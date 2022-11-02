Jackie Cohen
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.
Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Experience
- Personal Finance
- Home Insurance
- Renters Insurance
- Auto Insurance
Education
- University of Massachusetts Amherst - BA