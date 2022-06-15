Does a Seatbelt Ticket Affect Insurance?

How a Seatbelt ticket affects your car insurance rates

A seatbelt ticket could affect your car insurance rates, depending on whether your state deems it a moving or non-moving violation, your pre-existing driving record, and even your insurer. In the worst case, if you are charged with a moving violation, it will not have a huge impact on your rates because it is considered a minor infraction, unlike a DUI or an expired license.

At most, it’s not likely that a seatbelt ticket will cause more than a three percent increase in your insurance rates. By comparison, a more serious violation like reckless driving or a DUI can spike your rates by 20 percent or more. Because a seatbelt ticket is so minor, paying it and leaving it on your record is an incredibly simple option with very little consequence.

Some actions you can take to help offset costs if needed:

Dispute the ticket. If you believe you were wrongly charged with a seatbelt ticket, then you might want to consider appealing it. In some cases, you might have to go to court to do so, or even hire a lawyer. But if you are confident in your ability to get out of it, then it could lead to some benefits, like paying fewer fines or even dropping the ticket entirely.

Talk to a professional to find out how long the ticket will stay on your record. The DMV, police officer, or an insurance agent can all help you better understand your state’s laws and your options. A representative from your insurance company can also help you figure out what a minor violation on your driving record entails. It might be very minimal!

Be extra careful behind the wheel in the future. Being a good driver has its benefits. Not only does it keep you and your passengers safe, but it also protects others on the road and can lead to great discounts! Many insurance companies offer discounts that reward drivers with clean driving records or those who go claims-free for a number of months.

Consider enrolling in a minor violation forgiveness program. Just like with speeding tickets or other violations you might have on your record, you can show insurance companies that you are a responsible driver by taking driving courses. If your driving record is clean and this is your first offense, some insurers would be willing to forgive it, especially because it is minor.

Go a step further with traffic school. Alternatively, if your driving history shows a number of claims, collisions, and accidents already on it, then you might need to figure out a more serious solution. In this case, you might want to consider a defensive driving traffic course that can help you get lower insurance rates in the long run.

If you find that none of these solutions is an option, or maybe you try one and don’t see your rate decrease at all, you might want to consider buying a policy from a new insurance company. Insurify can help you get an affordable rate by comparing quotes from hundreds of companies. Other insurers might not care about your seatbelt ticket as much, or even at all.

