Updated November 1, 2022
In Bowling Green, residents are dependent on their cars to get around. The city is not walkable, and there is minimal public transportation. It’s important for drivers in Bowling Green to get auto insurance policies so they can drive legally and have protection in case of an accident.
Car Insurance in Bowling Green, KY
The average cost of Kentucky car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Bowling Green, KY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bowling Green is $198 per month, or $2376 annually.
Car insurance in Bowling Green is $37 less than the average cost of car insurance in Kentucky.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Bowling Green on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bowling Green, KY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Bowling Green
Insurance Provider in Bowling Green
|Progressive
|$73 /mo
|State Farm
|$135 /mo
|Travelers
|$148 /mo
|The General
|$203 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$217 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Bowling Green, KY
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Bowling Green. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
Best Companies | Score
|Score
Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$248 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$237 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$192 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$158 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Kentucky Cities
|Louisville
|$273/mo
|Owensboro
|$137/mo
|Covington
|$148/mo
|Richmond
|$200/mo
|Bowling Green
|$155/mo
|Kentucky
|$183/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Bowling Green Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Driving in Bowling Green under the age of 20 can be expensive, as teens here often pay around $541 for car insurance. Thankfully, turning 20 drops rates considerably, with most people saving around $300 on their premiums. As residents of Bowling Green get older, rates continue to decrease and those in their 60s pay the least at an average of $148, proving that experience behind the wheel pays off handsomely.
Driver's Age
Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$542
|20s
|$242
|30s
|$182
|40s
|$210
|50s
|$208
|60s
|$149
|70s
|$175
|80s
|$176
Bowling Green Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It’s always smart to maintain a clean driving record as best as you can, particularly in Bowling Green, as some moving violations can cause your rates to soar. Most drivers pay around $208 for coverage, but getting a speeding ticket or failing to stop at an intersection can inflate prices to $239 and $238, respectively. The most expensive hit to your driving record comes with an at-fault accident, as rates tend to reach an average of $288.
Driving History
Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$209
|Speeding Ticket
|$239
|At-Fault Accident
|$289
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$239
Bowling Green Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Aiming to improve your credit can pay dividends, especially when it comes to your car insurance premiums. Drivers with poor credit find their rates at an average of $245, while those with average or good credit pay around $199 and $208, respectively. Motorists enjoy significant cost savings once their credit reaches the excellent tier, saving an average of $58 compared to residents in the lowest credit bracket.
Credit Tier
Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$188
|Good
|$209
|Average
|$200
|Poor
|$246
Find local Bowling Green agents
The Downs Agency LLC1203 BROADWAY AVE,
Bowling Green, KY 42104
Carr Insurance Agency, Inc.1532 US 31 By Pass,
Bowling Green, KY 42101-3027
The Faulkner Agency1025 US 31W BYP,
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Chas M. Moore Insurance1007 State Street,
Bowling Green, KY 42101-2652
Byers Insurance Group1733 Campus Plaza Dr \#5,
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Insurance Specialists1750 Scottsville Road,
Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42104
Center of Insurance1750 Scottsville Road Suite 3,
Bowling Green, KY 42104-3350
Lawton Insurance812 State Street,
Bowling Green, KY 42101-2231
CM Moore Insurance Agency-Bowling Green1009 State Street,
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Education Risk Solutions, LLC1007 State Street,
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Bowling Green, KY DMV Information
There are two Warren County outposts located in Bowling Green, one that handles driver’s licenses and another that handles registration and titling. When you renew your registration in Bowling Green, you’ll need to bring proof of insurance. Fortunately, it’s easy to get coverage online if you don’t already have it. You can use Insurify to compare customized quotes and apply for the policy with the lowest premium for the coverage you need.
Public Transportation in Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green provides fixed-route transit service, but options are limited, and less than 0.5 percent of residents use the service. About 91 percent of residents drive to work, commuting an average of 17 minutes to get there. The average household has two cars. Uber and Lyft operate in Bowling Green, and there are a couple of taxi services for getting around town, but most people rely on their cars for errands and commuting.
For more detailed Kentucky city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Bowling Green, KY
In Kentucky, you need bodily injury liability coverage of at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, in addition to $25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident. Without insurance coverage that meets the requirements, you could face a fine of up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail.
Don’t be one of the estimated 11.5 percent of Bowling Green residents to drive uninsured. Not only do you risk jail time by driving without insurance, but you also put your finances at risk in the event of an accident. You can find an affordable premium for liability or comprehensive coverage by comparing rates with Insurify. It’s quick, painless, and sure to save you money on car insurance.
FAQs - Bowling Green, KY Car Insurance
Kentucky is considered a “choice no-fault” state for car insurance. That means that in most cases, drivers rely on their own insurance to cover injuries, regardless of who caused the accident. Drivers aren’t allowed to sue each other unless severe injuries occur. You can opt out of the no-fault system in Kentucky, but you must do so in writing, and this allows other drivers to sue you as well. It’s especially important to maintain car insurance in a no-fault state, since you’ll be on the hook for costs even in accidents you don’t cause.
Car insurance in Bowling Green is relatively affordable compared to the rest of the country. The average premium is $155 per month, which is less than the state and national averages. And some companies are able to offer premiums as low as $73 per month for drivers with a clean record.
Yes. People with no credit pay about 52 percent more than people with excellent credit for the same coverage, on average. But every insurer weighs your information a little differently, which is why it’s important to use Insurify to compare customized quotes.
Insurify Insights
How Bowling Green Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Bowling Green, Kentucky below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Bowling Green drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Kentucky in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Bowling Green
#47
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Kentucky
#42
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Kentucky
#29
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Kentucky
#52
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Kentucky
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Bowling Green drivers rank 40 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Bowling Green with an accident: 8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Bowling Green drivers rank 29 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Bowling Green with a DUI: 2.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Kentucky, Bowling Green drivers rank 33 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Bowling Green with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Kentucky, Bowling Green drivers rank 29 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Bowling Green with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Kentucky, Bowling Green drivers rank 47 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #47
- Percent of drivers in Bowling Green with a speeding ticket: 7.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Bowling Green drivers rank 62 in clean driving records across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Bowling Green with clean record: 79.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Bowling Green drivers rank 53 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #53
- Percent of drivers in Bowling Green with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.42%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
