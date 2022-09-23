>Car Insurance>Kentucky

Average Car Insurance Cost in Kentucky (2023)

Drivers in Kentucky pay an overall average of $193 per month for car insurance.

Jacqueline DeMarco
Written byJacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco

  • 13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Insurance, lending, and retirement expert

Jacqueline has contributed content, and her personal finance passion, to dozens of noteworthy financial brands, including Credit Karma, Bankrate, and MagnifyMoney.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated December 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

The average cost of car insurance in Kentucky is $193 per month, which is more than the national average of $155. Where you live, down to your ZIP code, can greatly influence how much you spend on car insurance. The rate of uninsured motorists in a given area can affect car insurance rates, too. For example, Kentucky has an estimated 13.9% of uninsured motorists on its road, ranking 17th in the country.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about how much car insurance costs in the Bluegrass State.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Kentucky is $103 per month.

  • Full-coverage car insurance costs an average of $207 per month.

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General are the cheapest car insurance companies in Kentucky.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Kentucky

Get instant, personalized quotes from top auto insurers

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Kentucky?

How much you spend on car insurance in Kentucky depends heavily on whether you choose a liability-only or full-coverage policy.

In Kentucky, the average full-coverage policy costs $207 per month, whereas a liability-only policy is $103 per month. Full-coverage insurance provides more protection in exchange for a higher price point.

The table below shows the average cost of car insurance among different insurers in Kentucky.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners6998
State Farm71102
National General76118
GEICO81116
Safeco85161
USAA88126
Allstate104149
State Auto105168
Liberty Mutual114204
Travelers115157
Progressive117168
Midvale Home & Auto118188
Clearcover132158
Nationwide152177
Bristol West165302
CSAA171246
Shelter186266
The General248394
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Kentucky car insurance rates by city

When determining rates, car insurance companies take your location into account. Local factors like traffic congestion, crime rates, weather, and accident frequency can all affect how likely you are to file an insurance claim in the future.[2]

For example, in Louisville, drivers spend an average of $257 per month for liability insurance, but Florence’s average monthly premiums are $93.

The following table outlines average monthly car insurance quotes in various Kentucky cities.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Bowling Green$181
Elizabethtown$192
Florence$136
Henderson$198
Lexington$180
Louisville$261
Madisonville$156
Owensboro$154
Paducah$179
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Kentucky car insurance rates by age

Your age also influences car insurance rates, and young drivers tend to spend the most. Insurance companies charge them more because teens and young drivers pose higher risks due to inexperience behind the wheel.

But as you age, you can expect rates to drop until you reach your 70s. Older drivers, although experienced, might face higher rates due to declining driving abilities.[3]

Insurance companies assess age-related risk factors that affect the likelihood of accidents to help determine the cost of coverage. In Kentucky, drivers in their 60s pay the lowest rates.

Here’s how age affects car insurance premiums in Kentucky.

Rates by Age

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How gender affects car insurance rates in Kentucky

Gender also plays a role in car insurance rates, with young males often paying higher premiums due to statistically higher accident rates.

However, younger drivers of both genders face higher rates due to inexperience. As drivers age and gain experience, rates typically decrease, though at different rates for men and women.

AgeMaleFemale
16$472$386
35$225$204
50$173$166
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Kentucky

Insurance companies assess your history of accidents, traffic violations, and claims to gauge how much risk you pose when it comes to filing claims. The riskier your driver profile is, the higher your premiums will be.[2]

A clean driving record with no accidents or violations generally leads to lower premiums, as it indicates responsible driving behavior. However, accidents, speeding tickets, or driving under the influence (DUI) convictions can increase rates substantially, as they suggest higher risk. Maintaining a clean driving record can help you find the best deal on insurance products.

Check out this next table to get an idea of how your driving record will influence your average car insurance rate in Kentucky.

Driver RecordAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record$163$223
With accident$222$304
With speeding ticket$215$294
With DUI$254$348
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Kentucky car insurance rates by marital status

Auto insurance companies may take your relationship status into account when setting rates. Married couples tend to bundle home and auto insurance together and insure multiple cars under one policy for discounts, which can reduce their rates.

Single drivers can still find affordable car insurance rates in Kentucky with other discounts, but they tend to pay a little bit more than married couples, according to Insurify data.

Here’s how your marital status affects average Kentucky car insurance rates.

Marital StatusAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Married$152$221
Single$158$231
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Shop for Car Insurance in Kentucky

Get quotes from top car insurance companies in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Average Kentucky car insurance rates by credit tier

Drivers with good or excellent credit scores generally pay cheaper car insurance premiums. A poor credit score leads insurance companies to believe you’re more likely to file a claim in the future.

While it isn’t legal in every state to take credit scores into consideration during insurance pricing, it’s legal in Kentucky.[4] Do your best to maintain a good credit history to save on financial products like auto insurance.

Here’s the average monthly cost of car insurance in Kentucky for different credit tiers.

Credit TierAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent$140$203
Good$155$226
Fair$171$249
Poor$248$362
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Kentucky car insurance FAQs

Read Insurify’s guide on how to lower your car insurance rates. Plus, check out the answers to common questions about Kentucky car insurance costs below.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Kentucky?

    The average cost of car insurance in Kentucky is $103 per month for liability insurance and $207 per month for full coverage.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in Kentucky?

    The cheapest car insurance companies in Kentucky are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General, with liability rates of $69, $71, and $76 per month, respectively.

    However, the cheapest insurance for you won’t be the cheapest for someone else, so it’s important to compare quotes before buying coverage. Get quotes from at least three different auto insurers at the same coverage level to find one that offers you the best price for the coverage you need.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Kentucky?

    Yes. Car insurance rates can vary by county in Kentucky. Auto insurance companies consider local factors such as population density, weather, crime rates, and traffic patterns when determining how much risk a potential customer poses. As a result, premiums can differ between counties based on these variables and individual insurers’ policies.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Kentucky?

    State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners are some of the best Kentucky car insurance companies. These companies offer relatively cheap car insurance rates on average and earned high ratings in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[5]

    It’s always best to research a few different auto insurers before you choose one. Don’t forget to ask any potential car insurance companies about discounts to find even better rates with top companies.

  • What are the car insurance requirements in Kentucky?

    Kentucky requires 25/50/25 minimum car insurance coverage. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[6]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. III. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists." Accessed October 13, 2023
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed October 13, 2023
  3. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed October 13, 2023
  4. Kentucky Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring: How Does it Affect You?." Accessed October 13, 2023
  5. J.D. Power. "2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study." Accessed October 13, 2023
  6. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "Mandatory Insurance." Accessed October 13, 2023
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco

During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.

Learn More
linkedin
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers