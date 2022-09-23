Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
The average cost of car insurance in Kentucky is $193 per month, which is more than the national average of $155. Where you live, down to your ZIP code, can greatly influence how much you spend on car insurance. The rate of uninsured motorists in a given area can affect car insurance rates, too. For example, Kentucky has an estimated 13.9% of uninsured motorists on its road, ranking 17th in the country.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about how much car insurance costs in the Bluegrass State.
Quick Facts
The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Kentucky is $103 per month.
Full-coverage car insurance costs an average of $207 per month.
In Kentucky, the average full-coverage policy costs $207 per month, whereas a liability-only policy is $103 per month. Full-coverage insurance provides more protection in exchange for a higher price point.
The table below shows the average cost of car insurance among different insurers in Kentucky.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Kentucky car insurance rates by city
When determining rates, car insurance companies take your location into account. Local factors like traffic congestion, crime rates, weather, and accident frequency can all affect how likely you are to file an insurance claim in the future.[2]
For example, in Louisville, drivers spend an average of $257 per month for liability insurance, but Florence’s average monthly premiums are $93.
The following table outlines average monthly car insurance quotes in various Kentucky cities.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Kentucky car insurance rates by age
Your age also influences car insurance rates, and young drivers tend to spend the most. Insurance companies charge them more because teens and young drivers pose higher risks due to inexperience behind the wheel.
But as you age, you can expect rates to drop until you reach your 70s. Older drivers, although experienced, might face higher rates due to declining driving abilities.[3]
Insurance companies assess age-related risk factors that affect the likelihood of accidents to help determine the cost of coverage. In Kentucky, drivers in their 60s pay the lowest rates.
Here’s how age affects car insurance premiums in Kentucky.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Kentucky
Gender also plays a role in car insurance rates, with young males often paying higher premiums due to statistically higher accident rates.
However, younger drivers of both genders face higher rates due to inexperience. As drivers age and gain experience, rates typically decrease, though at different rates for men and women.
Age
Male
Female
16
$472
$386
35
$225
$204
50
$173
$166
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Kentucky
Insurance companies assess your history of accidents, traffic violations, and claims to gauge how much risk you pose when it comes to filing claims. The riskier your driver profile is, the higher your premiums will be.[2]
A clean driving record with no accidents or violations generally leads to lower premiums, as it indicates responsible driving behavior. However, accidents, speeding tickets, or driving under the influence (DUI) convictions can increase rates substantially, as they suggest higher risk. Maintaining a clean driving record can help you find the best deal on insurance products.
Check out this next table to get an idea of how your driving record will influence your average car insurance rate in Kentucky.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$163
$223
With accident
$222
$304
With speeding ticket
$215
$294
With DUI
$254
$348
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Kentucky car insurance rates by marital status
Auto insurance companies may take your relationship status into account when setting rates. Married couples tend to bundle home and auto insurance together and insure multiple cars under one policy for discounts, which can reduce their rates.
Single drivers can still find affordable car insurance rates in Kentucky with other discounts, but they tend to pay a little bit more than married couples, according to Insurify data.
Here’s how your marital status affects average Kentucky car insurance rates.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$152
$221
Single
$158
$231
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Shop for Car Insurance in Kentucky
Get quotes from top car insurance companies in minutes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average Kentucky car insurance rates by credit tier
While it isn’t legal in every state to take credit scores into consideration during insurance pricing, it’s legal in Kentucky.[4] Do your best to maintain a good credit history to save on financial products like auto insurance.
Here’s the average monthly cost of car insurance in Kentucky for different credit tiers.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$140
$203
Good
$155
$226
Fair
$171
$249
Poor
$248
$362
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Kentucky?
The average cost of car insurance in Kentucky is $103 per month for liability insurance and $207 per month for full coverage.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Kentucky?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Kentucky are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General, with liability rates of $69, $71, and $76 per month, respectively.
However, the cheapest insurance for you won’t be the cheapest for someone else, so it’s important to compare quotes before buying coverage. Get quotes from at least three different auto insurers at the same coverage level to find one that offers you the best price for the coverage you need.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Kentucky?
Yes. Car insurance rates can vary by county in Kentucky. Auto insurance companies consider local factors such as population density, weather, crime rates, and traffic patterns when determining how much risk a potential customer poses. As a result, premiums can differ between counties based on these variables and individual insurers’ policies.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Kentucky?
State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners are some of the best Kentucky car insurance companies. These companies offer relatively cheap car insurance rates on average and earned high ratings in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[5]
It’s always best to research a few different auto insurers before you choose one. Don’t forget to ask any potential car insurance companies about discounts to find even better rates with top companies.
What are the car insurance requirements in Kentucky?
Kentucky requires 25/50/25 minimum car insurance coverage. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[6]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.