
Robert
March 9, 2025
Verified Review
Average
They are more expensive than other companies as they keep raising the rates every six months.
Jeremiah
March 9, 2025
Verified Review
Go Elsewhere
I've been a member for 25 years. It's not worth it anymore, neither their banking nor their insurance.
Jose
March 9, 2025
Verified Review
Poor Service
The customer service was a disaster! I received no help from them. I was told that my vehicle form would be delivered in 2 to 3 days. However, I haven't received it yet.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Veterans make up 6.2% of Kentucky’s population, according to the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. USAA offers a variety of cheap car insurance options for the state’s veterans, active-duty personnel, and qualifying family members. Its lineup of auto policies includes state-minimum liability coverage, full coverage, accident forgiveness, roadside assistance, and rental car reimbursement.
Pros
Unique military-related discounts
SafePilot telematics program
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$89/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$153/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 6,069 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,301)
Jimmie
March 9, 2025
Verified Review
Consider Other Options
Consider looking for another company. They consistently raise your rates every time it's time to renew your policy.
Yvonne
March 9, 2025
Verified Review
Disappointed with Allstate
They are not transparent about your coverage and fail to return phone calls.
K
March 9, 2025
Verified Review
The Worst
I've never had a claim, yet the rates increase every year.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
The KYANA Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America unites classic and antique car enthusiasts in Louisville, Kentucky, and the surrounding areas. These drivers may find specialty classic car insurance through Allstate. While traditional car insurance covers vehicles based on their actual cash value and considers depreciation, classic car insurance protects cars for an amount that the insurance company and owner agree upon.
Pros
Drivewise, a usage-based telematics program with a crash-detection feature
Robust mobile app
Can save on your deductible if you drive safely with Deductible Rewards program
Cons
Limited add-ons
Low J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction in the Southeast region
Complaints of poor customer service on Trustpilot
Kentucky Farm Bureau: Best insurer for local service
Kentucky Farm Bureau is worth exploring if you’re looking for a Kentucky-based car insurance company that can help you find good coverage. It’s a well-known insurer in the area with plenty of local agents and regional offices in cities such as Louisville, Richmond, Elizabethtown, and Grayson. In addition to standard car insurance coverage, the Kentucky Farm Bureau offers add-ons to help pay for towing and labor costs, medical payments, and rental reimbursement.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$101/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 161 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (100)
Vicki
March 9, 2025
Verified Review
Satisfied Insured
This is a very good company; they pay quickly on claims.
Linda
March 3, 2025
Verified Review
Great Insurance Company
Always there for us and made things easy to understand.
Richard
March 3, 2025
Verified Review
Unbeatable as a Former A/O Agent
As a former agent with Auto-Owners Insurance, where I worked for 26 years before retiring, I can confidently say that they are the best. I was associated with Al Bourdeau Insurance Agency in Flint, Michigan. However, due to my current fixed income, I am compelled to shop for better rates. Thank you for asking.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
871
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Nearly 600,000 Kentucky residents are between the ages of 15 and 24, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Teens and younger drivers in the state have less experience and are more likely to get into an accident, which increases their car insurance rates.
Auto-Owners advertises a number of discounts tailored to 18-year-old drivers and others in this demographic, such as a good student discount, student away at school discount, and teen monitoring discount, which involves a permanently installed GPS system.
Pros
Common loss deductible if you bundle your auto and home policies
Agencies in Kentucky
Offers rental car coverage after a car accident
Cons
Must speak to an agent to get a quote
Must file claims through an agent
Below-average score J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Kentucky to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Kentucky
Here are some tips to lock in the best car insurance coverage and find the most affordable monthly rate in the Bluegrass State:[1]
Consider how much coverage you need
Think about your driving habits and the type of car insurance that can support them. If you don’t drive very often, minimum coverage may be sufficient. But if you’re a frequent driver, finance your car, or have a lease, the state’s minimum coverage might not be enough. Full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance, may be worth the additional investment.
Read reviews from policyholders
Before you sign on the dotted line, check out reviews from current and former customers. This can help inform you of an insurer’s reputation. Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau are great places to start.
Consider a higher deductible
A deductible is the amount of money you pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in when you make a claim. A higher deductiblemeans lower monthly premiums, but you need to be prepared to pay the deductible if you have a claim.
Shop around
Request quotes from at least three different Kentucky car insurance companies. Compare the monthly rate, coverage options, add-ons, and special perks to find the ideal option for cheap car insurance that fits your needs.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Kentucky
Liability quotes start at $59 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average cost of car insurance in Kentucky
On average, Kentucky drivers pay monthly rates of $132 for liability insurance and $218 per month for full coverage. Kentucky drivers have seen rate increases over the past few years due to inflation, the price of parts, and an increase in car accidents.[2]
Best car insurance in Kentucky FAQs
If you’re looking for affordable car insurance in Kentucky, the additional information below can help as you compare coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Kentucky?
Car insurance in Kentucky costs $218 per month for full coverage and $132 per month for liability coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Kentucky?
The best car insurers in Kentucky depend on your particular budget and needs. GEICO, USAA, Allstate, Kentucky Farm Bureau, State Farm, and Auto-Owners are all good options to consider. Shop around to find the right car insurance company and the best insurance rate for your ZIP code, driving needs, credit history, and budget.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Kentucky?
All Kentucky drivers must invest in the following minimum coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $10,000 per accident in personal injury protection (PIP). You can always add on additional insurance for more coverage at a higher premium. If you have a higher-value car, considering more than the minimum coverage is a good idea.[3]
Sources
III. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
Lexington18. "How rising car insurance prices are impacting Kentucky families."
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.