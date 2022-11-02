Photo of an Insurify author

Jackie Cohen

Editorial Manager

Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.

Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Experience

  • Personal Finance
  • Home Insurance
  • Renters Insurance
  • Auto Insurance
Education

  • University of Massachusetts Amherst - BA
Homeowners Insurance Companies with the Cheapest Rates (2022)

These homeowners insurance companies have the cheapest quotes.

9 min. readSeptember 15, 2022
The 10 Best Car Insurance Companies (2022)

According to Insurify, the best car insurance companies in 2022 are GEICO, USAA, and Nationwide. Check out our list to find the best fit for you.

16 min. readSeptember 6, 2022
Best Car Insurance for Veterans in 2022

On average, veterans pay $204 per month for car insurance. Veteran drivers can save on car insurance through military discounts that many insurers offer.

3 min. readJune 15, 2022
Cheap Car Insurance for 2022

Find affordable auto insurance from top providers like GEICO and Liberty Mutual. Compare cheap car insurance rates and save up to $996 on your next policy.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Jackson, MS Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Everything you need to know about Jackson, MS homeowners insurance. Compare home insurance quotes, companies, and discounts in Jackson, MS today.

4 min. readFebruary 28, 2022
Wilmington, DE Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Everything you need to know about Wilmington, DE homeowners insurance. Compare home insurance quotes, companies, and discounts in Wilmington, DE today.

5 min. readFebruary 28, 2022

10 Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance (2022)

Car insurance comparison sites help drivers find better policies by allowing them to compare quotes. But which provide real rates?

17 min. readAugust 12, 2022
Home Insurance Quotes Comparison

Save up to 70% on your next policy by comparing home insurance quotes from GEICO, Nationwide, and 120+ providers. Secure the best policy now.

6 min. readSeptember 15, 2022
Flood Zone X: What It Means for Your Flood Risk and Buying Insurance

Flood zone X indicates a moderate or low risk of flooding, but those chances are still significant—and all homeowners should take the time to learn about their flood insurance options.

4 min. readSeptember 9, 2021