Photo of an Insurify author

Maria Sanchez

Insurance Writer

Maria Sanchez is a personal finance writer specializing in auto, home, and renters insurance. With a special interest in educational content, Maria distills complex financial information to be more accessible to the greater public. She holds degrees from the University of Massachusetts and the London School of Economics.

Experience

Experience

  • Personal Finance
  • Home Insurance
  • Renters Insurance
  • Auto Insurance
Education

Education

  • University of Massachusetts Amherst - BA
  • London School of Economics - MS
AuthorsdelimiterMaria Sanchez

Maria Sanchez's latest posts

Car Insurance for Expats in the U.S. (@CurrentYear)

Car Insurance for Expats in the U.S. (2022)

Do expats need additional insurance? Just like other drivers, expats only need the state minimum in auto insurance coverage. They aren’t required to purchase any add-ons.

6 min. readAugust 19, 2022
How to Get Car Insurance as an Immigrant or Non-U.S. Citizen

How to Get Car Insurance as an Immigrant or Non-U.S. Citizen

Undocumented immigrants can sometimes get U.S. car insurance. However, the laws vary based on the state you live in, so it’s important to check local laws.

6 min. readAugust 15, 2022
How to Get Car Insurance With No License (@CurrentYear)

How to Get Car Insurance With No License (2022)

Drivers with a suspended license who still own a vehicle should consider parked car insurance to protect their car from damages.

5 min. readAugust 10, 2022
Milewise Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, @CurrentYear)

Milewise Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Is Milewise car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Milewise car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

7 min. readAugust 5, 2022
Westfield Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, @CurrentYear)

Westfield Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Is Westfield car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Westfield car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

6 min. readAugust 4, 2022
National General Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, @CurrentYear)

National General Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Is National General car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average National General car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

7 min. readAugust 4, 2022

Maria Sanchez's popular posts

Kentucky Car Insurance Laws and Requirements (@CurrentYear)

Kentucky Car Insurance Laws and Requirements (2022)

What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Kentucky? Here is the up-to-date auto insurance information Kentucky drivers need to drive legally.

5 min. readJune 17, 2022
Can I add someone to my car insurance who doesn't live with me?

Can I add someone to my car insurance who doesn't live with me?

In most cases, you cannot add someone who doesn't live with you to your car insurance, but there are exceptions, most commonly for college-aged students.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
How to Get Car Insurance Without a License

How to Get Car Insurance Without a License

Yes, you can still get car insurance without a license, although some auto insurance may decline coverage.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022