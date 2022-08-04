Step 5: Cancel Your AAA Policy

Once you’ve signed up for a new car insurance plan, it’s time to cancel your AAA policy. Keep in mind that when you tell AAA you’re ready to cancel, an agent might try to get you to stay by offering you a lower rate. Be sure to remember your intentions for canceling and decide whether the extra savings are worth it. Here’s how to cancel if you decide to do so:

Cancel by Phone

To cancel your coverage via phone, you should call the AAA office in your local area. Visit the AAA website and enter your ZIP code on the “Find a Location” page. Once you do, you’ll know which phone number to call. You can also call AAA’s general car insurance line at 1 (877) 387-8378. Just be prepared to wait and follow prompts, as this is an automated system.

Cancel in Person

Since AAA has agents throughout the country, you can visit a local branch and go through the cancellation process in person. If you live close to a location and think you’ll need some extra help from an agent, canceling in person is a good idea, especially if you have the time for it.

