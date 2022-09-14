>Car Insurance>Kentucky

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Paducah, Kentucky (2023)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability coverage in Paducah, at $62 per month.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

Advertiser Disclosure

Paducah residents pay $172 per month for car insurance, which exceeds the overall national average of $154 and the state average of $192.

Kentucky is a no-fault state that requires drivers to purchase personal injury protection (PIP), which can lead to increased costs.[1] Plus, Kentuckians drive more miles per vehicle than any other state, according to Federal Highway Administration data.[2]

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap coverage in Paducah.

Quick Facts

  • Paducah drivers pay $168 per month for liability coverage and $175 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General offer the cheapest auto coverage in Paducah.

  • The main penalty for driving without insurance in Kentucky is vehicle registration revocation, but you can face a fine between $500 and $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.[3]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Paducah

You can find several options for cheap car insurance in Paducah. To find the best deal, consider your driving situation, personal insurance needs, and overall financial status. You should always compare quotes and coverages to determine what company works best for you.

Start your search below with three of the top car insurance companies in Paducah.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$97$69Cheap rates
GEICO4.2$114$81Young drivers
State Farm4.4$100$72Post-accident resources
Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

If you need liability-only car insurance in the western Kentucky city of Paducah, Auto-Owners is your best coverage option. The company offers the cheapest rates in the city for liability insurance on average. In addition to standard coverage options, you can also add policies for roadside service and accident forgiveness from Auto-Owners to cover issues on the road.

Pros

  • Accident forgiveness coverage available

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • No local insurance agents in Paducah

  • Accident forgiveness qualification requirement of three years claims-free

I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.

Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified

I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.

Zachary - January 8, 2023
Verified

You can work directly with an agent.

Guy - May 17, 2022
Verified
Best insurer for young drivers: GEICO

More than 272,000 drivers younger than 25 live in the Bluegrass State. Because young drivers face high rates, finding affordable insurance is crucial.

GEICO, which is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Paducah, is a worthwhile option for young drivers in Paducah. The company offers discounts for achieving good grades and insuring multiple vehicles.

Pros

  • Savings of up to 15% possible via good student discount

  • Smooth transfer for minors to their own policy if needed

Cons

  • No local insurance agent in Paducah

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for post-accident resources: State Farm

In 2022, Paducah had 1,821 reported car collisions. In the event of a collision, State Farm offers coverages you may want to consider in the event of a collision. You can add after-accident protection with roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement coverage. State Farm has customizable coverage options and 10 advertised discounts.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Nine local insurance agents in Paducah

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Fewer available discounts than some insurers

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Paducah

Car insurance companies consider different factors to decide your insurance rates. Your age, driving record, vehicle, and even the ZIP code where you park your car are all common variables.

Paducah’s higher rates exceed the national average, but you can use a few tricks to find the cheapest car insurance policies for your insurance needs:

  • Shop around. Get online quotes from at least three different companies.

  • Bundle your coverage. Combine insurance products for discounts, like auto insurance with life and home insurance.

  • Drive safely. A clean driving record can save you money on premiums.

  • Set a higher deductible. A higher deductible can reduce costs. Just make sure you’re comfortable paying the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Ask about discounts. Earning good grades, completing an approved driving course, or having a certain membership can lead to savings.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Paducah: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance is basic coverage that pays for damages you might cause others in an accident. It acts as a safety net for the other driver’s medical bills but won’t cover your medical expenses or vehicle repairs.

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only insurance in Paducah, at $62 per month.

Here are the cheapest average quotes for liability-only insurance coverage in Paducah.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners62
State Farm65
National General68
GEICO73
Safeco77
USAA79
Allstate93
State Auto94
Liberty Mutual100
Travelers104
Midvale Home & Auto106
Progressive106
Clearcover123
Nationwide136
Bristol West147
CSAA153
Shelter167
The General220
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Paducah: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance only covers damages you cause to others, but full-coverage policies extend coverage to your car following accidents, theft, or weather damage. Purchasing full coverage is a smart choice if you have a newer car, lease or finance your vehicle, or just want more protection.

Quotes for full-coverage insurance start at $65 per month from Auto-Owners. Check out the table below to see the prices Paducah insurers have to offer.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners87
State Farm90
GEICO102
National General106
USAA111
Allstate131
Travelers139
Safeco145
Clearcover146
Progressive148
State Auto151
Nationwide159
Midvale Home & Auto171
Liberty Mutual180
CSAA221
Shelter235
Bristol West268
The General349
Car insurance requirements in Kentucky

Kentucky drivers must carry the state’s minimum liability coverage and personal injury protection (PIP) insurance. However, you can opt to buy a single insurance policy that covers everything up to $60,000 if you prefer a simpler solution.

Either way, maintaining car insurance is important. The Kentucky Insurance System has access to verify your insurance status and will cancel your vehicle registration if you have a lapse in required insurance.[4]

These are the state’s minimum insurance requirements you must meet:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$10,000 per accident

Purchasing additional coverage options can increase your vehicle protection. Here are several common insurance add-ons to consider:

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Auto incidents include at-fault car accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, and other moving violations. Having incidents on your record can increase your insurance rates because companies see you as a high-risk driver. Drivers with clean records pay the lowest car insurance rates on average.

If you’ve had an accident or speeding ticket in the past, companies worry you might have one again in the future. On average, Paducah drivers with a past incident pay $217 per month for car insurance.

Here’s a look at different insurance costs for Paducah drivers with various incidents.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
Auto-Owners59818497
State Farm628588101
National General658992106
GEICO699699114
Safeco73101105120
USAA75104107123
Allstate88122126145
State Auto89123128147
Liberty Mutual95131136156
Travelers99136141162
Midvale Home & Auto101139144165
Progressive101139144165
Clearcover117161167192
Nationwide129178185212
Bristol West140193200229
CSAA145201208238
Shelter159219227260
The General209289299343
Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age can influence how much you pay for car insurance. Teens usually pay the most because new drivers are more prone to making mistakes. Once you hit age 35, rates typically drop since you have more driving experience.

Drivers of retirement age typically earn the best auto insurance rates. However, accident risk increases for senior drivers age 70 and older, which leads to higher insurance rates.

The table below has the average costs for car insurance by age group in Paducah.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$507
20s$332
30s$240
40s$228
50s$215
60s$207
70s$219
Paducah car insurance quotes by credit tier

Kentucky insurance companies can review credit scores when deciding to offer or renew a policy, but insurers can’t decide not to renew coverage solely because someone has poor credit.[5]

Your credit score can influence how much you pay, and drivers with good or excellent credit typically pay less for coverage than people with poor scores.

Here are the average full-coverage insurance rates for Paducah drivers by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Paducah car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for insurance, you should determine the right coverage amount for your needs. The following information should answer your remaining questions about buying car insurance in Paducah.

  • How much is car insurance in Paducah?

    The average overall cost of car insurance in Paducah is $172 per month. Paducah drivers pay an average of $168 per month for liability coverage and $175 for full-coverage insurance.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Paducah?

    Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability coverage in Paducah, at $62 per month. State Farm is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $65 for liability coverage. The third-cheapest company is National General, which has a liability coverage rate of $68 per month.

    The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare multiple quotes from various companies. You should also always inquire about discounts for bundling your auto and homeowners insurance, driving safely, completing a defensive driving course, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Paducah?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and cheap average rates in Paducah, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Paducah. On average, Kentucky drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $72 per month for liability coverage and $100 for full coverage.

    Two of Paducah’s other best companies include Auto-Owners and GEICO.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

