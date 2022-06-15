Handicap Placards: What You Need to Know

Who Qualifies for a Handicap Placard

Does having a disability affect car insurance rates? The Americans with Disabilities Act makes it illegal for car insurance companies to charge drivers with disabilities more for car insurance coverage.

The purpose of a handicap placard is to act as a visual parking permit, allowing someone with a disability to have easier access to shops, public spaces, and more. If you have a chronic illness that makes it difficult to breathe or walk, and negatively affects your ability to move, you might want to consider talking to your doctor to obtain a diagnosis for a handicap placard.

Common medical conditions that qualify for a handicap placard include:

Any disease that significantly impairs your ability to walk or use your legs, like cerebral palsy, arthritis, asthma, lung disease, or heart disease

The loss or limited use of any limbs, like your legs or hands, including amputees and paraplegics

The use of assistive mobility devices, like a wheelchair, cane, or crutches

A neurological disease like epilepsy or a mental health illness

Any vision impairment, like low vision or partial sightedness

Medical diagnoses can be visible or invisible to the eye. For example, if you rely on crutches, a wheelchair, or perhaps a portable oxygen tank to get around, then it might be more immediately obvious that you have a disability. However, people with chronic illnesses that are less visible to the eye, like asthma, lung disease, or arthritis, can also qualify for a disability parking placard.

Being able to use the parking spaces closer to entrances and exits can save time and energy. Each state has its own laws and resources for disabled drivers. The best thing to do is to check with your state’s department of motor vehicles (DMV) to see what you need for a handicap parking permit. The DMV will also likely need proof of condition from your healthcare provider.

