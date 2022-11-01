4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
As the fourth-largest city in Kentucky and home to over 100,000 people in the surrounding metropolitan area, Owensboro isn’t your classic quiet Southern town. Its streets are bustling, which means drivers in Owensboro need car insurance that protects them.
The first step to finding great, affordable car insurance involves comparing quotes from a variety of car insurance companies. Insurify makes this process easy. Just enter some basic information about your vehicle and driving history, and you’ll quickly gain access to 10+ free car insurance quotes that you can compare side by side.
Car Insurance in Owensboro, KY
The average cost of Kentucky car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Owensboro, KY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Owensboro is $174 per month, or $2088 annually.
Car insurance in Owensboro is $61 less than the average cost of car insurance in Kentucky.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Owensboro on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Owensboro, KY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Owensboro
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$73 /mo
|State Farm
|$135 /mo
|Travelers
|$153 /mo
|The General
|$188 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Owensboro, KY
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Owensboro. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$212 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$191 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$146 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Kentucky Cities
|Louisville
|$273/mo
|Bowling Green
|$155/mo
|Covington
|$148/mo
|Richmond
|$200/mo
|Owensboro
|$137/mo
|Kentucky
|$183/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Owensboro Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
There isn’t a large disparity among age groups when it comes to average auto insurance premium rates is Owensboro. Even though younger drivers in their teens will pay roughly $335.65 a month, the rest of the age groups are all closely the same. Drivers in their 30s and 60s can expect the best rates, at $149.57 and $142.86, respectively, while those in their 50s have the second highest average premium rate, at $216.22.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$336
|20s
|$196
|30s
|$150
|40s
|$177
|50s
|$217
|60s
|$143
|70s
|$197
|80s
|N/A
Owensboro Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Like in other cities throughout the country, the average auto insurance premium rates in Owensboro are affected by driving and accident history. Drivers who maintain a clean driving record with no violations should expect rates around $179.27. However, motorists who have speeding or at-fault accidents in their driving history will have to pay more. On average, the premiums are $213.65 for those with speeding violations and $235.36 for those with at-fault accidents.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$180
|Speeding Ticket
|$214
|At-Fault Accident
|$236
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$166
See More:
Owensboro Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Typically, cities like Owensboro will provide different premium rates depending on where a driver’s credit score lands. While other cities give better rates to those with a better credit score, Owensboro has several insurance companies that put a focus on offering affordable coverage to those with less-than-stellar credit scores. Drivers with an average rating will pay the least, with average payments around $155.41. Surprisingly, an excellent credit score doesn’t help too much to obtain a lower average premium.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$332
|Good
|$207
|Average
|$156
|Poor
|$187
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Kentucky
Find local Owensboro agents
River City Insurance Agency800 Frederica St.,
Owensboro, KY 42301
Ohio Valley Insurance2510 Tamarack Rd.,
Owensboro, KY 42301
Storm Insurance, LLC3943 Highway 54,
Owensboro, KY 42303
AssuredPartners NL - Owensboro1925 Frederica Street,
Owensboro, KY 42301
E. M. Ford & Company, LLC600 Frederica Street,
Owensboro, KY 42301
Worth Insurance Group, Inc.2625 Fredrica Street,
Owensboro, KY 42301
Baize Insurance Agency, LLC2803 Veach Rd,
Owensboro, KY 42303-6252
Horn & France Insurance, Inc.200 E 3rd St,
Ste 101, Owensboro, KY 42301-4824
Houchens Insurance Group - Owensboro2009 Frederica Street,
Owensboro, KY 42301
Bradley & Bradley Ins Agcy, LLC722 Breckenridge Street,
Owensboro, KY 42303
Owensboro, KY DMV Information
The Owensboro Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is located at 100 E Second St. and provides the full range of license services for drivers in the area. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment ahead of time, call 1 (270) 687-7225.
Public Transportation in Owensboro, KY
If you’re ditching your car for the day, the Owensboro Transit System (OTS) can offer bus transit to residents. In addition, the Green River Intra-County Transit System (GRITS) operates specialized bus services to residents with disabilities.
For more detailed Kentucky city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Owensboro, KY
As a resident of one of Kentucky’s largest cities, you don’t want to skimp on car insurance. But just because you’re looking for a robust car insurance policy doesn’t mean you have to pay an arm and a leg. Insurify can help you compare quotes from a variety of different insurance carriers so that you can find a policy that meets your needs and budget.
FAQs - Owensboro, KY Car Insurance
Plenty of factors come into play when determining your car insurance rates, such as your driver history, vehicle information, and even marital status. And when a car insurance company is determining your rates, they’ll also look up your ZIP code. By analyzing the rate of vehicle theft, local weather patterns, and other location-specific factors, insurers can better understand the likelihood of you filing a claim in this ZIP code and set your insurance rates accordingly.
Kentucky car insurers are allowed to weigh a driver’s credit history when determining their car insurance rates. So if you find yourself with a low credit score, you may have to work a bit harder to find cheap car insurance premiums.
Car insurance prices vary by state, driver history, and a host of other factors. To help you find the right policy at the right price, use Insurify to easily compare 10+ free quotes from a wide range of insurance companies.
Insurify Insights
How Owensboro Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Owensboro, Kentucky below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Owensboro drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Kentucky in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Owensboro
#39
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Kentucky
#44
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Kentucky
#56
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Kentucky
#49
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Kentucky
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Owensboro drivers rank 36 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Owensboro with an accident: 8.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Owensboro drivers rank 56 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in Owensboro with a DUI: 2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Kentucky, Owensboro drivers rank 29 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Owensboro with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Kentucky, Owensboro drivers rank 29 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Owensboro with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Kentucky, Owensboro drivers rank 39 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Owensboro with a speeding ticket: 7.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Owensboro drivers rank 48 in clean driving records across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Owensboro with clean record: 80.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Owensboro drivers rank 37 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Owensboro with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.53%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Kentucky Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022