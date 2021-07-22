Best and Worst Roadside Assistance and Service Plans: Consumer Reviews

Best Roadside Assistance Programs (Car Insurance Companies)

Car insurance companies that offer roadside assistance often do so by attaching it to your existing auto insurance policy. In most cases, a roadside assistance rider on your auto insurance policy will only cost a few extra dollars a year.

Insurify lets you compare car insurance quotes from up to 10+ insurance providers at once. Compare full coverage or state minimum quotes and find the auto policy that fits your budget and driving needs! You can even see which quotes and carriers come with free or optional roadside assistance to make the most informed decision.

Here are the top auto insurance carriers with built-in or optional roadside assistance riders:

Allstate

Allstate has three different service levels, all of which provide 24-hour roadside assistance, seven days a week.

1. If you don’t want to subscribe to a roadside assistance plan, you can use Allstate’s pay-per-use program. The cost per incident varies depending on what services you need but starts at $119 for towing. You can use this program whether or not you have an Allstate auto insurance policy.

2. Allstate policyholders can buy towing and labor coverage as an add-on to their auto insurance policies. The program includes towing service, jump starts, tire changes, fuel delivery, winching, and help when locked out of your vehicle, starting at $25 per year per vehicle.

3. Finally, Allstate has an annual membership plan available to anyone, whether or not you have an auto insurance policy through the company. The Allstate Motor Club program starts at $79 per year and includes the usual roadside assistance services, plus exclusive discounts and services. Family plans are available through this program.

Farmers Insurance

Once you sign up for the Farmers Insurance roadside assistance add-on for your auto insurance policy, you have two basic options to get roadside assistance. First, you can call Farmers Insurance at 1 (800) 435-7764 or log into their website to request roadside assistance. Farmers will provide the usual services, including towing, battery jumpstart, tire change, and locksmith services. Or second, you can get roadside assistance from someone else and then file a claim with Farmers Insurance for reimbursement.

If you choose the latter option, make sure to get receipts from your roadside assistance provider; Farmers Insurance will want copies. You can file a claim for reimbursement on the Farmers Insurance website.

GEICO

If you purchase the GEICO Emergency Road Service, you’ll get 24/7 roadside assistance, including towing, jump starts, tire changes, and lockout services (the latter includes up to $100 worth of locksmith assistance). The Emergency Road Service add-on starts at $14 per year per vehicle.

GEICO Emergency Road Service is built into the GEICO mobile app. You can use the app to request roadside assistance and use GPS to see how far away the dispatched vehicle is. Or, if you prefer, you can call for help on your phone the old-fashioned way.

Progressive

You can add Progressive’s Emergency Roadside Assistance to your existing auto policy and get the usual services: towing, flat tire change, fuel delivery, jumpstart, or lockout assistance. With Emergency Roadside Assistance, you can have your car towed to the nearest qualified repair shop regardless of how far away that is. You can also get a tow to the repair shop of your choice if said shop is no more than 15 miles away.

Unlike some of its competitors, Progressive doesn’t have an app you can use to contact roadside assistance. If you need help and have Emergency Roadside Assistance on your Progressive auto insurance policy, call 1 (800) 776-2778.

State Farm

The State Farm roadside assistance program is an optional add-on for State Farm auto insurance policyholders. It includes roadside assistance basics like towing, fuel delivery, tire change, and up to one hour of mechanical or locksmith labor at the breakdown scene. Expect to pay extra if you want your vehicle towed farther than the nearest qualified repair shop or if you need more than an hour of labor at the site.

State Farm policyholders can call for roadside assistance even if they don’t have the roadside assistance add on. They’ll just need to pay for those services rather than getting them free—although State Farm says that it negotiates “competitive prices” for policyholders in those circumstances. You can request emergency roadside service by going to the State Farm website or calling 1 (877) 627-5757.