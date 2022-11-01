Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Elizabethtown, KY, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Elizabethtown, KY
Car insurance in the Bluegrass State is more expensive than the national average because the state has higher-than-average rates of traffic fatalities and uninsured motorists, but we can help you find the cheapest option for your needs. Review the information below, and when you’re ready to shop, Insurify’s price-comparison tool lets you compare car insurance quotes.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Elizabethtown is $212 per month or $2,544 annually.
Car insurance in Elizabethtown is $5 more than the average cost of insurance in Kentucky.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Elizabethtown on average is SafeAuto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Elizabethtown, KY
What is the cheapest car insurance in Elizabethtown?
SafeAuto is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Elizabethtown, with rates starting at $145 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
The auto insurance companies below offer some of the most affordable rates in Elizabethtown. Remember that your individual price for auto insurance coverage is determined by many factors beyond where you live, including the coverage options you choose, your age, type of car, driving history, credit score, and even your marital status.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|SafeAuto
|$145
|Travelers
|$155
|Kemper Preferred
|$173
|Progressive
|$176
|State Auto
|$188
|Safeco
|$189
|Liberty Mutual
|$190
|Bristol West
|$211
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$216
|Dairyland
|$231
|Clearcover
|$279
|Nationwide
|$280
|The General
|$318
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Elizabethtown, KY
When shopping for coverage, there’s more to consider than just the cost of your insurance premiums. You also need to consider the quality of the company. The insurers below ranked highest in Insurify’s Composite Score, which factors reliability, financial strength, customer satisfaction, complaint indexes, user reviews, and mobile app reviews.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$279
|Nationwide
|89
|$280
|Safeco
|86
|$189
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$190
|Travelers
|80
|$155
|State Auto
|76
|$188
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Elizabethtown Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
One of the biggest factors in your auto insurance rate is your age. Since the youngest and oldest drivers are more likely to have accidents, they’re generally charged more for car insurance. The table below lists average monthly premiums in the state of Kentucky (not just Elizabethtown) by age group.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$559
|20s
|$310
|30s
|$239
|40s
|$237
|50s
|$222
|60s
|$215
|70s
|$234
|80+
|$263
Elizabethtown Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Another important factor in the price of your car insurance policy is your driving record. If an insurance agency sees that you’ve had several recent accidents, it’ll assume that you’ll be expensive to insure because it expects to have to pay out for claims. The table below breaks down average monthly premiums in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, based on driving history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$208
|Speeding Ticket
|$279
|At-Fault Accident
|$304
|DUI
|$414
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Kentucky
Elizabethtown Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies also look at your credit score to get a sense of how responsible and careful you are—and therefore what kind of driver you might be. The higher your credit score, the lower your premiums (and vice versa). Below are average monthly costs for drivers in different credit tiers.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$79
|Good
|$94
|Average
|$102
|Poor
|$158
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Elizabethtown
To find the best price for your insurance needs, it’s imperative to compare auto insurance quotes from insurers in your area. Remember that the “cheapest” plan isn’t always the best if it could leave you responsible for thousands and thousands of dollars after an accident. You don’t want to find yourself without enough insurance—better to have too much than not enough.
When you’re ready to start shopping, Insurify’s price-comparison tool makes it easy to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. We also have objective insurance agents who can assist you, free of charge, at phone number 1 (866) 656-8440.
For more detailed Kentucky city guides, check out these below
Frequently Asked Questions
Always shop around and get quotes from multiple car insurance companies. If you already have auto coverage and want a lower rate, speak to your insurance agent about bundling your auto policy with other products, like life insurance, business insurance, homeowners insurance, or renters insurance. Also, ask them about additional discounts you might be eligible for.
The average cost of insurance in Elizabethtown is $212 a month, but remember that individual costs vary greatly depending on a number of factors.
You might see your car insurance go up if you are responsible for an accident, file a lot of claims, or get a traffic violation like a speeding ticket or DUI. If you switch to a more expensive car or sports car, your premiums will likely increase. And while drivers see insurance rates decrease as they age, this trend reverses in your 70s, so expect an uptick in premiums.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Kentucky Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022