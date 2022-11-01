4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Elizabethtown, KY, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterKentuckydelimiterElizabethtown
Car InsurancedelimiterKentuckydelimiterElizabethtown

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Mallory Profeta
Written by
Mallory Profeta
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Mallory Profeta
Insurance Writer
Mal Profeta is a writer, editor, educator, and public health advocate. They serve as the communications director of an NIH-funded clinical and translational science research center that focuses on addressing health disparities in Appalachia. A former Fulbright recipient, they hold a bachelor's degree from Transylvania University and a master's from New York University.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Elizabethtown, KY

Car insurance in the Bluegrass State is more expensive than the national average because the state has higher-than-average rates of traffic fatalities and uninsured motorists, but we can help you find the cheapest option for your needs. Review the information below, and when you’re ready to shop, Insurify’s price-comparison tool lets you compare car insurance quotes.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Elizabethtown is $212 per month or $2,544 annually.

  • Car insurance in Elizabethtown is $5 more than the average cost of insurance in Kentucky.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Elizabethtown on average is SafeAuto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

SafeAuto
$145
Travelers
$155
Kemper Preferred
$173
Progressive
$176
State Auto
$188

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Kentucky

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Elizabethtown, KY

What is the cheapest car insurance in Elizabethtown?

SafeAuto is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Elizabethtown, with rates starting at $145 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.

The auto insurance companies below offer some of the most affordable rates in Elizabethtown. Remember that your individual price for auto insurance coverage is determined by many factors beyond where you live, including the coverage options you choose, your age, type of car, driving history, credit score, and even your marital status.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
SafeAuto$145
Travelers$155
Kemper Preferred$173
Progressive$176
State Auto$188
Safeco$189
Liberty Mutual$190
Bristol West$211
Midvale Home & Auto$216
Dairyland$231
Clearcover$279
Nationwide$280
The General$318
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Car Insurance in Elizabethtown, KY

When shopping for coverage, there’s more to consider than just the cost of your insurance premiums. You also need to consider the quality of the company. The insurers below ranked highest in Insurify’s Composite Score, which factors reliability, financial strength, customer satisfaction, complaint indexes, user reviews, and mobile app reviews.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$279
Nationwide89$280
Safeco86$189
Liberty Mutual82$190
Travelers80$155
State Auto76$188
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $10,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Elizabethtown Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

One of the biggest factors in your auto insurance rate is your age. Since the youngest and oldest drivers are more likely to have accidents, they’re generally charged more for car insurance. The table below lists average monthly premiums in the state of Kentucky (not just Elizabethtown) by age group.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$559
20s$310
30s$239
40s$237
50s$222
60s$215
70s$234
80+$263
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Elizabethtown Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Another important factor in the price of your car insurance policy is your driving record. If an insurance agency sees that you’ve had several recent accidents, it’ll assume that you’ll be expensive to insure because it expects to have to pay out for claims. The table below breaks down average monthly premiums in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, based on driving history.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$208
Speeding Ticket$279
At-Fault Accident$304
DUI$414
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Kentucky

DUI Car Insurance Kentucky

Elizabethtown Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Insurance companies also look at your credit score to get a sense of how responsible and careful you are—and therefore what kind of driver you might be. The higher your credit score, the lower your premiums (and vice versa). Below are average monthly costs for drivers in different credit tiers.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$79
Good$94
Average$102
Poor$158
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Elizabethtown

To find the best price for your insurance needs, it’s imperative to compare auto insurance quotes from insurers in your area. Remember that the “cheapest” plan isn’t always the best if it could leave you responsible for thousands and thousands of dollars after an accident. You don’t want to find yourself without enough insurance—better to have too much than not enough.

When you’re ready to start shopping, Insurify’s price-comparison tool makes it easy to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. We also have objective insurance agents who can assist you, free of charge, at phone number 1 (866) 656-8440.

For more detailed Kentucky city guides, check out these below

Related Articles

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Always shop around and get quotes from multiple car insurance companies. If you already have auto coverage and want a lower rate, speak to your insurance agent about bundling your auto policy with other products, like life insurance, business insurance, homeowners insurance, or renters insurance. Also, ask them about additional discounts you might be eligible for.

  • The average cost of insurance in Elizabethtown is $212 a month, but remember that individual costs vary greatly depending on a number of factors.

  • You might see your car insurance go up if you are responsible for an accident, file a lot of claims, or get a traffic violation like a speeding ticket or DUI. If you switch to a more expensive car or sports car, your premiums will likely increase. And while drivers see insurance rates decrease as they age, this trend reverses in your 70s, so expect an uptick in premiums.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Kentucky

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Kentucky Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Mallory Profeta
Written by
Mallory Profeta

Insurance Writer

Mal Profeta is a writer, editor, educator, and public health advocate. They serve as the communications director of an NIH-funded clinical and translational science research center that focuses on addressing health disparities in Appalachia. A former Fulbright recipient, they hold a bachelor's degree from Transylvania University and a master's from New York University.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterKentuckydelimiterElizabethtown