Kentucky car insurance requirements

Kentucky drivers have to carry at least 25/50/25 in personal liability insurance. As an alternative to traditional car insurance, drivers can also purchase a policy with a single limit of $60,000.[1]

Kentucky is a "choice" at-fault state. This means that drivers need to carry personal injury protection (PIP) to pay for their injuries in an accident. But Kentuckians do have the option to reject PIP coverage and rely on the at-fault driver’s insurance to pay for their injuries.

Below, you can see the state requirements for coverage in Kentucky.

Coverage Minimum Requirements Bodily injury liability insurance $25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident Property damage liability insurance $25,000 per accident Personal injury protection $10,000

Bodily injury liability insurance

Bodily injury liability insurance covers another person’s injuries when you cause an accident. It pays for their medical expenses, lost wages, and some non-medical costs, like pain and suffering.

In Kentucky, a minimum coverage bodily injury liability policy provides $25,000 in coverage for one person’s injuries and $50,000 for all injuries in an accident. If the losses exceed these coverage limits, you’ll likely have to pay the difference out of pocket.

Bodily injury liability insurance doesn’t cover medical bills for you or your passengers after an at-fault accident. If you want coverage for medical expenses, you can add medical payments (MedPay) insurance or personal injury protection (PIP) to your policy.

Property damage liability insurance

Property damage liability insurance covers another person’s property damage when you’re at fault for an accident. It’ll pay for vehicle repairs as well as damage to public and private property, like fences, mailboxes, and storefronts.[2]

The minimum car insurance requirements in Kentucky include $25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident. But keep in mind that minimum coverage may not cover the full cost of an at-fault accident, so experts generally recommend that drivers carry higher liability limits than what’s required.

Like bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability insurance doesn’t cover your vehicle damages after an at-fault crash. If you want physical damage coverage for your vehicle, you should get a full-coverage insurance policy with collision and comprehensive coverage.

Personal injury protection

Personal injury protection helps cover medical expenses, lost wages, funeral expenses, rehabilitation costs, home medical care, and essential services. Kentucky requires drivers to carry a minimum of $10,000 in PIP insurance.

But Kentucky is a “choice” no-fault state, so you can choose not to carry PIP coverage.[3]

If you have PIP insurance and get into an accident, it’ll cover your medical costs no matter the fault. If you choose not to have PIP coverage and someone hits you, you’ll have to rely on their coverage to pay for your injuries. In an at-fault accident, you won’t have any injury coverage without PIP.