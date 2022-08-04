4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
If you have an auto insurance policy with AAA, you’re not stuck with it forever, and there may come a time when you want to cancel. Maybe you found a lower car insurance premium elsewhere, or perhaps you’re displeased with the customer service. No matter what your situation is, rest assured that canceling your AAA insurance policy is a breeze.
Quick Facts
Canceling a car insurance policy with AAA is easy.
You can cancel via phone or in person at a local AAA branch.
Before you cancel, make sure you find a new car insurance plan.
AAA Cancellation Policy
How do I cancel my AAA policy?
To cancel a policy with AAA, you’ll need to call the customer support number at 1 (800) 387-8378. You can also cancel in person with an agent at the nearest AAA location. Either way, you’ll need to have your policy number on hand.
AAA doesn’t disclose any type of cancellation fee on its website. Despite this, some customers have reported that they had to pay a fee equal to 10 percent of the remaining balance left on their policy. For this reason, you’d be better off canceling later in your policy term. Note that this fee might only be applied regionally, and you may not have to pay it.
Fortunately, you can cancel your AAA auto insurance policy and still keep the towing coverage and other benefits that come with a AAA membership. AAA allows anyone to take advantage of its roadside assistance program, regardless of who they choose for their car insurance provider.
Step 1: Look Up the Renewal Date
Ideally, you’d cancel your AAA car insurance policy as close to the renewal date as possible. The closer you are to your renewal date, the easier the process will be. To find your renewal date, search your account information on AAA’s website or call 1 (877) 387-8378 to speak to a customer service representative.
In addition to simplifying your cancellation, knowing your renewal date can help you lock in new car insurance coverage before your policy ends. If your AAA policy is up and you don’t have a new policy, you’ll face a coverage gap, which can be problematic if a police officer pulls you over or if you get into an accident.
Step 2: Compare Car Insurance Quotes
As we mentioned above, it’s important to avoid a gap in your auto insurance coverage. If you cancel your AAA policy before you sign up for a new one, you may face steep penalties for driving uninsured. Also, if you’re held liable for a car accident without auto insurance, you’ll have to pay for any damages out of pocket.
Since car insurance policies can vary greatly, it’s well worth your time to shop around and compare car insurance rates. Insurify makes this process fast and easy. Once you answer a few short questions, you’ll receive free auto insurance quotes from the leading providers.
AAA Quotes vs. Competitors
To give you an idea of what AAA’s competitors charge for car insurance, here is a list of average quotes from our proprietary database:
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|AAA
|$118
|GEICO
|$52
|State Farm
|$50
|Allstate
|$62
|Liberty Mutual
|$216
|Farmers
|$140
|USAA
|$149
|Nationwide
|$97
|The General
|$197
|Metromile
|$93
|Costco
|$84
|Wawanesa
|$66
|Amica
|$105
|Esurance
|$114
|National General
|$139
|AssuranceAmerica
|$225
|American National
|$117
|Good2Go
|$86
|Hallmark
|$151
|West Bend
|$43
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$228
|Infinity
|$272
|Erie
|$52
|Clearcover
|$172
|AARP
|$112
|Safeco
|$173
|Elephant
|$148
|Dairyland
|$209
|Travelers
|$81
|NJM
|$64
|American Family
|$84
|Mercury
|$114
|SafeAuto
|$102
|Safeway
|$106
|Auto Owners
|$60
|The Hartford
|$112
|Alfa
|$112
|COUNTRY Financial
|$54
|Grange
|$103
|The Hanover
|$248
|Shelter
|$88
|Westfield
|$55
|Bristol West
|$231
|Root
|$82
|Noblr
|$171
|Amigo USA
|$77
|Kemper
|$280
|Freedom National
|$216
|Safety
|$104
|Milewise
|Cost determined by miles driven per month
|Freeway
|Varies based on the company a driver is matched with
Step 3: Think about Why You’re Leaving AAA
As you explore various car insurance policies, you’ll find no shortage of options. While some plans are more economical, others are pricier with more comprehensive coverage. Before you finalize your decision to cancel your AAA auto insurance policy, think about why you’re ready to move on.
This will help you find the ideal plan for your new circumstances. Whether you’re in search of a more affordable policy, want better customer service, or anything in between, keep your goals in mind as you compare quotes and weigh your options.
Step 4: Secure a New Policy
Before you cancel your AAA car insurance, don’t forget to enroll in a new plan so you can avoid a gap in coverage. Once you’ve found your ideal auto insurance policy, reach out to the car insurance provider and let them know you’d like to sign up. Depending on the company, you may have to work directly with an agent.
Be prepared to provide your new insurance company with some basic personal details as well as financial information. Most providers will pull your credit score and ask for the following to determine your premium.
Your desired effective date
Your date of birth
Your vehicle identification number (VIN)
Your payment info, such as your credit card number
Step 5: Cancel Your AAA Policy
Once you’ve signed up for a new car insurance plan, it’s time to cancel your AAA policy. Keep in mind that when you tell AAA you’re ready to cancel, an agent might try to get you to stay by offering you a lower rate. Be sure to remember your intentions for canceling and decide whether the extra savings are worth it. Here’s how to cancel if you decide to do so:
Cancel by Phone
To cancel your coverage via phone, you should call the AAA office in your local area. Visit the AAA website and enter your ZIP code on the “Find a Location” page. Once you do, you’ll know which phone number to call. You can also call AAA’s general car insurance line at 1 (877) 387-8378. Just be prepared to wait and follow prompts, as this is an automated system.
Cancel in Person
Since AAA has agents throughout the country, you can visit a local branch and go through the cancellation process in person. If you live close to a location and think you’ll need some extra help from an agent, canceling in person is a good idea, especially if you have the time for it.
Step 6: Follow Up on Your Refund
You may have paid all your premiums upfront to land a discount or to simply get it off your plate. If so, you may be eligible for a refund. Since refunds aren’t a priority for AAA (it is a business, after all), you may have to wait a while before receiving your money.
If it’s been a few weeks since you’ve canceled your AAA insurance policy and you still haven’t received your refund, don’t hesitate to follow up with your insurance agent or contact AAA directly. The money is yours, and you deserve to receive it in a timely manner.
Canceling Your AAA Policy
We know you lead a busy life and might not have a lot of time to cancel your policy and find a new one. Luckily, canceling your AAA policy is straightforward and quick. Finding new insurance can take longer, however, and that’s where Insurify’s car insurance quote comparison tool comes in. After answering a few basic questions, you’ll receive multiple personalized quotes from top providers.
Frequently Asked Questions
After you cancel your AAA car insurance policy, you’ll receive a final notice via mail and email. Depending on how you paid for your coverage, AAA may also issue you a refund. This refund will be prorated from your cancellation date to the end of your term. Follow up with AAA if you haven’t received confirmation within a few weeks.
Before you go ahead and cancel your AAA insurance plan, there are some things to think about. Consider whether you’ll miss any special discounts or perks. Also, have an idea of what type of coverage and features you’d like when you shop for a new policy. In addition, if you have a big life change coming up, like a marriage or a new house, you may want to wait a bit.
The ideal time to cancel your AAA insurance coverage is three to four weeks before your renewal date. This way, you’ll have time to shop around, compare insurance rates, and find a new provider. Of course, life happens and you may have to cancel at a different time, and that’s perfectly fine.
It’s important that your auto insurance policy meets your budget and needs. If your circumstances have changed since you first purchased your plan or you’re unhappy with it for any reason, canceling makes sense. However, if you’re pleased with AAA but wish you had lower premiums, for example, you might want to talk to them about your options.
